Read full article on original website
Related
fox35orlando.com
Mom attacked, robbed after pulling over along I-4 with children, sheriff says
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Law enforcement officers in Osceola and Orange counties are trying to find the person they said attacked and robbed a mother along Interstate 4 while she was with her young children. "She stopped at the I-4 interchange somewhere to change one of the baby's diapers. And then...
WKRG
7 veterans teaching in Florida through military service certification ‘pathway’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Since June, a teaching initiative aimed at putting military veterans into classrooms has had hundreds of applications. Despite that, only seven veterans have entered Florida schools from the program. Following a new program approved by the legislature and supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida veterans...
Golf Digest
Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest
You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
cw34.com
Man caught on camera kicking dog in Florida
COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Pennsylvania is caught on camera kicking a dog in Florida. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Scott Hoffman after video showed him kicking a dog in the front yard of a home. It happened Thursday in Cocoa Beach. **Warning-disturbing video...
Suspects steal thousands of dollars from elderly woman in Louisiana
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
Coast Guard searches for 9 people who capsized off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for nine people whose boat capsized off the coast of Florida Sunday.
Florida woman claims top lottery prize from Publix
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 30-year-old woman from Vero Beach, Florida claimed a $2 million top prize from the Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off game at the Lottery’s West Palm Beach District Office. According to the Florida Lottery, 30-year-old Taylor Lubas, trustee of the Haystack Invest Irrevocable Trust, cashed out her prize as a one-time, […]
Thrillist
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
2 Florida women from same county win $1 million lottery prizes from same scratch-off game
Two Florida women claimed two $1 million prizes from the same scratch-off game on the same day, according to the Florida Lottery.
12-year-old Florida boy dies after accidentally shooting himself at sleepover, police say
LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland police are investigating the death of a 12-year-old boy after he accidentally shot himself with a gun he found at a friend’s house. Officers responded to a residence on Starling Loop around 7 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a shooting involving a juvenile.
12-year-old involved in shooting in Lakeland, police say
Lakeland police said a 12-year-old was involved in a shooting on Friday night.
19-year-old shoots two at Orlando resorts with gun purchased earlier in the day
A 19-year-old Georgia man is in custody after allegedly going on a shooting spree at several Orlando resorts. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Jailen Rasheed Houston on Thursday morning. Houston is believed to have been the man who fired on people at two Orlando resorts.
The Coolest Museum in the State of Florida, According to the Discoverer
Photo byLovelyLillith, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. If you want to learn or experience something new, there's arguably no better place to do it than a museum. And even better, the chances are good that if you're in a museum in Florida, you're out of the heat, into the air conditioning, and looking at some memorable things.
proclaimerscv.com
Florida Couple Arrested in Montgomery County on 10 Arrest Warrants- Including One for Burglary, As Per Authorities
According to deputies with the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, a Florida couple was arrested after it was found during a traffic stop in Montgomery County that they were wanted on several outstanding warrants. On Sunday, a deputy pulled down a white Ford Expedition for speeding near Farm to Market...
WKRG
Arizona judge to consider Kari Lake’s stolen election claims
PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake has claimed for weeks that her loss in the race for Arizona governor was illegitimate. The former television anchor gets her long-sought opportunity to make her case to a judge this week during a two-day trial scheduled to begin on Wednesday. She’ll have a chance to inspect ballots, call witnesses and introduce evidence in a bid to prove she was the rightful winner of the race, which Democrat Katie Hobbs won by just over 17,000 votes.
Florida man bitten in arm by alligator while washing hands in a pond
SUN CITY HILTON HEAD, Fla. — A Florida man was bitten in the arm by an alligator Thursday while washing his hands in a pond, according to the City of Sanibel. Fortunately, the man was able to break free from the alligator and call 911. People on the scene of the attack applied a tourniquet until EMS workers arrived, officials said in a statement.
Florida man arrested, allegedly struck wife with Christmas tree after asked to help make dinner
A Florida man was arrested on Monday evening after he was accused of hitting his wife with a Christmas tree when she asked for help with dinner.
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
Florida Man Details Terrifying Encounter of Bear Charging Him While Walking His Dog
Recently, a Florida man was chased by a bear. He thinks that the curious animal was actually after his dog. So far this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has received thousands of reports of bear encounters in Central Florida. In most cases, everything goes smoothly and no one gets hurt. However, there have been occasions when people have been injured.
Comments / 1