ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 104.7

SDSU & USD College Hoops Change Tip-Times

The second game of the Summit League season for the SDSU Jackrabbit women's team will tip off earlier than originally scheduled due to the impending winter storm. The Lady Jacks will now host Kansas City at 12:00 PM in Brookings on Wednesday. The South Dakota State-Kansas City men's contest in...
BROOKINGS, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakota State Jackrabbits Announce 2023 Recruiting Class

National Signing Day is a big deal across all levels of College Football, and on Wednesday the South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program formally announced its 2023 recruiting class. The Jacks, who are preparing for their 2nd National Title Game in the past three seasons, announced the 11-man class on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakota State Advances to FCS Championship Game

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits have had an amazing season to this point on the football field and now they will look to cap it off with a championship. SDSU defeated Montana State on Saturday in Brookings to advance to the FCS Championship in Frisco, TX. This will mark the...
BROOKINGS, SD
Hot 104.7

FCS Championship Game Ticket Info for SDSU-NDSU

The FCS title game is set and it is stacking up to be a blockbuster event between rivals South Dakota State and North Dakota State. The game will take place in Frisco, TX, and ticket information has been released for the big game. South Dakota State released its information and...
BROOKINGS, SD
Hot 104.7

Augustana Baseball Adds Three Players to Class of 2024

Augustana baseball has experienced some great success over the last few years including a National Championship at the DII level and they continue to add a lot of talent to their program. The program announced on Monday that they have added three new players to their class of 2024. If...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

“Take A Bite!” Sioux Falls Top 5 Favorite Candy Bars

I don't know much, but I do know one thing; candy bars are awesome! And my dentist would agree. I've spent more money than I care to remember on repairing my teeth after years of neglect. But you didn't come here to hear about my lack of dental care, you want to know what the top five favorite candy bars in Sioux Falls are.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Winter Storm Watch For Sioux Falls Area Later This Week

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, for later this week. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in effect Tuesday Morning. And a Wind Chill Watch from Thursday through Saturday. "Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

6 Sioux Falls Ice Rinks To Open This Week

Now, where did I put them? Hmmm, so the cold weather has now arrived and this signals the season for outdoor winter fun. But, where are those ice skates? I remember cleaning them up at the end of last season and putting them on a storage shelf in the basement.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Death Row Inmates In South Dakota Lowest In The Country

As of October 2022, the South Dakota Department of Corrections lists 154 individuals serving murder sentences in either Sioux Falls or Pierre. Male inmates (150) serving life sentences are housed in Sioux Falls while female inmates (4) are in Pierre. According to Death Row U.S.A. Spring 2022, a report by...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

One Person Killed Near Hartford in Snowmobile Accident

Tragedy hit the Hartford, South Dakota area on Saturday night as one person was killed in a snowmobile accident that involved another vehicle. According to Dakota News Now, the accident occurred between an SUV and a snowmobile early Saturday evening. A 42-year-old male was pronounced dead after live-saving measures were...
HARTFORD, SD
Hot 104.7

Can Sioux Falls Businesses Refuse To Accept Cash?

Take a quick look at that one-dollar, five-dollar, or ten-dollar bill in your wallet or purse. It says right there: This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private. Well, no, not really. You may have already experienced it, or may in the future. Your cash is no...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy