What is the Purpose of the Tiny Pocket in Jeans?
The tiny pocket in jeans, also known as a coin pocket, is a small pocket typically located on the front of the jeans, just above the larger front pockets. This pocket is intended for small, easy-to-lose items such as coins, keys, or even a small notepad and pen.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s the buzz on holiday problems that pop up this time of year?
It’s a busy time of year, and the holidays are in full swing. Hanukkah started yesterday, and Christmas is less than a week away. Vanessa Cohen, the co-founder of the Cohen brand and the owner of Motor City Date Night, and Jasen Magic, a comedian and magician, joined “Live in the D” with Tati Amare for What’s the Buzz to talk about how some people deal with all the things that need to be done around the holidays this time of year.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Are you a restless sleeper? Here are some way help minimize disruptive sleeps
Some of the most common sleep disorders are insomnia, sleep apnea, and restless legs syndrome. Still, many Americans suffer sleepless nights without a specific diagnosis or even talking to their doctor about it. Cleveland Clinic sleep specialist doctor Michelle Drerup said about 30% of adults have insomnia symptoms. “Most people,...
