It appears Herro has made another leap for Heat. Here’s the adjustment he made to get there

Guard Tyler Herro’s elite scoring ability was on full display in the Miami Heat’s last two games.

Herro tied a regular-season career-high with 35 points and hit a game-winner in Wednesday’s victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder and followed that up by setting a new career-high for any game with 41 points in Thursday’s 111-108 victory over the Houston Rockets to complete a back-to-back set to remember. At 22 years old, Herro became the youngest player in Heat history to score 40 or more points in a game.

Herro’s high volume of points during this stretch will get most of the attention and rightfully so because those points helped lift the Heat to two road wins despite being shorthanded because of injuries. Herro joined Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Tim Hardaway, Alonzo Mourning and Glen Rice as the sixth different Heat player in franchise history to total 76 or more points in a two-game span during the regular season.

“Tyler was fantastic again with his shot-making. He just got in such a great rhythm,” coach Erik Spoelstra said following Thursday’s win in Houston, with the Heat (15-15) looking to clinch an undefeated four-game trip and go above .500 for the first time this season with a win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday in Mexico City’s Arena CDMX (5 p.m., Bally Sports Sun and NBA TV).

But it’s the type of shots that Herro has taken during this two-game scoring binge that stands out, with 32 of his 43 field goal attempts coming from three-point range. Known as a player who gravitates toward midrange looks after finishing last season in the 84th percentile (44 percent of shots in midrange) among guards in midrange volume, he attempted a total of just seven midrange shots in the last two games.

Herro is still taking a high amount of those shots this season, ranking in the 82nd percentile (32 percent of shots in midrange) among guards in midrange volume. But he has started to make an effort to turn more of his long twos into threes recently, and that adjustment was evident during his two-game tear when he shot an eye-opening 19 of 32 (59.4 percent) from beyond the arc.

With nine made three-pointers on Wednesday and 10 made three-pointers on Thursday, Herro joined Stephen Curry and James Harden as the third player in NBA history to hit at least nine threes in consecutive games. Herro set a career-high with nine three-point makes on Wednesday and then followed it up by establishing a new career-high with 10 three-point makes 24 hours later on Thursday.

The diversity in Herro’s three-point makes is especially noteworthy, too.

Of the 32 threes he attempted in the last two games, 16 were on catch-and-shoot opportunities and 16 were on pull-up looks. Of the 19 three-point makes, 10 came on catch-and-shoots and nine came on pull-ups.

“He’s too good of a shooter for us for him to not hunt out open threes off the catch,” Spoelstra said. “[On Thursday] he had a few off the dribble. But [Wednesday], he had more of them off the catch and I think when we’re fully healthy, he has to continue to be assertive in those opportunities. He’s just a brilliant shooter. He can do it off the dibble and off the catch, and that type of versatility is going to be important for us going forward when we do get our full health back.”

The Heat’s coaching staff has pushed Herro to take more threes off the catch this season instead of dribbling into pull-up midrange jumpers. Herro has listened, with catch-and-shoot threes representing 22.2 percent of his shot attempts this season compared to 18.8 percent last season.

That number has skyrocketed in the last five games, when 31 percent of his shot attempts coming on catch-and-shoot threes during that span.

“I think my improvement has been off the catch,” Herro said. “Just being more aggressive off the catch to look for catch-and-shoots instead of catching and putting it on the ground right away. That’s something that Spo really wants me to focus on. When the ball gets kicked out, just be ready to shoot it.”

It’s a skill that will help Herro as a member of the Heat’s normal starting lineup, when he’s playing alongside drive-and-kick attackers like Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. Herro doesn’t have the ball in his hands as much in that unit, but he does get more catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Herro’s catch-and-shoot ability is also an effective counter when teams are blitzing him on pick-and-rolls in an effort to get the ball out of his hands.

When the Thunder used that strategy against Herro on Wednesday, the Heat turned to guard Victor Oladipo to run the offense in stretches and Herro instead got going by working off the ball and shooting 5 of 9 on catch-and-shoot threes. On Thursday, the Heat allowed wing Caleb Martin to run the offense at times to allow Herro to shoot 5 of 7 on catch-and-shoot threes.

“I can run off screens or just spot up and they can’t really focus on me as much when I’m off the ball,” Herro said. “When I got the ball in my hands, all the eyes are on me.”

Herro’s incredible catch-and-shoot and pull-up three-point efficiency from the last two games is not sustainable. He’s shooting 35 percent on catch-and-shoot thees and 46.9 percent on pull-up threes this season.

But what’s impressive is that Herro has been among the NBA’s best at both types of the shots at one point, as he closed last season ranked 20th in catch-and-shoot three-point percentage (42.2 percent) among those taking at least three such shots per game. This season, he ranks third in pull-up three-point percentage among those taking at least three such shots per game behind only Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Memphis’ Desmond Bane.

“We already know about his strengths with the ball, pick and rolls, being able to create separation even in one-on-one situations,” Spoelstra said of Herro. “For our team, he’s continued to grow and develop off the ball, which he has all the skill set to be able to do that.

“He’s one of our very best shooters. He can’t pass up open threes. We usually don’t find a better look after that. And because of the playmaking we have when we’re fully healthy, that’s an important part of our menu.”

Herro is averaging career-highs in points (21.2 per game), rebounds (6.3 per game) and assists (4.1 per game) in his fourth NBA season. He’s also shooting a career-best 46.1 percent from the field 41.6 percent from three-point range on a career-high 8.1 three-point attempts per game.

It appears that Herro has taken another leap and the adjustments he has made with his shot selection are helping.

“I’ve never been to Mexico, so we’ll see what happens,” Herro said, with the Heat taking its three-game winning streak into Mexico City for an NBA showcase game on Saturday. “We’ll see. Hopefully the passport goes through and my arm stays hot.”