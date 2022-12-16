Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
From startup to trendsetter: Port X Logistics takes drayage world by storm
Over the past five years, Port X Logistics has grown from a startup to a major player in the drayage, transloading and trucking worlds. This level of growth — especially in the midst of a pandemic — has required serious planning, hard work and commitment. The company has no plans to hide its secret sauce.
Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is offering discounts on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered in the United States and Canada this month, sales pages on its website showed on Wednesday, amid concerns the automaker is facing softening demand as economies slow.
Don't despair, here are five US counties where homeownership won't cost you more than 15% of your paycheck
A growing number of Americans have to shell out more than 30% of their income for housing, but there are exceptions to be found, according to Attom.
freightwaves.com
Lineage Logistics raises $700M in equity financing
Real estate investment trust Lineage Logistics, which specializes in cold storage logistics, said Tuesday it has raised $700 million in equity from new and existing investors, an indication that a good business in a fast-growing segment can raise big money even in a difficult interest rate environment. The capital raise...
freightwaves.com
Retail diesel keeps dropping, chasing earlier declines in futures, wholesale prices
Retail diesel prices are slowly catching up with earlier big declines in the futures and wholesale prices of the fuel, though both of those markets have climbed off recent lows. The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration’s weekly average retail diesel price fell 15.8 cents to $4.596 per gallon on Monday....
freightwaves.com
EFW, project44 launch rating API giving LTL shippers expedited options
Estes Forwarding Worldwide (EFW) said it has partnered with supply chain visibility provider project44 to upgrade its less-than-truckload rating application programming interface to provider shippers with expedited offerings. “Get It There Faster 2.0” will provide real-time, instant quotes of available expedited services to LTL shippers, including air freight options.
Asian shares advance, Hong Kong up 2.8%, after Wall St rally
Shares are higher in Asia after a rally on Wall Street as investors welcomed a report showing U.S. consumer confidence is holding up despite the Federal Reserve's campaign to fight inflation by raising interest rates
freightwaves.com
Zeroing in on the 3 pillars of workforce optimization
Finding a qualified candidate for your logistics company, let alone the just-right candidate, is tricky these days. Recruitment and retention struggles are holding back many operations from scaling growth. Unfortunately, not all companies can afford to be in constant recruiting mode. However, Lean Solutions Group is flipping the script on...
freightwaves.com
FedEx, UPS shippers face 8%-10% price hikes in 2023, consultancy says
TransImpact says there will be virtually no difference in rates in 2023 between FedEx and UPS. Shippers using FedEx Corp. and UPS Inc. can expect 8% to 10% price increases in 2023 once rate and various “accessorial,” or add-on, charges are factored in, according to an annual forecast published Monday by consultancy TransImpact LLC.
freightwaves.com
Knight-Swift takes the wheel of Embark-equipped autonomous truck
In a major step toward commercializing autonomous trucking, a Knight-Swift Transportation driver will operate a Class 8 Kenworth T680 tractor embedded with Embark Trucks’ autonomous software under its own authority. The handoff accomplishes one of Embark’s 2022 milestones, first discussed in February. Until now, high-autonomy autonomous vehicle developers...
freightwaves.com
Truckers, logistics firms owed millions after meat importer’s bankruptcy
Several trucking companies, logistics firms and cold storage providers are collectively owed millions of dollars after an Iowa-based frozen meat importer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection recently. South American Beef Inc., headquartered in West Des Moines, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of...
freightwaves.com
Trucking conditions crashed to pandemic lows this fall
Troy Hawkins, a longtime trucking owner-operator, enjoyed a take-home pay of around $70,000 in 2021. But, this year, he estimates his income has sunk to about $45,000 or $50,000. It’s not because the Baltimore-based truck driver worked less. The cost of diesel has soared and his per-mile rate just hasn’t...
freightwaves.com
As layoffs loom, TuSimple CEO protected by $15M in severance cash
With layoffs of potentially hundreds of employees looming, autonomous trucking startup TuSimple agreed to pay CEO Cheng Lu $15 million in cash if it ousts him a second time. The terms of the agreement are spelled out in an 8-K filing Friday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The optics...
freightwaves.com
JLL, Quiet Platforms pioneer flexible rent model, scale fulfillment network
In the first half of 2022, heightened e-commerce demand and limited warehouse supply were the prevailing trends. Then, in October, Prologis further validated that narrative, reporting that occupancy tightened, more leases commenced, and utilization of space was at the 95th percentile historically during the third quarter. Currently, nationwide industrial vacancy rates are sitting at all-time lows.
freightwaves.com
Air Canada prepares Vancouver hub for 2024 arrival of 777 freighters
MIAMI — Air Canada’s first freighter aircraft are the most visible manifestation of an aggressive push to grow cargo business, but the airline is also building up airport infrastructure to support higher volumes and more profitable specialty products. Without efficient ground handling capabilities the extra cargo jets won’t...
freightwaves.com
Autos, crude oil boost Gulf Coast ports’ November volumes
Ports in both Houston and Corpus Christi, Texas, saw increases in November as imports of automotive parts continued to flood into the country and demand for exports of U.S. petroleum and crude oil remained strong. The Port of New Orleans saw declines in container cargo for November, but expects export demand to increase freight flows over the next several months.
freightwaves.com
XPO sees multiple paths to grow LTL earnings
For the last two years, XPO (NYSE: XPO) has been in the process of breaking up the transportation and logistics behemoth it had become via multiple acquisitions over the last decade. However, the final piece — the sale of its European Transportation unit — was pulled earlier this month due to “weakened capital markets in Europe.”
freightwaves.com
Amazon offers innovative freight transportation solutions
Amazon has taken the logistics world by storm. First, the company popularized two-day shipping. Then, Amazon Relay was created to help fill growing capacity needs. This paved the way for further innovation, including Amazon Freight for shippers and Amazon Freight Partner for carriers. Amazon has expanded its offerings for both...
freightwaves.com
New York governor signs warehouse worker protection bill into law
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed legislation that proponents say will improve safety and accountability within warehouses in the state. Modeled after a similar measure in California, the Warehouse Worker Protection Act (S. 8922/A. 10020) “will protect warehouse distribution workers from undisclosed or unlawful work speed quotas, and includes protections for workers who fail to meet unlawful quotas,” according to a press release from the governor’s office.
freightwaves.com
Locus tech enhancement connects the last mile to customer checkout
Delivery management platform Locus has added a new integration to its Dispatch Management Platform that allows retailers to optimize last-mile delivery while maintaining profitability. Delivery Linked Checkout is an enhancement to the platform, allowing retailers to optimize deliveries via capacity-led slot bookings, multiple delivery windows, customer-friendly post-fulfillment experiences and route...
Comments / 0