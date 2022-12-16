ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quiz: Which Love Letters podcast episode are you?

By Meredith Goldstein, Globe Staff, Maddie Mortell
 5 days ago

Find your episode soulmate.

Love Letters podcast

It’s the season of long drives — and long waits for the MBTA. There’s holiday anxiety. Everyone’s stuck indoors.

You deserve to be entertained. Love Letters has got your back.

The Love Letters podcast — a wildly entertaining storytelling podcast from the advice column you love — is here for you, with the best matchmaking skills for your listening pleasure.

Which Love Letters episode should you try? Which story will change your life (or at the very least, change your mood)? Take the quiz below and find your episode soulmate. Then sit back, relax, and enjoy.

Tag your mood and you’ll get the right podcast episode for you.

Which Love Letters episode is right for you?

What best describes you right now?(Required)

Boston

These are the 20 best books of 2022, according to local experts

We asked the staff at Trident Booksellers & Café, Harvard Book Store, Frugal Bookstore, Brookline Booksmith, and Porter Square Books for their favorite reads published this year. The end of the year is fast approaching. For bookworms, that means it’s time to review the many books that were published...
Boston

Globe Santa: A dream you can hold in your hand

Kids write to Globe Santa about books. For 67 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail or online at globesanta.org. Every letter to Globe Santa is a story. “I am in...
Boston

