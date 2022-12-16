ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

First Chipotle opening in Conway area on Highway 501

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The wait is almost over!. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening its first Conway location on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a release. The restaurant, located at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, will offer complimentary Chipotle Goods merch to the first five guests in line.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

HTC donates $5,000 for holiday initiative to help Horry County families in need

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As part of a holiday initiative, HTC donated $5,000 to Churches Assisting People (CAP) to help provide Christmas to local families in need. In November, HTC pledged to donate $5 per new HTC TV Max subscription through Dec. 19. The drive combined with HTC employee donations resulted in the $5,000, according to a release.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges

(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
wpde.com

Shooting at Myrtle Beach motel leads to drug arrest: Report

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A shooting incident at a Myrtle Beach motel Wednesday led to a drug arrest, according to a report. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. originally responded to the Wave Rider Resort just after 12:30 p.m. to a report of a person with a gunshot wound, officials said.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Blessing Tree in NMB spreads more than just Christmas cheer

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A local group is inspiring the North Myrtle Beach community with a Christmas tree made out of seashells. Myrtle Beach Girlfriends created "The Blessing Tree." On the underside of each shell is a bible verse to bless someone's day. The group made it...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Woman shot, killed by ex in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is dead after a domestic-related shooting in Myrtle Beach Monday night. Betzabeth Meza, 26, originally from Mexico died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded to a report...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating shooting near Florence motel

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting near the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the victim is being treated at a hospital. No word on the victim’s condition. ABC15...
FLORENCE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy