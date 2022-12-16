Hood College is proud to announce that The Hodson Trust has gifted $2.3M to the College for use in the Hodson Science and Technology Center expansion project. This project includes a 32,000-gross-square-foot addition, which includes a new Biomedical Research and Training Center to accommodate growth in STEM programs. The Hodson Science and Technology Center was originally constructed in 1957, with additional renovation projects completed in 2000 and 2014.

