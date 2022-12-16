Read full article on original website
People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names
I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
Two Minnesota Restaurants among Most Beloved in America
If you've ever used your cell phone to make dinner reservations, you know all about Open Table. It's one of the handiest apps around with access to countless restaurants all over the United States, letting you secure a table without having to make a phone call. Open Table is also...
mprnews.org
Here are MPR News reporters favorite stories from this year
While 2022 comes to a close, the MPR newsroom staff is looking back on the most exciting and fascinating stories we’ve covered this year. MPR News reporters Hannah Yang in Worthington, Dan Kraker in Duluth and Catharine Richert in Rochester joined host Cathy Wurzer to talk about their favorites.
Minnesota's First Lady gives exclusive tour of the festive Governor's Residence
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A holiday tradition has returned to the Minnesota Governor's Residence.The historic estate welcomed visitors for tours over the weekend for the first time since the pandemic began. On St. Paul's Summit Avenue sits the mansion, a historic estate built in 1912. It was donated to the state by the Irvine family in 1965.The 16,000-square foot mansion is home to Gov. Tim Walz and his family, the 11th first family to call it home since it was donated to the state.First Lady Gwen Walz gave WCCO's Kirsten Mitchell an exclusive tour."I always love to decorate for Christmas....
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota
From the massive blizzards leaving people snowed in, to the countless frozen lakes in the winter, Minnesota is no stranger to extreme winter temperatures. But just how cold does it get? Well, brace yourself – because the coldest temperature ever recorded in The Land of 10,000 Lakes was a mind-boggling -60° F!
Building connected to downtown St. Paul skyway system temporarily closed after double homicide
For the Pioneer Press, Mara Gottfried writes, “A building that connects a St. Paul downtown light-rail station to the skyway, which was the scene of a double homicide a week ago, will temporarily close, officials announced at a community meeting Monday. During the closure of the tower at Central Station, the plan is to ‘really work on and address the public safety challenges, and help install and work on critical safety infrastructure,’ according to Brooke Blakey, director of St. Paul’s Office of Neighborhood Safety.”
mprnews.org
Updates: Travelers, schools affected as winter storm blankets Minnesota
Snow started falling Wednesday morning in parts of western Minnesota as the first waves of what's shaping up to be a major winter storm moved into the region. City, county and state plow crews were preparing for long shifts to clear highways across Minnesota. Many school districts canceled classes or announced they'll release students early on Wednesday. And utility companies were bracing for another round of possible power outages.
fox9.com
Minnesota bear cub adjusts researchers' trail camera with 'surprisingly good results'
(FOX 9) - A black bear cub in Northern Minnesota was captured on a Voyageurs Wolf Project trail camera re-adjusting the camera, with some "surprisingly good results," according to a Facebook post from researchers. "While this cub has much to learn about setting cameras, it did a much better job...
mprnews.org
COVID nearly killed him, then the hard part began
Gabe Pastores is walking on a treadmill and cracking jokes. Given what he’s been through the past two years, he’d count those as giant steps. “Next, I’m gonna sing…‘Cover of the Rolling Stone,’” he half-seriously tells his pulmonary rehab specialist. Pastores, 58, loves classic rock, and the intro to that ‘70s song by Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show could not be more appropriate:
Heartbreaking News Posted By Popular Zoo in Minnesota
Fans of one of Minnesota's favorite zoos were hit with some sad news on Monday. One of the beloved animals at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory for over 40 years has passed away. Popular Animal at Como Park Zoo in Minnesota for 40+ Years Has Passed Away. My family has...
mprnews.org
Blizzard prep: 5 tips to stay warm, be smart as weather worsens
Blizzard conditions and subzero temps this week will again test Minnesotans' winter savvy. Make sure you pass the test. Here are some tips we’ve gathered — by Minnesotans, for Minnesotans. 1) Layers, layers, layers. Just like everyone’s told since you were a kid, it’s all about layers. Undershirt,...
Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota
Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
Popular Longtime Running Minnesota Festival gets License Revoked?
At the beginning of December I was sharing how the Scott County officials had a meeting to discuss several items. The one item on the agenda, that was the biggest of them all, is whether or not Mid-America Festivals, who run the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, should have their permit revoked.
Enjoy This Video Of A Minnesota Mink Out For A Run In The Snow
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
mprnews.org
Bitter cold, high winds, snow set to mess with holiday travel
Here we go again, Minnesota. Our next winter storm comes at a bad time for holiday travel. This major winter storm features drier, fluffy snow that will be lofted airborne easily as winds pick up Thursday and Friday. Travel conditions will deteriorate as snow moves in Wednesday, and then the...
mprnews.org
What to know to avoid getting fined for not shoveling your sidewalks
Are you tired of shoveling, snow blowing or sweeping snow from your sidewalks? That’s understandable. Many parts of the state have already been hit with several “shovelable” snow falls so far this season. And some of us will get a lot more snow in the coming days.
mprnews.org
A drastically different life: Minneapolis woman shares her continued COVID struggle
More than 3500 Americans have died from long COVID, according to a new report from the CDC. But long COVID doesn’t have to kill you to completely derail your life. Ten to 15 percent of Americans — that’s millions of people — are living with long COVID, defined by the CDC as symptoms lasting weeks or months after infection.
mprnews.org
Track travel, storm conditions as winter blast barrels toward Minnesota
Another winter storm is heading for the Upper Midwest, poised to bring snow, wind and possibly blizzard conditions to much of Minnesota later this week along with bitterly cold temperatures — just in time to mess with holiday travel plans. The National Weather Service said travel across Minnesota later...
Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday
With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
