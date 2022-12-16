Read full article on original website
Man shot at man, killed woman during two-county crime spree, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 72-year-old Mae Edith Burgess, who was found dead in her Clarendon County home on December 14. Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis and Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jason Tyrell Ford, who is charged with attempted murder and multiple other crimes in both Sumter and Clarendon counties.
abccolumbia.com
Arrest made in Clarendon Co. murder investigation, Sumter attempted murder
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Deptuies with the Sumter and Clarendon Co. Sheriff’s Offices announced an arrest Wednesday in a joint murder/attempted murder investigation. According to investigators, on December 14th Sumter Co. deputies responded to a shots fired call on Old Camden Rd. There, deputies say they found a man...
Sumter, Clarendon County Sheriff's Offices provide update on murder investigation
SUMTER, S.C. — On Wednesday afternoon, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office held a joint press conference. 22-year-year-old Sumter resident Jason Tyrell Ford had been arrested in the death of Mae Edith Burgess. "We got that monster off the street," Sgt. Contrell Watson...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police looking for man with fatal shooting information
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police need your help identifying a man who may have information regarding a fatal shooting. The incident occurred on Dec. 16 at 100 Lorick Circle. The man is not considered a suspect. If you have any information contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIMESC.
Florence police investigate shooting 1 mile from where man found dead Sunday
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police responded to a shooting Tuesday about a mile away from where officers found a man dead Sunday night after hearing gunshots, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Police initially told News13 the shooting happened in the area of Brunson Street but later specified it happened […]
wach.com
Amazon Warehouse shooting suspect arrested, employees and company speak out
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A man is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting at the Amazon facility in West Columbia. Authorities say it happened in the parking lot. Employees sharing with WACH FOX News, the terrifying moments when the facility went on lockdown...
wach.com
9-year-old shot and killed in Richland County identified by coroner
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the 9-year-old who was shot and killed in Richland County Monday evening. According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, Christopher Scott III, 9, of Hopkins, SC was fatally shot around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Weston Road in Hopkins. Scott was a...
wfmynews2.com
Amazon employee shoots coworker multiple times after arguing with another coworker, deputies say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County deputies have arrested a man they say shot another man outside the Amazon facility in West Columbia. Jonathan Harden Alique Walker, 20, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Deputies say Walker worked...
wpde.com
Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
live5news.com
Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
wach.com
Victim identified in Two Notch Road shooting Saturday morning
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner say's they have identified the victim of a shooting early Saturday morning. Officials identified the victim as 34-year-old Terrell Bethel of Columbia. At around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, officials say Bethel was shot to multiple times. He would...
wach.com
Sumter County woman killed in West Avenue South car accident identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a single car crash in Pinewood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say 77-year-old Earnesteene Moore of Pinewood was the victim of a single car crash on West Avenue South near Conrad Lane just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
wach.com
Boy dies in Richland County shooting, deputies say
HOPKINS, SC (WACH) — Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed a nine-year-old boy. Authorities say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Weston Road in Hopkins. Deputies say a family member drove the boy to the hospital, but the child was pronounced dead a short time...
Missing 16-year-old mom, baby found safe, Hartsville police say
Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed because the individuals have been located. HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old mom and her 12-week-old baby have been found safe, Hartsville police said. They had been missing since Monday evening, according to police, who said no foul play was involved.
12-year-old with autism found after allegedly stabbing 2 people in Marlboro County
Editor’s note: Due to the person being a minor, all identifying information has been removed from this story. MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Deputies have found a 12-year-old boy with autism who ran away after allegedly stabbing two people early Monday morning, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, the boy was […]
wach.com
3 people dead, 1 injured after weekend shootings in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — Four shootings over the weekend in Richland County left three dead and one injured. Those shootings - leaving the community in fear and frustrating local activists. “It’s senseless gun violence,” said Patty Tuttle with Moms Demand Action. Now, for three families, gifts...
Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
One wounded in shooting outside Richland County bar
HOPKINS, S.C. — Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting that occurred outside a Richland County bar. According to preliminary information from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported around 7 a.m. at 3860 Leesburg Road in Hopkins - the address of Barb's Hideaway Bar.
Shooting off of Decker Boulevard results in man's death
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A shooting in a community off Decker Boulevard has taken a man's life. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that deputies were first called to the 2400 block of Kneece Road, which is off of Oneil Court near Decker, around 12:30 a.m. The Sunday morning...
