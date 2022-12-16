Read full article on original website
Related
Winter Solstice today, longer days start tomorrow
CALIFORNIA, USA — The first official day of winter is Wednesday starting at 1:48 p.m. Pacific Time, but winter weather has already descended on Northern California. As the Earth rotates around the Sun, different portions of the planet receive more or less sunlight depending on the tilt. For the...
Northern California Earthquake: 2 people dead, 12 hurt in Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck in Humboldt County along the coast of Northern California. Two people are dead and 12 people have been injured, according to the county. A 72-year-old woman and 83-year-old man died due to medical emergencies that happened during or just following the earthquake, according to Humboldt County. Their identities have not been released.
'It's a phenomenal opportunity' | Here's how you can help Black single moms this holiday season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — As a Black single mother, Michal Stafford is always striving to make ends meet. Stafford has three children. She, along with her children, moved from Oakland to Elk Grove for a lower cost of living in California. "It has been a very difficult road," said...
Here’s what you need to know about California’s new pay transparency law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. In less than two weeks, job seekers in California will finally know how much a job pays when they apply for it — if companies don’t figure out a way around a new law. Starting on Jan....
30% of country's homeless population lives in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — New data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development shows how the homeless crisis is magnified in California. 30% of the nation’s homeless population is in California. That's about 172,000 homeless people. The state had the largest rate of increase in its homeless population in the country att 6.2%.
10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 17-18
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! Do you like silent disco, Folklorico dancing or even a video game expo? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a north-northwest breeze. Gather...
Pandemic catch up: What will it take for left-behind students to learn to read?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Roxanne Grago’s fifth-grade students at Lake Marie Elementary should be able to read a short story, analyze it, and support their analyses with examples from the text. But Grago said that during school closures and other pandemic-era disruptions,...
New push begins to legalize psychedelics in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michael Young considers himself a patriot. “I love my city. I love my country, so I heeded the call to serve and joined the U.S. army,” said Young. Ten years later, he returned home. “I came home, spiritually broken, lost and unable to find my...
Haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund? It may be on the way
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are a lot of conversations online about the Middle Class Tax Refund. Some people say they got theirs, others have yet to receive theirs, and others are confused on which payment they are supposed to be getting. ABC10 reached out to the State of California...
Ban on flavored tobacco in California begins Wednesday
STOCKTON, Calif. — After years of advocating to ban flavored tobacco in stores across California, anti-tobacco groups will get see their work pay off Wednesday. "We're hugely thrilled to finally see this go into effect," said Lindsey Freitas, an advocacy director representing California and Hawaii for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids.
California approves far-reaching strategy for tackling climate change. So what’s next?
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California’s air board today unanimously approved a sweeping state plan to battle climate change, creating a new blueprint for the next five years to cut carbon emissions, reduce reliance on fossil fuels and speed up the transition to renewable energy.
Megaflood: California’s disaster in waiting | Go in-depth with our 4-part series
New research indicates 'megafloods' are twice as likely in the future due to our changing climate. Staff (ABC10), Monica Woods, Rob Carlmark, Brenden Mincheff, Carley Gomez (ABC10) Published: 12:20 PM PST December 15, 2022. Updated: 10:22 AM PST December 16, 2022. SACRAMENTO, Calif. When you think of California's climate, drought...
California firefighters get shorter workweeks — but not for 2 years
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. A new contract for California’s state firefighters includes immediate pay raises, but delays for two years the shorter workweeks they wanted to relieve job-related stress. Cal Fire firefighters say overwork and distress from a continuous barrage of wildfires...
Buried treasure: California politicians stash $35 million in leftover campaign cash
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. It has been nearly eight years since Bill Lockyer held elected office in California. For more than four decades, he climbed the ranks of state politics — Assembly member, Senate leader, attorney general, treasurer — before ending a campaign for controller amid turmoil in his marriage and retiring at the start of 2015.
University of California workers reach tentative deal to end strike
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike at the prestigious state system. The strike disrupted classes at all 10 of the university...
During UC strike, professors take learning outside of the classroom
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. For UC Riverside student Amanda Soto, the drive to campus is a two-and-a-half hour round trip. But the commute didn’t stop her from attending the picket line more than five times in the last month of the fall quarter to support thousands of University of California academic workers on strike.
California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state's booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. California has long led the nation in adoption of home...
More Californians may get COVID EDD benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government recently added updates and three new reasons unemployed Californians can use to explain why they were out of work during the COVID public health emergency. This change was announced by the Employment Development Department who is offering the retroactive opportunity for approximately 100,000...
California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0