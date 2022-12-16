ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

News19 WLTX

Man shot at man, killed woman during two-county crime spree, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 72-year-old Mae Edith Burgess, who was found dead in her Clarendon County home on December 14. Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis and Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jason Tyrell Ford, who is charged with attempted murder and multiple other crimes in both Sumter and Clarendon counties.
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police looking for man with fatal shooting information

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Columbia Police need your help identifying a man who may have information regarding a fatal shooting. The incident occurred on Dec. 16 at 100 Lorick Circle. The man is not considered a suspect. If you have any information contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIMESC.
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Man arrested in $9M Florence Co. drug bust denied bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Magistrate Mona Lisa Andrews denied bond Wednesday for a man out on bond for murder that was speeding on I-95 and busted with $9 million in cocaine. Sheldon Junior Alexander asked the judge why his bond was denied. Andrews told him his...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Inmates step in to help corrections officer being assaulted

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Two inmates helped a South Carolina corrections officer who was being assaulted Monday night, the state’s department of corrections said. South Carolina Department of Corrections officials said the officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head during the assault at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

33-year-old woman killed in Florence County crash, coroner says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed and two others hurt Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash near Effingham in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. on Olanta Highway near Stagecoach Road. According to SCHP Master Trooper Gary Miller, a front-seat passenger in a […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in Two Notch Road shooting Saturday morning

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner say's they have identified the victim of a shooting early Saturday morning. Officials identified the victim as 34-year-old Terrell Bethel of Columbia. At around 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, officials say Bethel was shot to multiple times. He would...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Boy dies in Richland County shooting, deputies say

HOPKINS, SC (WACH) — Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed a nine-year-old boy. Authorities say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Weston Road in Hopkins. Deputies say a family member drove the boy to the hospital, but the child was pronounced dead a short time...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Missing 16-year-old mom, baby found safe, Hartsville police say

Editor’s note: All identifying information and photos have been removed because the individuals have been located. HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 16-year-old mom and her 12-week-old baby have been found safe, Hartsville police said. They had been missing since Monday evening, according to police, who said no foul play was involved.
HARTSVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Shooting outside Richland County grocery store leaves one dead

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local grocery store on Saturday night. According to a spokesperson for the department, deputies were called to 4760 Hardscrabble Road, the address of a Food Lion grocery store, just before 11:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

One wounded in shooting outside Richland County bar

HOPKINS, S.C. — Investigators say one person was taken to the hospital on Sunday after a shooting that occurred outside a Richland County bar. According to preliminary information from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting was reported around 7 a.m. at 3860 Leesburg Road in Hopkins - the address of Barb's Hideaway Bar.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

