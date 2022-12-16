Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local holiday drive announces several donation sites around Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Community Action Network is running a food, fund and supply drive for families in need this holiday season. Now through Dec. 31, donations can be dropped off at several locations in town and will be taken to CAN’s Bryant Community Center Emergency Food Pantry. CAN...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how DTE crews are preparing for weekend snowstorm across southeast Michigan
With snow and high winds set to hit Friday, DTE says it’s ready to roll and handle any power outages for its two-point-two million customers across southeast Michigan. They held an update Wednesday (Dec. 21) at the company’s headquarters in downtown Detroit. DTE is stressing the things they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit under winter storm watch, but that may change to storm warning -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Winter storm watch in Metro Detroit may get upgraded: Here’s what blizzard, winter storm warnings mean. A winter storm is approaching Michigan just before...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Major winter storm to affect holiday travel in Metro Detroit -- what we know
4Warn Weather – If you are traveling anytime between Thursday and Sunday, you must keep a close eye on the forecast over the next two days. Currently, the computer models we use to forecast the weather disagree with the timing and amount of snow expected. The European model has been the more consistent one, showing rain late Thursday into Friday morning.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What illnesses are going around Metro Detroit this month
This has unfortunately been a very rough December already for viral illnesses and now the flu is really kicking into high gear in southeast Michigan. Doctors are also seeing a lot more strep throat this week. Below are doctor notes from Metro Detroit experts. Wayne County. Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson, Emergency...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Plans for new skatepark honoring 20-year-old are coming together in Northville Township
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – It’s been just over two years since 20-year-old Dominic Duhn was killed by a hit-and-run driver while skateboarding in Northville Township. His mother, Gabriella Duhn, is excited that his memory will soon forever live in a place where others can skate worry-free. “Dominic was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan
We are still on track for a major winter storm later this week that will strongly impact holiday travel. I’ll discuss in detail below, but let me take you through the forecast for the week ahead in chronological order. Expect lots of clouds on this Monday, although some models...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Amazon expected to open string of grocery stores in Metro Detroit
It’s been happening quietly in cities from Dearborn to Grand Blanc, where Amazon is snapping up buildings and turning them into grocery stores. So far, there are nine different locations across Metro Detroit, including Grand Blanc and Dearborn, mentioned above, plus Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Livonia, Troy, Roseville, Plymouth, and St. Clair Shores.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastpointe police handed out gifts to 82 children for its annual Cops for Kids holiday event
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Christmas came early in Eastpointe, as police officers spent the afternoon delivering gifts for its annual Cops for Kids holiday event. On Tuesday (Dec. 20), the officers delivered gifts to 82 children at 35 separate houses. The annual event is organized by the police department’s nonprofit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan
DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills waiving admission fee through end of year
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills is waiving its admission fee until the end of the year because of the rise of antisemitism. Michigan’s only holocaust museum is hoping to attract more people after recent incidents of antisemitism. They want to make sure that nobody loses sight of the lessons learned from the holocaust.
ClickOnDetroit.com
They’re not afraid to pile it high at this corned beef sandwich shop
The Detroit area has its own style, especially when it comes to food. So how about Detroit-style of corned beef? That’s what a new restaurant in Clinton Township is serving up. Ann Marie’s Corned Beef offers sandwiches with pastrami, turkey, and of course corned beef. Owner Andre Hughes says...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit math subscription aimed to help youth unlock their inner math power
DETROIT – There’s a math subscription box for kids that originated here in Detroit. It’s aimed at helping children unlock their inner math power and reduce anxiety. Both girl and boy boxes are mailed monthly. To learn more, watch the video in the player above.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw Community College to offer first-ever Fowling class to local community
ANN ARBOR – The first-ever class in Fowling will be offered by Washtenaw Community College this winter. The non-credit personal enrichment course can be taken by students and members of the public alike. Instruction will take place at The Fowling Warehouse Ypsi-Ann Arbor. Fowling is a hybrid between football...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Eastern Michigan University accepting applications for third entrepreneurial cohort
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Community members with big ideas about small businesses can now apply to be a part of the third cohort for the Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Venture Challenge program. The eight-week hybrid program teaches entrepreneurs business skills, and offers professional coaching, networking and mentoring opportunities. Participants...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $2M prize on Thanksgiving Day
A 64-year-old man from Oakland County won $2 million on Thanksgiving Day by playing Michigan Lottery’s Magnificent 7s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, felt thankful when he won millions Thanksgiving morning. He bought his winning ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Clarkston. “I...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mike Morse announces NIL deal with 5 Michigan football players, including TV commercials, billboards
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Attorney Mike Morse announced he has reached an expanded Name, Image, and Likeness deal with five Michigan football players, which will include the players being on billboard and in television commercials. Morse, founder of the Mike Morse Law Firm, launched an NIL deal with Michigan...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Christian school hopes to make a difference in the community’s youth
DETROIT – Nestled in a west side Detroit neighborhood blocks from the Redford Township border is a school transforming the children that go there, and those within the community. Westside Christian Academy was founded in 1994 by Daryl Ounanian, a pastor who is truly dedicated to his work, and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man dies in Rochester Hills mobile home fire
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A man was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Tuesday morning in Rochester Hills. Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, a mobile home located in the Rochester Estates mobile home park at John R and Avon roads caught fire. When fire crews arrived at the home, it was fully engulfed in flames.
