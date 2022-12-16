CBeebies has unveiled the lineup of stars who will take part in its Bedtime Stories series over Christmas and New Year’s, with Kate Winslet appearing first. Winslet will read Grumpycorn, written and illustrated by Sarah McIntyre, which follows the story of Unicorn, who wants to write a story but has no idea what to write about. When his friends try to join in, he turns into Grumpycorn, but despite his rude behavior, his friends don’t give up on him.

1 DAY AGO