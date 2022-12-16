ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

B105

People Are Blasting This Guy On TikTok For Butchering Minnesota Town Names

I was mindlessly scrolling through TikTok the other day when I saw a video come up about 'The Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Minnesota.' Ok, you've got my attention. A guy wearing a long-sleeved t-shirt and balaclava simply lists off in order the cities that are the most dangerous in Minnesota. I'm not sure where he got his facts from. I see he's done it to other states.
mprnews.org

Here are MPR News reporters favorite stories from this year

While 2022 comes to a close, the MPR newsroom staff is looking back on the most exciting and fascinating stories we’ve covered this year. MPR News reporters Hannah Yang in Worthington, Dan Kraker in Duluth and Catharine Richert in Rochester joined host Cathy Wurzer to talk about their favorites.
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota's First Lady gives exclusive tour of the festive Governor's Residence

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A holiday tradition has returned to the Minnesota Governor's Residence.The historic estate welcomed visitors for tours over the weekend for the first time since the pandemic began. On St. Paul's Summit Avenue sits the mansion, a historic estate built in 1912. It was donated to the state by the Irvine family in 1965.The 16,000-square foot mansion is home to Gov. Tim Walz and his family,  the 11th first family to call it home since it was donated to the state.First Lady Gwen Walz gave WCCO's Kirsten Mitchell an exclusive tour."I always love to decorate for Christmas....
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Minnesota

From the massive blizzards leaving people snowed in, to the countless frozen lakes in the winter, Minnesota is no stranger to extreme winter temperatures. But just how cold does it get? Well, brace yourself – because the coldest temperature ever recorded in The Land of 10,000 Lakes was a mind-boggling -60° F!
MinnPost

Building connected to downtown St. Paul skyway system temporarily closed after double homicide

For the Pioneer Press, Mara Gottfried writes, “A building that connects a St. Paul downtown light-rail station to the skyway, which was the scene of a double homicide a week ago, will temporarily close, officials announced at a community meeting Monday. During the closure of the tower at Central Station, the plan is to ‘really work on and address the public safety challenges, and help install and work on critical safety infrastructure,’ according to Brooke Blakey, director of St. Paul’s Office of Neighborhood Safety.”
mprnews.org

Updates: Travelers, schools affected as winter storm blankets Minnesota

Snow started falling Wednesday morning in parts of western Minnesota as the first waves of what's shaping up to be a major winter storm moved into the region. City, county and state plow crews were preparing for long shifts to clear highways across Minnesota. Many school districts canceled classes or announced they'll release students early on Wednesday. And utility companies were bracing for another round of possible power outages.
mprnews.org

COVID nearly killed him, then the hard part began

Gabe Pastores is walking on a treadmill and cracking jokes. Given what he’s been through the past two years, he’d count those as giant steps. “Next, I’m gonna sing…‘Cover of the Rolling Stone,’” he half-seriously tells his pulmonary rehab specialist. Pastores, 58, loves classic rock, and the intro to that ‘70s song by Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show could not be more appropriate:
mprnews.org

Blizzard prep: 5 tips to stay warm, be smart as weather worsens

Blizzard conditions and subzero temps this week will again test Minnesotans' winter savvy. Make sure you pass the test. Here are some tips we’ve gathered — by Minnesotans, for Minnesotans. 1) Layers, layers, layers. Just like everyone’s told since you were a kid, it’s all about layers. Undershirt,...
Bring Me The News

Best, worst times to drive Wednesday-Saturday in Minnesota

Weather conditions will become pretty treacherous for much of the region at times over the next few days, but not impossible. One of the things to remember when hitting the road this week is that we’re not just dealing with slippery roads or low visibility alone, it’s the dangerous cold. Literally the kind of cold where if you are in an accident or stranded without heat – any distance from a town – minutes will matter.
mprnews.org

Bitter cold, high winds, snow set to mess with holiday travel

Here we go again, Minnesota. Our next winter storm comes at a bad time for holiday travel. This major winter storm features drier, fluffy snow that will be lofted airborne easily as winds pick up Thursday and Friday. Travel conditions will deteriorate as snow moves in Wednesday, and then the...
Bring Me The News

Schools announce snow closures for Wednesday, Thursday

With heavy snow hitting Minnesota on Wednesday, followed by a blizzard and dangerously low temperatures Thursday and Friday, schools have started announcing closures. While some school districts – including Minneapolis and St. Paul – are already on their winter break, others are not starting until this Friday. In...
