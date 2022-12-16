ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHYY

Bucks County vote moves Pennsylvania closer to certifying election

A suburban Philadelphia county elections board voted Tuesday to certify its November results, a development Pennsylvania officials had said was required before they can issue a statewide certification. Bucks County government spokesman Jim O’Malley said its Board of Elections wrapped up certification, although litigation over recount requests has not ended....
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Delaware proclamation aims to ‘shine a light’ on dangers of antisemitism

Top Delaware leaders gathered in Wilmington Wednesday afternoon in an effort to raise awareness about the threat anti-semitism poses. Governor John Carney signed a proclamation as part of the “Shine a Light” campaign calling attention to the growing problem of antisemitism. It’s part of a number of events in Delaware and around the nation designed to highlight the threats that hateful words and actions pose to members of the Jewish community.
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Spread the word: Trenton is now down to 1 hospital

St. Francis Medical Center in Trenton, N.J. is now under the auspices of Capital Health. As of 12:01 Wednesday morning, the merger between the regional health provider and the 150-year-old hospital became official. Also, St. Francis Hospital is no more — It’s now a standalone emergency department with several outpatient...
TRENTON, NJ
WHYY

Inflation and infrastructure costs are driving up water bills in the Delaware Valley

Water rates will increase in 2023 for hundreds of thousands of residents in our region — from Wilmington, Del., to the Pennsylvania suburbs. The most notable increase is from Pennsylvania American Water, whose customers will face a hike of 14%, which the utility says will help replace aging water infrastructure. The company originally proposed a 24% hike, which was met with pushback from the Office of Consumer Advocate.
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

Philly gets $50 million in federal funds to help reduce violence

City leaders hope an influx of federal recovery funding will help Philadelphia become a safer city. State officials are sending a total of $50 million to the city. About half of that will be used to expand the city’s crime lab, which Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said should help investigators solve more cases.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

WHYY

Philadelphia, PA
19K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

 https://whyy.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy