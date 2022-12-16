ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Drunk driver handed shorter sentence in 2019 fatal Mardi Gras crash

By Kylee Bond
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A man convicted of drunk driving into a group of bicyclists shortly after a New Orleans Mardi Gras parade will receive a shorter sentence, a court decided this week.

On Thursday (Dec. 16), the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals handed down a reduced sentence to 35-year-old Tashonty Toney after the fatal March 2019 hit-and-run crash. Nine people were struck following the Krewe of Endymion parade, including 27-year-old Sharee Walls and 31-year-old David Hynes who were killed.

Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River

Toney was originally given a 91-year sentence for the crash to which he pleaded guilty. However, his attorneys argued this week that the sentence was excessive and the court agreed.

Toney was re-sentenced to 65 years in prison. He will be eligible for parole after 30 years.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV 12

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

