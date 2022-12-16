Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New restaurant alert: Lady Slipper is now open in Bentonville
Allow me to introduce you to one of the best restaurant experiences I've had in a while.The scene: Lady Slipper, the latest restaurant from Walton-backed Ropeswing Hospitality Group, feels like a secret as you enter through the back of the historic Massey building at the corner of West Central Avenue and Southwest A Street in downtown Bentonville.The place has outdoor seating (for when it's not so damn cold) and a full bar with regular seating. But if you're led downstairs to the basement, you'll find a separate full bar with another batch of tables and lounge seating — like a...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Alderman receive presentation on 76 Strip redesign
It’s possible the redesign of 76 Country Boulevard could have less lanes on the roadway, fewer driveway entrances, and more public “green space” aimed at encouraging pedestrian traffic rather than vehicular traffic. The Branson Board of Aldermen received a presentation about the next phase of development from...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson man named Realtor of the Year
A Branson area realtor has been named the 2022 Realtor of the Year by the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors. Dave Dove with Gerken & Associates Realtors received the honor. The award is given each year to one of the over 500 agents who are part of the Tri-Lakes Board of Realtors whom the judges feel represents the “spirit, enthusiasm, and professionalism” of the best members of their industry.
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartments
Marquette Hotel, 400 East Walnut, Springfield, Missouri (2014).Photo byJoseph Bulger, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On May 5, 2000, the Marquette Hotel located in Springfield, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This building is also known as Springfield Business College and Hotel State. The three-story hotel was built around 1906. Originally, a business college was here, and in 1918, it was converted into a hotel and operated as such until the mid-1980s.
bransontrilakesnews.com
The Reeds Spring School helps provide food to families
The Reeds Spring School District came together to help provide food for some families during the Christmas break. Fifty-eight Reeds Spring School District families were given extra food to help keep them fed through the two week break. The food came from the district’s annual food drive. Every building in the district participated throughout the months of November and December to provide a variety of food to be distributed. The district’s counselors helped to determine which families qualified for the assistance.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Stone County Christmas Store opened
Unite Table Rock Lake held its 3rd Annual Stone County Christmas Store on Sunday, Dec. 11, and Monday Dec. 12. The organization took over the Stone County Christmas assistance in 2020 when LOVE Inc. closed their doors. The program is an annual event in which families in Stone County can register their children to receive gifts for Christmas. The children must be residents of Stone County and be eligible for free or reduced lunches. The program is open to children 0 to 18 years of age.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Royal Oak to close Branson plant
Around 48 Branson workers were given a Christmas gift of having to move or find another job as Royal Oak announced they will be closing their Branson manufacturing plant and moving out of the region where the company was founded. The company’s announcement comes months after they announced completion of...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Edward Lee Jacobs
Edward Lee Jacobs, of Reeds Spring passed away on September 17, 2022 in Sun City, AZ. Eddie was a lifelong resident of Reeds Spring. He retired from Silver Dollar City in 2004, after which he spent 17 more years with Home Depot. He was proceeded in death by his father...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Area residents take the plunge for good cause
On Thursday, Dec. 15, Christian Action Ministries hosted the ‘Plunge for Hunger’ event, where participants braved the cold to jump into the Taneycomo Lake at Lilley’s Landing. CAM raised their goal of $10,000 with this event to help feed the food insecure in the area. Those taking...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in Springfield?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cue “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas.” Whether you are shopping for gifts for family and friends or watching Christmas movies, snow always ties back to the perfect holiday and what most people dream about. If you have been outside recently, you know it is definitely beginning to feel more like Christmas […]
KYTV
LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list. If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alamo Drafthouse. Applebee’s locations. Billy Gail’s Ozark. Denny’s...
KTLO
10 business licenses issued in Nov.; 5 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 10 business licenses in November, including five home-based. Kevin Decker for Backroad Treasures, LLC., a resale shop located at 1041 Highland Circle Suite 36;. Richard Robertson for Forever Ink Tattoos, a tattoo and body piercing shop, located at 311 Highway 62 East;. Sherrie Drake...
ksmu.org
Faces Behind the Numbers: Dr. Leo Wyrsch
COVID-19 has taken at least 763 lives in Greene County alone. One of them was a longtime Springfield physician. Dr. Leo Wyrsch died on September 28, 2020 in Springfield, the city where he was born and raised. He was 85-years-old. His son, Dr. Brad Wyrsch is clinic president at Mercy...
KYTV
Grocery stores in the Ozarks explain high egg prices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Inflation has hit everyone across the country; a lot of it is seen in the grocery store. Workers at Mama Jean’s Natural Market in Springfield say egg prices are some of the highest they have seen. Lauryl Wagoner, assistant manager at Mama Jean’s Natural Market, says mostly the high gas prices make egg vendors raise their prices.
KYTV
Officials: MFA fuel spill leaked into nearby sewer line in Aurora, Mo.; crews working to find the path
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - Officials with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fuel spill at an MFA gas station in Aurora. The fuel spill occurred last week, but crews have been working all weekend to clean up the area and investigate. Wendell Hall, a state on-scene coordinator...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Gary Wayne Allman
Gary Wayne Allman, 80, of Springfield, MO passed away at home on December 13, 2022 after battling esophageal cancer, with his partner Anne Cox by his side. Gary was born in Aurora, to high school sweethearts Wayne Allman and Wava George. Gary served in Vietnam in the Army JAG Corps, Gary was honorably discharged at the rank of Captain in 1972.
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
933kwto.com
Local Leaders Update Community on Thursday’s Winter Storm
City officials updated the community Tuesday on preparations ahead of the winter storm expected to hit the Ozarks Thursday. Representatives of the following entities were present. City of Springfield. Springfield Fire Department. Springfield City Utilities. National Weather Service. Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management. Community Partnership of the Ozarks.
KYTV
How to keep your pipes from freezing as arctic blast approaches
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Below zero temperatures are headed our way, so local plumbers say now is a good time to prepare your pipes before the arctic blast. “These people are coming in right now because the weather is getting cold, and they’re gonna have a lot of freezing pipes,” said Chris Roach with Nixa Hardware. “It’s been super busy. We’ve been selling a lot of the heat tapes. And then a lot of the well pump electric plugins.”
bransontrilakesnews.com
Western Taney Fire District announces latest graduates
The Western Taney County Fire Protection District held a graduation for the most recent batch of Rookie School graduates on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the district’s Facebook page, seven of the graduates are now serving at fire stations throughout the fire district. Three of them joined in for the 60 hour basic training class from the Cedar Creek Fire District.
