Community Health Fair in Selma set for Jan. 20
The next Community Health Fair event in Selma is set for Friday, Jan. 20. The event will take place at Water Avenue Baptist Church on 3100 Water Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The occasion is sponsored by the church and by American Legion Post 324, as well as the Alabama Secretary of State, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy, Cahaba Mental Health, Rural Health and others.
AWF holds ribbon cutting for Westervelt Forest demonstration area
The Alabama Wildlife Federation (AWF) and Westervelt Company held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 6 for the new "Westervelt Forest" wildlife and forest demonstration area. The 70-acre Westervelt Forest is located at AWF's headquarters in Millbrook. More than $50,000 visitors per year to the AWF’s State Headquarters and Alabama Nature Center facility.
Montgomery police investigate stabbing of woman who suffered non-life threatening injuries
Montgomery police are investigating the case of a woman who was stabbed but left with non-life threatening injuries on Eastdale Circle. According to Alabama News Network the incident took place on Sunday when police were called to the 400 block of Taylor Road. The victim said that she had been...
Project Horseshoe Farm taking applications for Fellowship program
Project Horseshoe Farm Marion, a nonprofit that has a location in Marion, is taking applications for its Fellowship program. The Fellowship project works with doctors and patients through a "health partners" program. The project also works with children and seniors. An information session is scheduled for Jan. 25 at 6:30...
Montgomery police seeking third suspect of business robbery
Two suspects of a business robbery in Montgomery have been arrested but a third remains at large, prompting police to seek the public's help in identifying them. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers the robbery occurred on Monday, Dec. 19 at the 4400 block of Troy Highway. The next day police released photos of the wanted suspects.
CrimeStoppers offering $1,000 reward for information on murder of 19-year-old in Montgomery
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information on a homicide that took place in Montgomery in July. On July 12, police responded to a call of a person shot at Atlanta Highway and Perry Hill Road. The victim was discovered with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.
Legal Notices, December 22, 2022
Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jacob Wheeler A Single Man to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Quicken Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated June 3, 2019; said mortgage being recorded on June 3, 2019, in Book 1586, Page 619 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to Rocket Mortgage, LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 1646, Page 780 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Dallas County, Alabama.
USDA invests $233,900 to J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced on Dec. 16 that they are investing $233,900 in a new CT medical imaging machine at J. Paul Jones Hospital in Camden. "The investment that we are announcing today will greatly enhance the ability of this hospital to serve Wilcox County", said Rural Development Alabama State Director Nivory Gordon. "Many rural residents, both in the time of the Pandemic and in other times, have called upon Alabama's rural hospitals in their time of need."
