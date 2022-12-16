ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

This South Carolina City Is One Of The Fastest-Growing Cities In America

By Sarah Tate
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A new report ranking the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. shows that people are flocking to South Carolina.

Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2021 American Community survey, 24/7 Wall St compiled a list of the 20 metropolitan areas with the fastest-growing population in the country. From cities in the midwest to small Texas towns havens waiting to show off their southern hospitality, the report is filled with surprises. According to the site:

"Among the reasons why these cities are growing are booming local economies, lower cost of living, desirable places to retire , the vibrancy of the college-town experience, and warmer weather."

So which South Carolina city is considered to be one of the fastest-growing cities in the country?

Sumter

Ranking No. 6 overall, Sumter is the fastest-growing city in South Carolina and one of the fastest-growing in America. From 2016 to 2021, the population of Sumter's metropolitan area grew 26.4% from 107,396 to 135,782. The unemployment rate also dropped from 5.5% in 2016 to 4.0% in 2021.

Here are the Top 10 fastest-growing cities in America, according to the report:

  1. Jackson, Tennessee
  2. Manhattan, Kansas
  3. Fayetteville, North Carolina
  4. Longview, Texas
  5. Ames, Iowa
  6. Sumter, South Carolina
  7. Morristown, Tennessee
  8. Wausau-Weston, Wisconsin
  9. Gainesville, Florida
  10. Columbia, Missouri

Check out 24/7 Wall St to see the complete list of the country's fastest-growing cities.

Comments / 32

Phyllis Nuzzi
5d ago

South Carolina is closed….we are now full, our roads are mostly one lane and traffic is horrible…..

Reply(3)
13
Rich Toal
5d ago

this is so true. Fort Mill is a disaster and the rate of growth Vs infrustructer is absoulutly RIDONKULAS!

Reply
5
The Eracist
5d ago

South Carolina is so over rated. Nobody should ever come here. Go somewhere worth while like New York or california.

Reply(11)
7
 

