ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Plea deal pulled in alleged DUI crash that killed teen

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BjeBs_0jlBBHME00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heidi Jeremiah arrived at court Friday morning prepared to plead no contest to a manslaughter charge and receive a two-year prison term for an alleged drunken driving crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in Wofford Heights .

But the deal was pulled after a last-minute outcry from the victim’s family which included numerous comments posted on social media criticizing the offer. Now prosecutors are offering a four-year prison term if Jeremiah agrees to plead no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter.

Jeremiah, 33, will be weighing the offer until Jan. 10, when the case returns to court. She remains free on $100,000 bail.

Reached afterward, Jeremiah attorney David A. Torres said he’s upset the District Attorney’s office backed out of the agreement.

“Having a rug pulled from under your feet at the last minute only because the other side bows to public pressure, as opposed to following the reason and logic of a negotiated disposition, is disturbing,” Torres said. The initial offer had been conveyed, discussed with his client and accepted, he said.

Torres added, “Succumbing to public pressure on Facebook is not a legally sound way to manage a public office, especially with an office of understaffed and overworked attorneys. When the state ignores the law and listens to victims, then justice becomes revenge.”

Prosecutor William Schlaerth said the original deal involved Jeremiah pleading no contest to manslaughter with ordinary negligence. An “11th-hour objection” by the family — which was kept in the loop as negotiations proceeded — was taken into consideration and led to the new proposed deal, he said.

The goal in cases like this, Schlaerth said, is to get appropriate prison terms, not just probation, for defendants who drive while impaired and kill someone.

On the night of Oct. 25, 2019, Jeremiah drove on Highway 155 and hit Kassidy Phillips as she walked on the shoulder with a friend, according to reports. Phillips suffered fatal injuries.

Jeremiah was detained two miles west of the crash and a witness identified her as the driver of the white BMW that hit Phillips, reports said. Her blood was drawn at Kern Medical and results measured at 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit, according to court testimony.

Jeremiah told officers she had been drinking at Harry’s Bar with her boyfriend. She said she stayed at the bar two hours and drank one beer and a shot of liquor, according to reports.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Mistrial after jury deadlocks in stabbing case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A mistrial was declared after jurors deadlocked in the trial of a Lost Hills man accused of stabbing a man in the head and chasing another man with a knife. The jury was unable to reach verdicts Tuesday on five felony charges including two counts of attempted murder filed against Hernan […]
LOST HILLS, CA
KGET

Man convicted of murder in 2017 gang-related shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury has convicted a man of all charges, including first-degree murder, in the shooting death of a rival gang member in 2017. Angel Gonzales, 27, was found guilty Tuesday and faces life without parole at his February sentencing. Judge Gregory A. Pulskamp found several aggravating circumstances true and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hearing in deadly alleged DUI crash set for February

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with three felonies in a suspected drunken driving crash that killed a woman on Highway 58 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February. Gilberto Lopez-Gallegos Jr., 31, appeared in court Monday and agreed to have his preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10. Held on $100,000 bail, Lopez-Gallegos […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pool company owner, sons set for February hearing in assault case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been postponed two months for a Bakersfield pool company owner and his two sons who authorities say zip-tied and beat a man who attempted to steal from their business. Noting there had already been multiple postponements, Judge David Zulfa on Tuesday said he hopes this is the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Camera caught human trafficking victim asking for help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office revealed 16 people being held captive in an east Bakersfield home. A neighbor’s home camera caught the footage. This is one of those stories where there are more questions than answers. But what we do know is that it all started after a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman accused of assault, vandalism during protest gets year in jail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading no contest to all charges — including assaulting an officer — filed against her following a protest two years ago in Downtown Bakersfield. Xandria Beltran-Gomez was sentenced Tuesday and also received two years’ felony probation, court records show. She […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Toddler ejected after head on crash on Highway 65

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A toddler strapped in its car seat was ejected from a vehicle after a head-on crash on Highway 65 late Tuesday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles happened at 5:20 p.m. on Highway 65 and James Road. The toddler sustained major injuries due to the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman pleads no contest to felony in high-speed chase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman arrested after a high-speed chase that stretched from Taft to Santa Barbara County has pleaded no contest to a felony gun charge. Edwina Fowler, 46, pleaded no contest to brandishing a gun to avoid arrest, according to court records. Four other felonies were dismissed. Sentencing is set for Jan. […]
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KGET

At least 1 person dead in 3-vehicle crash in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Wednesday in Tehachapi, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles was reported just before 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Highline roads, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. It was not immediately clear if anyone else […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Eight BPD officers fire at man armed with gun in SE Bakersfield

Update: Bakersfield Police Department said a total of eight officers fired their weapons at a suspect reported to have been armed with a gun in southeast Bakersfield. BPD officers were dispatched to a report of a man armed with a handgun near the railroad tracks at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace, according to a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

No injuries reported after a deputy-involved crash: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy was responding to a call for a failure to yield when the patrol cruiser collided with a truck in east Bakersfield, according to KCSO. The collision happened just before 9 p.m. on Kentucky Street near Baker Street Monday. The impact of the crash sent the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

California DOJ investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tuesday’s deadly officer-involved shooting is now under scrutiny at the state capitol. California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Wednesday the California Department of Justice will step in to investigate the shooting that left a man dead Tuesday morning. The Bakersfield Police Department says it alerted the DOJ after eight BPD officers […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Trafficking case may be referred to federal authorities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Charges were not filed Tuesday against human trafficking suspects arrested in Bakersfield last week and a prosecutor said the case may be referred to federal authorities. The suspects remained in custody as of 3 p.m., according to inmate records. Erika Garcia, Carlos Manuel Cortez, Yesenia Garcia, Alexis Medina, Angel Meza Silva, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman found burned, dead on Hwy 99 off-ramp: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol released an update Tuesday about a dead woman found on the Highway 99 off-ramp on Dec. 17. The highway patrol responded to a report of a “deceased subject on fire,” on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Hosking Avenue, according to a news release. She remains unidentified […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Officer-involved shooting leaves a man dead in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Eight Bakersfield Police Department officers are on administrative leave after a shooting that left a man dead in Southeast Bakersfield Tuesday morning. Police say the man fired at officers and then brandished a handgun before he was shot. According to BPD, a man was spotted waving a pistol near Martin Luther […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

CHP checkpoint nabs two suspected drunken drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspected drunken drivers were arrested during a California Highway Patrol checkpoint held Friday in northwest Bakersfield. Officers said a total of 302 vehicles were screened between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. at the checkpoint set up at the intersection of Calloway Drive and Holland Street. The location is south of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead in vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Highway 178

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One woman has died after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon near Weldon, Calif. Around 5 p.m., California Highway Patrol deputies said they responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on State Route 178 east of Patterson Lane, according to a news release from the department. Deputies say […]
WELDON, CA
KGET

Man convicted of 1979 slaying of Dawn Koons seeks more DNA testing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Convicted three years ago of the 1979 murder of a Bakersfield waitress, Prentice Foreman is continuing to proclaim his innocence and has asked an attorney be appointed to investigate the possibility of further DNA testing. If the request is granted, a judge will appoint an attorney to look into the matter. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy