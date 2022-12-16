Read full article on original website
World Screen News
Hallmark Media Ties Up with Brooks Darnell
Hallmark Media and Brooks Darnell (The Young and the Restless) have entered into a multi-picture overall deal. Darnell has starred in a number of Hallmark original movies, such as the 2016 Hallmark Channel original movie All Yours and 2019’s A Christmas Miracle on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Most recently, he starred in the Hallmark Channel original movies Advice to Love By and A Winter Getaway.
World Screen News
CBS Orders The Never Game Adaptation to Series
CBS has ordered to series The Never Game, based on the best-selling novel by Jeffery Deaver, with Justin Hartley attached to star and executive produce. The Never Game centers on lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw, who travels the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve mysteries, while also dealing with his own fractured family.
World Screen News
Banijay Benelux Partners with Jessica Villerius
Banijay Benelux has entered into a partnership with documentary filmmaker and director Jessica Villerius, founder of Posh Productions. The collaboration will help build Banijay Benelux’s documentary portfolio, specifically in the crime, psychology and social spaces. Villerius’ credits include The Children of Ruinerwold and The Last Word, both broadcast on NPO2.
World Screen News
Irish Animation Awards to Be Held in Person
Animation Ireland, the representative body for animation studios in Ireland, is presenting the Irish Animation Awards 2023 this May. Due to Covid-19, the 2021 edition of the biennial ceremony was held online; 2023 will be the first held in person since 2019. The showpiece event for the Irish animation sector will take place at the Galway Bay Hotel in Galway on May 27, 2023.
World Screen News
The Killing Kind Adaptation for Paramount+
Paramount+ has greenlit the original U.K. drama series The Killing Kind, based on Jane Casey’s best-selling book of the same name. Produced by Eleventh Hour Films, the 6×1-hour series follows successful barrister Ingrid, who is used to dealing with tricky clients, but no one rivals John Webster—charming, good-looking, successful and clever and accused of coercive control by an ex-girlfriend.
World Screen News
CBeebies Unveils Upcoming Bedtime Stories Lineup
CBeebies has unveiled the lineup of stars who will take part in its Bedtime Stories series over Christmas and New Year’s, with Kate Winslet appearing first. Winslet will read Grumpycorn, written and illustrated by Sarah McIntyre, which follows the story of Unicorn, who wants to write a story but has no idea what to write about. When his friends try to join in, he turns into Grumpycorn, but despite his rude behavior, his friends don’t give up on him.
