Philly superintendent restructures district leadership in pursuit of academic gains
The School District of Philadelphia will restructure its central office in an effort to better support student and teacher attendance, and improve dropout rates, district officials said this week. It’s an early step toward Superintendent Tony Watlington’s ambitious, and oft-repeated, goal — to make Philadelphia schools the “fastest improving, large,...
Bucks County vote moves Pennsylvania closer to certifying election
A suburban Philadelphia county elections board voted Tuesday to certify its November results, a development Pennsylvania officials had said was required before they can issue a statewide certification. Bucks County government spokesman Jim O’Malley said its Board of Elections wrapped up certification, although litigation over recount requests has not ended....
Delaware proclamation aims to ‘shine a light’ on dangers of antisemitism
Top Delaware leaders gathered in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon in an effort to raise awareness about the threat anti-semitism poses. Governor John Carney signed a proclamation as part of the “Shine a Light” campaign calling attention to the growing problem of antisemitism. It’s part of a number of events in Delaware and around the nation designed to highlight the threats that hateful words and actions pose to members of the Jewish community.
Ethics board says Philly judge ruled on cases early to leave for trip
A Philadelphia judge attempted to rule on dozens of traffic citations before the scheduled hearing date because she planned to be in Florida that day, according to a report made public Monday by the Pennsylvania body that handles complaints of judicial misconduct. In a complaint filed with the state’s Court...
‘An unjust system’: Philly advocates hold 24-hour bailout ahead of the holidays
A group that advocates for the end of cash bail in Philadelphia is helping people get out of detention over the holidays. The Philadelphia Bail Fund seeks to bail out a dozen people in a 24-hour period that began at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The goal is to prevent them from having to spend the holidays in detention.
57 blocks in Philly are prone to shootings. Community groups are mobilizing to curb the gun violence
This story is from Stop and Frisk, a podcast production from WHYY News and Temple University’s Logan Center for Urban Investigative Reporting. Find it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. How do you feel about stop and frisk (and policing more broadly) as an answer...
New initiative challenges Philly third graders to read 20 books in 20 weeks
Third grade students at Fanny Coppin Elementary gathered Wednesday to read the first of 20 books they’ll read in the next 20 weeks. The School District of Philadelphia will give a prize to every third grader who completes the challenge, though district officials haven’t decided on a specific prize yet.
‘Up significantly from last year’: Delaware County sees rise in food insecurity
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The problems brought by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continue to have a domino effect on Delaware County.
Spread the word: Trenton is now down to 1 hospital
St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. is now under the auspices of Capital Health. As of 12:01 Wednesday morning, the merger between the regional health provider and the 150-year-old hospital became official. Also, St. Francis Hospital is no more — It’s now a standalone emergency department with several outpatient...
Community projects selected for Philly’s celebration of America’s 250th birthday
Philadelphia is preparing to mark America’s 250th birthday with community projects that will outlive the semiquincentennial party in 2026. Philadelphia250, an organization planning local events and programs around the milestone year, has selected three projects it will bolster with organizational and funding support:. “Our Market,” an effort to train...
Inflation and infrastructure costs are driving up water bills in the Delaware Valley
Water rates will increase in 2023 for hundreds of thousands of residents in our region — from Wilmington, Del., to the Pennsylvania suburbs. The most notable increase is from Pennsylvania American Water, whose customers will face a hike of 14%, which the utility says will help replace aging water infrastructure. The company originally proposed a 24% hike, which was met with pushback from the Office of Consumer Advocate.
Proposed exemption for Cobbs Creek Golf Course delayed in City Council, amid pushback
A West Philadelphia golf course may need to wait a few weeks longer to find out whether it’s exempt from protections meant to prevent erosion. City Council did not vote on a controversial zoning overlay for the Cobbs Creek Golf Course Thursday as originally planned, after the city’s Planning Commission requested additional time to review it.
After leukemia diagnosis, drag performer Martha Graham Cracker is searching for a stem cell donor
For 17 years Martha Graham Cracker has given audiences everything she had in a drag cabaret act that has traveled throughout Philadelphia and beyond, performing regularly at Joe’s Pub in New York, a stint in Las Vegas, and even overseas. Martha also gave the world an original concept album.
Philly Archdiocese offers gifts for kids around the city at 67th annual live nativity
A turkey, ducks, a young calf, and a camel were among the sights that made up this year’s 67th annual Archbishop’s Christmas Party in Philadelphia. More than 500 students watched as other young people portrayed the three wise men, plus Mary and Joseph alongside the barnyard animals reenacting scenes from the first Christmas.
Philly gets $50 million in federal funds to help reduce violence
City leaders hope an influx of federal recovery funding will help Philadelphia become a safer city. State officials are sending a total of $50 million to the city. About half of that will be used to expand the city’s crime lab, which Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said should help investigators solve more cases.
Philly Lullaby Project pairs artists with parents to write songs for their babies
For three years, the Philadelphia Lullaby Project has been pairing parents with songwriters to write original lullabies for their babies. The group has written and produced about 125 songs. Because the project started almost exactly when the pandemic shutdown started in 2020, many of the songwriting teams never met in person.
2022 in photos: A year of resilience and change in the Delaware Valley
2022 — our third year of the COVID-19 pandemic — saw slow but steady change. Our visual journey begins with people braving the cold to be tested for COVID-19, and ends with hundreds celebrating a tree lighting outside Philadelphia City Hall. Here’s a view from WHYY News photographers...
A Kennett Square pianist’s new holiday album offers ‘emotional catharsis’
Musician and composer Catherine Marie Charlton first sat at a piano when she was 8. There was an instant bond that’s lasted a lifetime. Her newest recording project, “Simple Gifts: Solo Piano for the Holidays,” performed on piano in her home in Kennett Square, is her 13th release and one that took some time to put out.
‘We need help’: Students at Dobbins High School walk out over safety concerns
A lack of teachers and security guards. Senseless acts of violence from students. Those are two of the reasons Shamica Fordyce, a senior at Dobbins High School, said she walked out of school Monday afternoon along with dozens of her classmates. “I was nervous that a lot of students would...
Menorah lighting at Betsy Ross House signals start of Hanukkah season
The Jewish eight-day festival of lights known as Hanukkah kicked off Sunday with communities gathering to light menorahs around the world, including right here in Philadelphia. More than 150 people gathered in Old City Sunday to mark the Jewish holiday that celebrates the reclamation of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.
