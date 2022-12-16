Youngkin makes appearance at Buchanan Mine Complex
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony nearly 2,000 feet underground on Friday.JC Commission delays Keebler annexation project
The Buchanan Mine Complex is reachable by a 4.5-minute descent in an elevator; it is stationed 1,819 feet underground — in comparison, the Empire State Building stands 1,454 feet tall.
Youngkin had previously announced in August that Coronado Global Resources will add 181 jobs and invest $169.1 million in the mine complex for metallurgical coal production for the global steel industry.
A spokesperson said Friday’s event marked the first underground ribbon-cutting in Virginia with a governor present.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 3