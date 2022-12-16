ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roswell, GA

Roswell approves $1.5M purchase of historic home

By Adrianne Murchison - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

The city of Roswell is the new owner of a historic home built circa 1845.

City Council approved the $1.5 million purchase of the home built by Savannah cotton grower Robert Adams Lewis. His wife Catharine Barrington Cooke was a niece of Roswell King, who founded the city.

Mayor Kurt Wilson said the home known as Holly Hill will be part of an upcoming effort to put a renewed focus on Roswell’s historic assets. The plan will include making Roswell more of a destination for its history as well as generating revenue from the newly purchased home and the historic sites at Bulloch Hall, Barrington Hall, Mimosa Hall and Smith Plantation.

“It is part of a larger goal to create a comprehensive historical assets plan...and tie it to Bulloch Avenue,” Wilson said, adding that residents have shown less interests in the local sites. “...I think we’ve lost some of the love and connection.”

City Council voted unanimously to purchase the home during a meeting held on Monday but there was initial opposition by Councilmembers Mike Palermo, Will Morthland, Peter Vanstrom and Sarah Beeson who wanted to defer a decision to another date.

All of the officials said the proposed purchase price was below the appraisal and market value of the house, but Palermo said a new detail was disclosed that had not been previously discussed.

That detail was not shared with the public.

Real estate site Zillow and others showed the value of the home at approximately $1 million over the past 30 days.

Councilmembers discussed the purchase further in a closed-door executive session before voting to approve.

Beeson said the closed session gave the officials clarity.

“I think we are able to determine a pathway forward that allows us to be good fiduciaries to the city; strong financial stewards,” she said.

“It gives us options to explore.”

The 4,000 square-foot home sits on 1.76 acres of land with four bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths.

Councilwoman Lee Hills said the Holly Hill home survived fires during the Civil War when local mills were burned. The previous owners Lewis and Nancy Gray purchased the home in 1984, she said, and did a complete restoration. Some of the original black marble fireplaces and pocket doors remain.

“We are a historic city,” she said. “I feel like we have failed in the past by not getting the most out of our historic sites.”

Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Proposed trail to future Dunwoody park rankles some homeowners

A proposed trail that would lead from a nearby neighborhood to a future park on Vermack Road in Dunwoody is already causing issues, and it hasn’t even been built yet. Neighbors near the proposed 10-acre site are opposed to the construction of a trail that would connect the neighborhood to the park, citing safety, drainage […] The post Proposed trail to future Dunwoody park rankles some homeowners appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
DUNWOODY, GA
John Thompson

Popular taqueria adding new location at Cumming City Center

Get ready for a new taqueria in Cumming.Photo byCity of Cumming. (Forsyth County, GA) The international flavor of Cumming’s new City Center is getting a boost. City officials announced on Friday, December 16 that Roswell’s popular taqueria, sports bar, and live music venue Rock ‘N’ Taco is adding a second location at the Cumming City Center.
CUMMING, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Coweta objects to proposed Senoia annexation

The Coweta County Board of Commissioners has objected to a possible annexation of land into the city of Senoia to construct a new residential neighborhood. The objection followed numerous comments from members of the public that live around the area, demanding that the county stop the annexation and the rezoning.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roswell, GA

Roswell in Fulton County is a popular destination famous for its rich history, breathtaking scenery, and limitless possibilities. Roswell's renowned shops, historical museums, and scenic boardwalks coexist with over 900 acres of parkland. In The National Park System, you can encounter the world-renowned Chattahoochee River and Nature Center. Popular attractions...
ROSWELL, GA
Red and Black

Downtown Athens art installation draws community criticism

In downtown Athens, Eric Leshinksky’s three-dimensional public art, entitled “Frequency,” has brought on critique from residents. The 14-piece artwork includes blue pipes that snake along Thomas Street to Lumpkin Street. The project was unveiled on Dec. 8 as a part of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project, which has been underway since 2014.
ATHENS, GA
Michelle Hall

Traffic Watch: SR 369/400 Phase 1 construction nearly complete, ‘bridge is safe’

An aerial look at the new SR 369/GA 400 interchange overpassPhoto by(Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The ongoing bridge construction and widening project at SR 369 and GA 400 is nearing completion of Phase 1, which will bring one lane of traffic in each direction onto the new bridge while beams are installed for the other half of the bridge structure.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Retro toys rule at Marietta’s 2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles

MARIETTA, Ga. - Just like "A Christmas Story’s" Ralphie and that Red Ryder BB gun, we all had that one toy we desperately hoped would be under the Christmas tree. What was yours? A G.I. Joe action figure? Or maybe the latest Barbie?. Well, whatever that "must-have" toy might...
MARIETTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’

Rental prices in Atlanta have decreased slightly the past six months ago, according to a new study from QuoteWizard by LendingTree.  The average rental price for a one-bedroom apartment in the city now stands at $1,379, according to an estimate from Apartment List. This estimate is down one percentage point from this past June, but […] The post Atlanta rental prices drop slightly, Georgia nears ‘severe rent burden’  appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

String of burglaries in, around gated community shake up Milton residents

MILTON, Ga. - Milton police are investigating four home burglaries in two neighborhoods within one gated community. While there is ring door cam video of what neighbors believe to be the suspects, police have not confirmed the people in those videos are connected to the burglaries. On Friday, Dec. 16,...
MILTON, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Woman shot at Ponce shopping center near Plaza Theatre

ATLANTA — A woman was shot Monday afternoon on Ponce de Leon Avenue in the shopping center where the Plaza Theatre is located. Atlanta Police Department officers confirmed she was shot at the address that corresponds to the FedEx Office next to the theater's entrance. When officers arrived, they...
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
