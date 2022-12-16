Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach Bowl on 12/19Adrian HolmanConway, SC
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
wpde.com
Holiday traveler visiting for warmer weather reacts to artic blast along Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — If holiday movies have taught anyone anything, is that airports are crazy this time of year, however, it seems like Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) is the exception. Ryan Betcher, the airport spokesman, said while it hasn’t been too busy for MYR, that isn’t...
wpde.com
1 week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance in South Carolina
(WPDE) — Individuals in Horry and Georgetown counties who lost their jobs or have been unable to work as a direct result of Hurricane Ian have one week left to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance. The deadline is Wednesday, Dec. 28 and benefits are available from Oct. 2, 2022,...
wpde.com
First Chipotle opening in Conway area on Highway 501
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The wait is almost over!. Chipotle Mexican Grill will be opening its first Conway location on Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a release. The restaurant, located at 2290 U.S. 501 East in Conway, will offer complimentary Chipotle Goods merch to the first five guests in line.
wpde.com
Carolina Forest Goodwill evacuated as crews put out fire, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Carolina Forest Goodwill was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a fire. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:09 p.m. to the 2000 block of Oakheart Road for a reported commercial structure fire. Photos of the scene show a ladder going up...
wpde.com
Tips to keep your energy bill from spiking as temps plummet in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Jack Frost may be nipping at your nose this holiday weekend as temperatures along the Grand Strand drop dramatically, and the frigid weather will most likely make many want to turn up their heat. In Horry County, the average electric bill is around $130...
wpde.com
Community Christmas Dinner: Volunteers prepare 22,000 pounds of chicken for Saturday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 34th annual Community Christmas Dinner is Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Volunteers are busy preparing close to 34,000 pounds of food. There are over 22,000 pounds of chicken alone, which is enough to feed 14,000 people. It takes hundreds of volunteers to pull off...
wpde.com
HTC donates $5,000 for holiday initiative to help Horry County families in need
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — As part of a holiday initiative, HTC donated $5,000 to Churches Assisting People (CAP) to help provide Christmas to local families in need. In November, HTC pledged to donate $5 per new HTC TV Max subscription through Dec. 19. The drive combined with HTC employee donations resulted in the $5,000, according to a release.
wpde.com
2 injured after fire ruins Little River home before Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a house fire Monday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 8:39 a.m. to the fire on Rosebud Lane in Little River. Crews were able to get the fire under control and...
wpde.com
Sick bald eagle found in Georgetown County woman's driveway
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A sick bald eagle was found in a Georgetown County woman's driveway over the weekend. Georgetown County Fire and EMS said the woman came to Sta9 (Airport) and crews were able to contact the Center for Birds of Prety in Awendaw. The sanctuary agreed...
wpde.com
Crews caution parents after 'young person' suffers burns playing with flames
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Fire crews are asking parents to be on the lookout after a child in Horry County suffered burns playing with a flammable liquid and open flames. Horry County Fire Rescue said they recently ran an emergency in which a young person said they "did a dumb thing."
wpde.com
Winter Wonderland at the Beach shuts down Family Fun Zone for the season
MYRTLE BEACH, SC. (WPDE) — The Family Funzone at Myrtle Beach's Winter Wonderland at the Beach had to shut down early. Officials say the inflatables cannot be safely operated with high wind gusts and rainy weather. It was scheduled to resume on Thursday, but is now finished for the...
wpde.com
Leaving your pet out in the cold could bring criminal charges
(WPDE) — Ahead of the sub-freezing temperatures on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, anyone leaving an animal outside could face criminal charges. On Friday an Arctic air mass will move into the south and a harsh cold is expected. Below are the laws where you live and the...
wpde.com
Shooting at Myrtle Beach motel leads to drug arrest: Report
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A shooting incident at a Myrtle Beach motel Wednesday led to a drug arrest, according to a report. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. originally responded to the Wave Rider Resort just after 12:30 p.m. to a report of a person with a gunshot wound, officials said.
wpde.com
'Great to see our local team:' Marshall & UConn fans cheer on teams at Myrtle Beach Bowl
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Thousands of football fans were cheering on their teams as the Myrtle Beach Bowl kicked off at Brooks Stadium in Conway. This is the third year Coastal Carolina University has hosted the bowl. This time around it was Marshall and UConn going head-to-head on the...
wpde.com
Blessing Tree in NMB spreads more than just Christmas cheer
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A local group is inspiring the North Myrtle Beach community with a Christmas tree made out of seashells. Myrtle Beach Girlfriends created "The Blessing Tree." On the underside of each shell is a bible verse to bless someone's day. The group made it...
wpde.com
Woman shot, killed by ex in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is dead after a domestic-related shooting in Myrtle Beach Monday night. Betzabeth Meza, 26, originally from Mexico died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded to a report...
wpde.com
Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating shooting near Florence motel
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a shooting near the Suburban Motel on West Lucas Street in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the victim is being treated at a hospital. No word on the victim’s condition. ABC15...
wpde.com
Georgetown Co. Republican Party sends letter to McMaster asking to remove chairman
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Republican Party sent a letter to Gov. Henry McMaster Monday calling for the removal of union boss James Sanderson from the county board of elections for political activity. The letter claims that Sanderson is in repeat violation of a state law...
Comments / 0