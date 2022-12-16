ATM swiped from Greenpoint cafe follows similar thefts

The theft of an entire ATM from a Greenpoint cafe seems to share similarities with other recent thefts in the area.

The owner of The Uro Cafe says his ATM had been in the same spot for nearly 16 years.

Business owners throughout the city have experienced similar early morning break-ins.

Several people broke into a deli at 416 Glenmore Ave. back in September and removed an ATM with over $7,000 inside.

Police suspect the same group hit five locations in just a few weeks, prying out ATMs from local businesses and stealing thousands of dollars.