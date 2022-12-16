ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Local holiday drive announces several donation sites around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Community Action Network is running a food, fund and supply drive for families in need this holiday season. Now through Dec. 31, donations can be dropped off at several locations in town and will be taken to CAN’s Bryant Community Center Emergency Food Pantry. CAN...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Major winter storm to affect holiday travel in Metro Detroit -- what we know

4Warn Weather – If you are traveling anytime between Thursday and Sunday, you must keep a close eye on the forecast over the next two days. Currently, the computer models we use to forecast the weather disagree with the timing and amount of snow expected. The European model has been the more consistent one, showing rain late Thursday into Friday morning.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What illnesses are going around Metro Detroit this month

This has unfortunately been a very rough December already for viral illnesses and now the flu is really kicking into high gear in southeast Michigan. Doctors are also seeing a lot more strep throat this week. Below are doctor notes from Metro Detroit experts. Wayne County. Dr. Jacqueline Pflaum-Carlson, Emergency...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Amazon expected to open string of grocery stores in Metro Detroit

It’s been happening quietly in cities from Dearborn to Grand Blanc, where Amazon is snapping up buildings and turning them into grocery stores. So far, there are nine different locations across Metro Detroit, including Grand Blanc and Dearborn, mentioned above, plus Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, Livonia, Troy, Roseville, Plymouth, and St. Clair Shores.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan

DETROIT – Sullivan’s Steakhouse to open its first location in Michigan. The brand-new upscale eatery, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, will open next year inside the Westin Book Cadillac located on Washington Boulevard in Downtown Detroit. The restaurant will be located on the main floor of the Detroit hotel. This...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills waiving admission fee through end of year

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills is waiving its admission fee until the end of the year because of the rise of antisemitism. Michigan’s only holocaust museum is hoping to attract more people after recent incidents of antisemitism. They want to make sure that nobody loses sight of the lessons learned from the holocaust.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

They’re not afraid to pile it high at this corned beef sandwich shop

The Detroit area has its own style, especially when it comes to food. So how about Detroit-style of corned beef? That’s what a new restaurant in Clinton Township is serving up. Ann Marie’s Corned Beef offers sandwiches with pastrami, turkey, and of course corned beef. Owner Andre Hughes says...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Eastern Michigan University accepting applications for third entrepreneurial cohort

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Community members with big ideas about small businesses can now apply to be a part of the third cohort for the Executive Certificate in Entrepreneurship and Venture Challenge program. The eight-week hybrid program teaches entrepreneurs business skills, and offers professional coaching, networking and mentoring opportunities. Participants...
YPSILANTI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $2M prize on Thanksgiving Day

A 64-year-old man from Oakland County won $2 million on Thanksgiving Day by playing Michigan Lottery’s Magnificent 7s instant game. The man, who chose to remain anonymous, felt thankful when he won millions Thanksgiving morning. He bought his winning ticket at the Kroger on Dixie Highway in Clarkston. “I...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man dies in Rochester Hills mobile home fire

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A man was killed when his mobile home caught fire early Tuesday morning in Rochester Hills. Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, a mobile home located in the Rochester Estates mobile home park at John R and Avon roads caught fire. When fire crews arrived at the home, it was fully engulfed in flames.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

