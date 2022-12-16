ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas preps for medical marijuana push, will lawmakers pass a final plan?

By Rebekah Chung
KSNT News
KSNT News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t7q2k_0jlBBrh200

TOPEKA, ( KSNT )- Kansas lawmakers held their final committee meeting for medical marijuana on Thursday. Now, preparations for the upcoming legislative session in January have begun.

Senator Rob Olson, R-Olathe, chairs the state’s Special Committee on Medical Marijuana. Olson told Kansas Capitol Bureau that he’s focusing on getting a bill together for next year’s session.

“My quest is to get a good workable piece of legislation,” Olson said.

The committee has held several meetings over the last couple of months to get feedback on a bill that will be introduced next year .

Keystone pipeline section restarts after oil spill

Olson, who will be spearheading efforts to draft the bill, said it will most likely be a “thick” bill, including regulations based on the feedback received during hearings . He said he plans to introduce the bill in the Senate, despite pushback from Republican Senate leadership. Senate President Ty Masterson has said that medical marijuana is ‘not a priority’ next year.

“I don’t know where this is going to go…,” Olson said. “My interest is to have good legislation… good parameters… good guidelines… revenue for Kansas…”

Kansas has lagged behind on medical marijuana reform compared to some other states. Neighboring states, like Missouri, now offer recreational marijuana , after voting to legalize it in November.

Click here for more Capitol Bureau stories | KSNT.com

Representative Christina Haswood, D-Lawrence, said she’s hoping that the Legislature will take action this year.

“We just want to make sure that we’re doing our due diligence, but at the same time, it has been taking a little too long for my liking at least,” Haswood said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 24

Terry Fowler
4d ago

time to light up they need to pass something soon our time go to a state so I can smoke it keeps me clam and out of site I stop for no one sorry

Reply
3
waxy
4d ago

I really hope so because of Governor Kelly I can't get the proper pain management medication I need because my doctors are too afraid they're going to get involved with lawsuits against them by the state and it's hard when you're suffering with MS and all because of Governor Kelly and her ignorance and pride not wanting to legalize something that'll make it extremely beneficial to my everyday functions absolutely makes no sense why they won't legalize this

Reply(2)
2
Susan Mefford
5d ago

get with it legal don't try to regulate doctors right to prescribe to their patients too

Reply
6
Related
Wichita Eagle

Facing Republican pressure to oust head of Kansas Highway Patrol, Kelly stands by him

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is standing by the embattled leader of the Kansas Highway Patrol as Republican lawmakers ramp up the pressure for her to oust Col. Herman Jones. “You will know when I don’t,” Kelly told The Star in an interview Wednesday when asked whether she stood by the highway patrol’s leader. “I’m not one to sit around and not take action if I think action needs to be taken.”
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Planned Parenthood affiliate announced Tuesday that it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics, a small step toward potentially much broader access in a state that has become a destination for the procedure after an August vote affirming abortion rights. […]
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas governor introduces plan for annual 3-day sales tax holiday

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that moving into 2023, she hopes to save Kansans more than $500 million in taxes over the next few years. She's calling it the three-step 'Axing Your Taxes' plan. The first part includes an amendment to Kelly's new "Axe the Food...
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kobach taps former judge as solicitor general

TOPEKA, (KSNT)- Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach has tapped recently retired Kansas Court of Appeals Judge Anthony J. Powell to serve as Solicitor General. Kobach announced his appointment in a press release on Monday. “Judge Powell has earned great respect in the Kansas legal community. As a former judge himself, he knows how to effectively […]
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas

TC Energy has established a no-fly zone over the Kansas site where its Keystone pipeline spilled 14,000 barrels of oil following drone footage of the disaster. The Canadian company said in a statement that it did so for safety reasons. But drone footage of the spill — the largest in the pipeline’s history — was among the […] The post Drone no-fly zone issued over Keystone oil spill site in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

$374 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to be used for broadband infrastructure improvements in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The State Finance Council approved more than $300 million in funding for broadband infrastructure improvements in Kansas. The Office of the Governor said a total of $374 million in COVID-19 relief funds will be used for the modernization and improvement of government services, economic development and health and education initiatives. These initiatives […]
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

EDUCATION FRONTLINES: Race to the bottom

Last week, the Kansas State Board of Education heard a report from their staff encouraging them to promote Kansas joining the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact. Similar to states across the country, Kansas schools are experiencing growing vacancies statewide. Kansas is one of only eleven states that require high school science...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

$255,600+ headed to help rehabilitate rural Kansas buildings, housing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $255,600 is headed to rural Kansas to help rehabilitated buildings and housing units. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will invest a total of $255,662 to improve lives and strengthen communities in southeast Kansas. “USDA Rural Development knows a strong community is rooted...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

About 75% of Kansas Homeowner Assistance funds dispersed, only 25% remain

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Only 25% of funds in the Kansas Homeowner Assistance program remain as 75% - $34.9 million - has been dispersed. The Kansas Housing Resources Corporation says on Monday, Dec. 19, that the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund - a federally funded and temporary emergency program to help homeowners who experienced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic - has dispersed 75% of its funds.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

KSNT News

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy