California State

Related
ABC10

Winter Solstice today, longer days start tomorrow

CALIFORNIA, USA — The first official day of winter is Wednesday starting at 1:48 p.m. Pacific Time, but winter weather has already descended on Northern California. As the Earth rotates around the Sun, different portions of the planet receive more or less sunlight depending on the tilt. For the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Northern California Earthquake: 2 people dead, 12 hurt in Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck in Humboldt County along the coast of Northern California. Two people are dead and 12 people have been injured, according to the county. A 72-year-old woman and 83-year-old man died due to medical emergencies that happened during or just following the earthquake, according to Humboldt County. Their identities have not been released.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
ABC10

30% of country's homeless population lives in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — New data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development shows how the homeless crisis is magnified in California. 30% of the nation’s homeless population is in California. That's about 172,000 homeless people. The state had the largest rate of increase in its homeless population in the country att 6.2%.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

10 weekend events in Northern California | Dec. 17-18

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hey! Do you like silent disco, Folklorico dancing or even a video game expo? If so, we've got a list of things for you to do this weekend in Northern California!. This weekend's weather remains chilly with temperatures in the low-50s with a north-northwest breeze. Gather...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Ban on flavored tobacco in California begins Wednesday

STOCKTON, Calif. — After years of advocating to ban flavored tobacco in stores across California, anti-tobacco groups will get see their work pay off Wednesday. "We're hugely thrilled to finally see this go into effect," said Lindsey Freitas, an advocacy director representing California and Hawaii for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

Buried treasure: California politicians stash $35 million in leftover campaign cash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. It has been nearly eight years since Bill Lockyer held elected office in California. For more than four decades, he climbed the ranks of state politics — Assembly member, Senate leader, attorney general, treasurer — before ending a campaign for controller amid turmoil in his marriage and retiring at the start of 2015.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

University of California workers reach tentative deal to end strike

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike at the prestigious state system. The strike disrupted classes at all 10 of the university...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

During UC strike, professors take learning outside of the classroom

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. For UC Riverside student Amanda Soto, the drive to campus is a two-and-a-half hour round trip. But the commute didn’t stop her from attending the picket line more than five times in the last month of the fall quarter to support thousands of University of California academic workers on strike.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state's booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. California has long led the nation in adoption of home...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

More Californians may get COVID EDD benefits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The federal government recently added updates and three new reasons unemployed Californians can use to explain why they were out of work during the COVID public health emergency. This change was announced by the Employment Development Department who is offering the retroactive opportunity for approximately 100,000...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

California to end mandatory pay for workers with COVID

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will stop making companies pay employees who can't work because they caught the coronavirus while on the job. For the past two years, California workplace regulators have tried to slow the spread of the coronavirus by requiring infected workers to stay home while also guaranteeing them they would still be paid.
CALIFORNIA STATE
