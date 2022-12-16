Plea deal pulled in alleged DUI crash that killed teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Heidi Jeremiah arrived at court Friday morning prepared to plead no contest to a manslaughter charge and receive a two-year prison term for an alleged drunken driving crash that killed a 17-year-old girl in Wofford Heights .

But the deal was pulled after a last-minute outcry from the victim’s family which included numerous comments posted on social media criticizing the offer. Now prosecutors are offering a four-year prison term if Jeremiah agrees to plead no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter.

Jeremiah, 33, will be weighing the offer until Jan. 10, when the case returns to court. She remains free on $100,000 bail.

Reached afterward, Jeremiah attorney David A. Torres said he’s upset the District Attorney’s office backed out of the agreement.

“Having a rug pulled from under your feet at the last minute only because the other side bows to public pressure, as opposed to following the reason and logic of a negotiated disposition, is disturbing,” Torres said. The initial offer had been conveyed, discussed with his client and accepted, he said.

Torres added, “Succumbing to public pressure on Facebook is not a legally sound way to manage a public office, especially with an office of understaffed and overworked attorneys. When the state ignores the law and listens to victims, then justice becomes revenge.”

Prosecutor William Schlaerth said the original deal involved Jeremiah pleading no contest to manslaughter with ordinary negligence. An “11th-hour objection” by the family — which was kept in the loop as negotiations proceeded — was taken into consideration and led to the new proposed deal, he said.

The goal in cases like this, Schlaerth said, is to get appropriate prison terms, not just probation, for defendants who drive while impaired and kill someone.

On the night of Oct. 25, 2019, Jeremiah drove on Highway 155 and hit Kassidy Phillips as she walked on the shoulder with a friend, according to reports. Phillips suffered fatal injuries.

Jeremiah was detained two miles west of the crash and a witness identified her as the driver of the white BMW that hit Phillips, reports said. Her blood was drawn at Kern Medical and results measured at 0.17%, more than twice the legal limit, according to court testimony.

Jeremiah told officers she had been drinking at Harry’s Bar with her boyfriend. She said she stayed at the bar two hours and drank one beer and a shot of liquor, according to reports.

