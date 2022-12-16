Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Charges dropped for accused window peeper
A man who police say was reportedly seen peeping into a child’s bedroom window in Wixom recently has been dismissed of the two crimes he’d been charged with while a third added charge resulted in a guilty plea on Wednesday. At a probable cause conference Dec. 21 in...
The Oakland Press
Trial delayed for former deputy who allegedly shot pregnant teenager
Trial is again rescheduled for a former Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy who lost his job and was charged with a crime after reportedly shooting a pregnant teenager during a traffic stop. Christopher Cadotte is charged with one count of careless discharge of a firearm causing injury or death for...
The Oakland Press
Prisoner charged with murder, attempted murder for Macomb County prison attacks
A man already serving sentences for two attempted murders is accused of killing his cellmate and injuring another inmate in the Macomb County prison. Michael Ketchum, 45, was arraigned Monday in 42-II District Court in New Baltimore on charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder and prisoner in possession of a weapon for his alleged Oct. 18 attacks in Macomb Correctional Facility in Lenox Township, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.
The Oakland Press
6th-grader in custody, police say loaded 9mm found in school backpack
A Waterford Township sixth-grader is in Children’s Village after he allegedly brought a handgun to school. According to the Waterford Police Department, another student reported to school officials that the fellow student — an 11-year-old — had what was believed to be a BB gun to Pierce Middle School at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. School administrators located the student suspect and found a loaded 9mm handgun in the student’s backpack, police said.
The Oakland Press
Rochester police issue imposter alert after fake traffic stop
Rochester police issued an alert after a Macomb County woman reported being stopped by what appeared to be an emergency vehicle Monday night – and praised the woman for her quick thinking. Police are investigating and looking for tips from the public. Rochester Police Lt. Keith Harper said several...
The Oakland Press
Madison Heights police seek tips in fatal shooting
A Detroit man was fatally shot early Tuesday at a Madison Heights restaurant and police are seeking tips as they search for a suspect. Madison Heights police Lt. Kevin Barrett said police were called at about 12:10 a.m. to the 168 Crab & Karaoke on John R just south of 14 Mile Road.
The Oakland Press
Family of man shot, killed by Dearborn police hires law firm
A 33-year-old armed Dearborn man was shot and killed in the lobby of the Dearborn Police Department at about 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Neither the Michigan State Police, who is handling the investigation, nor Dearborn police has released many details on the...
The Oakland Press
Southfield teen found
A Southfield teen who went missing Tuesday has been reunited with her family, according to Southfield police officials. Brayla Miles, 15, was last seen on Tuesday December 20, walking near Twelve Mile and Southfield roads. Police appealed to the public for help locating her. No further information is being released...
The Oakland Press
Pontiac considers recreational marijuana rules
Recreational marijuana is on tonight’s Pontiac city council agenda. It’s the fourth consecutive week city officials will address creating an ordinance. The proposed ordinance outlines how the city awards licenses and regulates operations, including renewing, suspending or revoking business operators’ licenses. Three microbusiness licenses would be issued.
The Oakland Press
Missing Southfield girl home safe
Southfield police have announced that a 15-year-old Southfield girl who went missing Sunday returned home Monday. Brayla Miles had been last seen walking in a neighborhood near 12 Mile and Southfield roads. Police said she is considered voluntarily missing at this time. Police are releasing no further information on this...
The Oakland Press
Police: Small plane crashes in Auburn Hills
A plane crashed on the Stellantis property in Auburn Hills after the pilot experienced engine trouble, according to police. In a Facebook post, the Auburn Hills Police Department identified the pilot as a 63-year-old Detroit man. The man was reportedly transported to the hospital for minor injuries. There were no...
The Oakland Press
‘Last Christmas’ at The Crofoot
Creepy Cheapy will present “Last Christmas” at The Crofoot at 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, an ’80s vs. ’90s Holiday Dance Party featuring popular party songs from the iconic decades as well as a sprinkling of holiday hits. In the spirit of Creepy Cheapy, costumes are encouraged (but not required). There will also be holiday-themed contests including “The Christmas Cookie Eating Contest of Cheer,” an ’80s/’90s Christmas costume contest, and opportunities to get your photo taken with Santa himself. Tickets are $5 and the event is for ages 21+. The Crofoot is located at 1 S Saginaw St., Pontiac. More information at thecrofoot.com.
The Oakland Press
Helping hands: GMAR donates $25K to help furnish homes for metro Detroit families in need
The Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors (GMAR) and the Greater Realtors Foundation (GRF) presented a $25,000 check to Humble Design of Detroit, Dec. 6. GMAR and the GRF have worked together to raise funds to help support Humble Design, and raise awareness of the nonprofit’s cause, according to a press release.
The Oakland Press
Holiday activities and light displays happening in Oakland County
Holiday activities and light displays happening in the area. For the latest information on event times and dates, check the event websites. • Santa’s Flight Academy: Through Dec. 24, at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills, greatlakescrossingoutlets.com/pages/sfa. Photo packages start at $39.99. Birmingham. • The Great Decorate- Fostering...
The Oakland Press
Man dead after early morning house fire in Rochester Hills
A man pulled from a burning home in Rochester Hills early Tuesday was pronounced dead a short time later at an area hospital, officials said. The Rochester Hills Fire Department said the fire happened in the 30 block of Carondelet — near Avon and Dequindre roads — with firefighters dispatched just before 2 a.m.
The Oakland Press
Church in Royal Oak gives away free Christmas trees
A church in Royal Oak is giving away free Christmas trees. If you are still looking for a Christmas tree, the Shrine of the Little Flower, can help out. The church is providing free trees, while supplies last. The church is located at 12 Mile Road at Woodward Avenue. Donations...
The Oakland Press
Lengthy road project set to start in Novi
Starting Jan. 3, drivers can expect to find 10 Mile Road closed between Meadowbrook and Haggerty roads in Novi. This is for the replacement of two culverts. Work is scheduled to last through mid-April, as part of a larger reconstruction project. This stretch of road is used by an estimated...
The Oakland Press
Preview: New HopCat to open in Royal Oak next month
After a more than five-year absence, HopCat is getting ready to open its new restaurant in Royal Oak in January. Michele Ary, brand manager for Project Barfly that oversees HopCat restaurants from its headquarters in Grand Rapids, said the new restaurant at Fifth and Main streets will cover more than 11,000 square feet.
The Oakland Press
The Zekelman Holocaust Center to offer free admission for the remainder of the year
If you’ve always wanted to visit The Zekelman Holocaust Center (The HC) or listen to the story of a Holocaust survivor now is a good time. The HC will be waiving the admission fee to the museum for the remainder of 2022, providing an opportunity for the public to visit and — through the experience and knowledge gained during their stay —develop tools to raise awareness, educate and empower, and to stand up to hatred, antisemitism and genocide.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County boys basketball top 10 rankings for week of Dec. 19
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County boys basketball rankings for the week of Dec. 19:. 1 Birmingham Brother Rice (4-0) — Locked and loaded for the long haul, let it burn, boys!. 2 North Farmington (4-1) — Think well-oiled machine, should be undefeated (lost on a 30-footer at the buzzer...
Comments / 0