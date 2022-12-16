Read full article on original website
Carrefour Taps WhatsApp Business to Optimize French Customer Shopping Experience
Today is the last day Carrefour customers in France can order Christmas gifts via WhatsApp. Since the firm launched a new social commerce initiative on Dec. 5, customers in its home base of France have been able to order items via the “Carrefour Father Christmas” bot on WhatsApp, after which they are directed to the company’s website for payment before items are dispatched for delivery.
General Mills Sees Shift to Grocery Amid High Food Prices
General Mills is noticing that, with high food prices, consumers are eating more at home. On a call with analysts Tuesday (Dec. 20) accompanying the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings release, CEO Jeff Harmening offered an update on this trend, which the company observed earlier this year. “It’s highly...
Dollar Stores Step up Race to Add Locations Amid Consumer Shift
Dollar stores and discount retailers are racing to meet consumer demand by adding locations. Dollar General and Dollar Tree, together, expect to have opened 1,300 new stores during fiscal 2022, while Five Below and TJX Cos. have each added more than 100, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday (Dec. 20).
Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) is offering discounts on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered in the United States and Canada this month, sales pages on its website showed on Wednesday, amid concerns the automaker is facing softening demand as economies slow.
Rising Prices, Falling Savings Mark the US Consumer’s Chaotic 2022
Characterized by weakened spending power and mounting economic uncertainty, 2022 has been an economic roller coaster. Due to rising costs, growing numbers of consumers spend all they earn on living expenses each pay period and need their next paycheck to meet upcoming financial obligations. Living paycheck to paycheck has become...
Consumer Satisfaction With Food Pricing at QSRs Falls Again
Inflation-weary consumers are growing increasingly disappointed with quick-service restaurants’ (QSRs) food pricing. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, “The 2022 Restaurant Digital Divide: Restaurant Customers React to Rising Costs, Declining Service,” which drew from a census-balanced survey of 2,378 U.S. restaurant patrons, found that a declining share of QSR customers are “highly satisfied” with the price they paid for their last restaurant meal. In November, the portion was down to 56% from 58% three months prior and 62% six months prior.
$2.5M in Funding Raised by Nigerian Online Furniture Seller Taeillo
Nigerian online furniture store Taeillo now has $2.5 million in funding raised to ramp up production. The Lagos-based investment company Aruwa Capital Management, a female-founded and led impact investor, provided the capital, which it announced earlier this month (Dec.12). “We are thrilled to announce this investment into Taeillo as it...
CredAble Adds Electronic Invoicing to UpScale Business Growth App
UpScale by CredAble has launched new electronic invoicing (eInvoicing) solutions. The business growth app added these solutions to help small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) meet India’s government directive making eInvoices mandatory for certain businesses beginning Jan. 1, Mediabrief reported Monday (Dec. 19). “We believe that UpScale’s eInvoicing solution is...
Buy Now, Pay Later for Business Is Modernizing the IOU
Businesses looking for cash flow flexibility are increasingly leveraging buy now, pay later (BNPL) tools. “Businesses need to create runways for themselves … and if you’re not using BNPL to do that, you’re not thinking in 12- to 18-month landscapes. You’re looking at only a few months,” Obvi CEO and Co-Founder Ronak Shah told PYMNTS in a November interview.
Inflation Is Deflating the Financial Goals of All Consumers
Inflation is not only making life costly, it’s undercutting the financial goals of consumers. With the new year just around the corner, many U.S. consumers are looking ahead and setting financial goals. However, the economic headwinds of the past 12 months have severely buffeted their confidence and spending power....
Energy Dome awarded €17.5M by the European Innovation Council to support deployment of its CO2 Battery
MILAN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- Energy Dome, the company behind the CO2 Battery, a disruptive long-duration energy storage solution, today announced it has been awarded €17.5 million in funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC), the largest amount made available by the program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005552/en/ Energy Dome today announced it has been awarded €17.5 million in funding from the European Innovation Council (EIC). (Photo: Business Wire)
Grocers Tap Traditional Self-Checkout Even as Cashier-less Options Emerge
Even as some grocers turn to next-gen payment solutions, traditional self-checkout continues to expand. Most recently, grocery chain Weis Markets, which operates about 200 stores across seven East Coast states, announced that it was implementing Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions’ Elera platform chainwide in a move to improve self-checkout capabilities, along with other point-of-sale (POS) upgrades.
Major Banks Incorporate New UK Company to Promote Shared Hubs
The U.K.’s major banks have joined forces to protect consumers’ access to cash. A new nonprofit company called Cash Access UK has been set up by the country’s main banks and building societies to promote the development of shared banking hubs across the country. According to a...
German eCommerce Sales Buck Christmas Trend, Shrink 16.8%
German eCommerce sales have seen a double-digit decline in the lead-up to Christmas. The numbers, reported by the German Federal Association for eCommerce (bevh), reveal that online sales between Oct. 1 and Nov. 30 — including Black Friday — were 16.8% lower than in the same period last year, a first since measurements began in 2014.
Amazon and Walmart Market Share Battle Crossed New Lines In 2022
The epic battle for wallet share between Amazon and Walmart entered uncharted waters in 2022. Tracking the action in the PYMNTS Amazon Versus Walmart report series, the year began with big news: the eCommerce titan bested the Bentonville behemoth for the first time in history, ushering in a new competitive dynamic between online and in-store sales.
Restaurants Split on Best Use for Rewards Programs Amid Inflation
As prices rise, restaurant chains are taking very different approaches to their rewards programs. While some brands are pulling back their rewards to avoid further diminishing their margins on top of the price increases they are already forced to absorb to remain competitive, other brands have chosen to step them up to avoid further trade down to at-home food options.
Asian shares advance, Hong Kong up 2.8%, after Wall St rally
Shares are higher in Asia after a rally on Wall Street as investors welcomed a report showing U.S. consumer confidence is holding up despite the Federal Reserve's campaign to fight inflation by raising interest rates
Digital Wallet Acceptance Drives D2C Brands’ Holiday Sales
In a bid to win consumers’ holiday spending, D2C brands are removing payment friction. This, as data shows that online shoppers are increasingly seeking out brands that offer them quick, convenient transactions. According to PYMNTS’ study, “Deal Or No Deal: The 2022 Holiday Shopping Report,” which draws from a...
Porch Piracy Rises as Consumers Return to Offices
More porch piracy could happen this month than ever before. As the volume of online sales rises — especially leading up to the holidays — the opportunity for thieves to steal delivered goods from residential porches increases too, CNBC reported Sunday (Dec. 18). “Anecdotally, police and sheriff’s departments...
Unique Logistics to Go Public and Pursue Merger and Acquisition
Unique Logistics International will become a Nasdaq-listed company and pursue merger and acquisition. The global logistics and freight forwarding company said in a Monday (Dec. 19) press release that it has signed a definitive agreement and plan of merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Edify Acquisition Corp. “Upon completion,...
