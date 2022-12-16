Read full article on original website
CBS Orders The Never Game Adaptation to Series
CBS has ordered to series The Never Game, based on the best-selling novel by Jeffery Deaver, with Justin Hartley attached to star and executive produce. The Never Game centers on lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who travels the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries, while also dealing with his own fractured family.
Creation Entertainment, Magic Frame to Adapt Children’s Christmas Books
Creation Entertainment Media and Magic Frame Animation have teamed to co-develop and produce film adaptations of Georges Alexander Vagan’s Christmas-set book series beginning with Paul Martin and the Magic Magnifying Glass. The first film, expected for release in 2025, will be based on the first book in the series,...
The Killing Kind Adaptation for Paramount+
Paramount+ has greenlit the original U.K. drama series The Killing Kind, based on Jane Casey’s best-selling book of the same name. Produced by Eleventh Hour Films, the 6×1-hour series follows successful barrister Ingrid, who is used to dealing with tricky clients, but no one rivals John Webster—charming, good-looking, successful and clever and accused of coercive control by an ex-girlfriend.
Selena Gomez & Stacey Abrams Team for Music Doc
Singer, actress and activist Selena Gomez and author, entrepreneur and political leader Stacey Abrams have partnered to produce Won’t Be Silent, a new music documentary for discovery+. Directed by Kristi Jacobson (Solitary, A Place at the Table), Won’t Be Silent will celebrate women in music who have used their...
Super Junior Documentary Coming to Disney+
Super Junior: The Last Man Standing, a documentary about Korean pop band Super Junior in honor of their 18th anniversary, is set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ on January 18. The documentary follows the band from their inception as Super Junior 05 to their current worldwide success. It features never-before-seen...
Hallmark Media Ties Up with Brooks Darnell
Hallmark Media and Brooks Darnell (The Young and the Restless) have entered into a multi-picture overall deal. Darnell has starred in a number of Hallmark original movies, such as the 2016 Hallmark Channel original movie All Yours and 2019’s A Christmas Miracle on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Most recently, he starred in the Hallmark Channel original movies Advice to Love By and A Winter Getaway.
The Swarm to Open Berlinale Series
The event thriller series The Swarm is set to premiere at the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival, opening the Berlinale Series section on February 19, 2023. The series is produced by Emmy Award winner and Game of Thrones executive producer Frank Doelger and ndF IP’s managing director, Eric Welbers. It is based on Frank Schätzing’s international bestseller, which has been published around the globe and translated into 27 languages.
Peacock Orders Horror Thriller from Ian McCulloch
Peacock has given a straight-to-series order for a contemporary horror thriller executive produced and written by Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone, Deputy, Chicago Fire). The untitled series, inspired by the New York Times best-selling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, follows a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together to face a mysterious threat.
Banijay Benelux Partners with Jessica Villerius
Banijay Benelux has entered into a partnership with documentary filmmaker and director Jessica Villerius, founder of Posh Productions. The collaboration will help build Banijay Benelux’s documentary portfolio, specifically in the crime, psychology and social spaces. Villerius’ credits include The Children of Ruinerwold and The Last Word, both broadcast on NPO2.
CBeebies Unveils Upcoming Bedtime Stories Lineup
CBeebies has unveiled the lineup of stars who will take part in its Bedtime Stories series over Christmas and New Year’s, with Kate Winslet appearing first. Winslet will read Grumpycorn, written and illustrated by Sarah McIntyre, which follows the story of Unicorn, who wants to write a story but has no idea what to write about. When his friends try to join in, he turns into Grumpycorn, but despite his rude behavior, his friends don’t give up on him.
Disney Channels Launch on STACKTV
STACKTV, Corus Entertainment’s multichannel streaming service, has expanded its offering with the addition of Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD. The multiple Disney channels bring popular series such as Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, DuckTales and Raven’s Home to the streamer. Premieres are planned to be added monthly, with season seven of Bunk’d, Marvel’s Moon Girl, Devil Dinosaur and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures all coming in 2023.
