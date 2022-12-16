ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Youngkin makes appearance at Buchanan Mine Complex

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20DnG0_0jlBCGVi00

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony nearly 2,000 feet underground on Friday.

JC Commission delays Keebler annexation project

The Buchanan Mine Complex is reachable by a 4.5-minute descent in an elevator; it is stationed 1,819 feet underground — in comparison, the Empire State Building stands 1,454 feet tall.

Youngkin had previously announced in August that Coronado Global Resources will add 181 jobs and invest $169.1 million in the mine complex for metallurgical coal production for the global steel industry.

A spokesperson said Friday’s event marked the first underground ribbon-cutting in Virginia with a governor present.

Comments / 3

VIRGINIA STATE
