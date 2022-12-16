ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Signing Day 2022 Hub: Live blog of Michigan football's signing day

The early signing period has arrived as the class of 2023 football recruits can officially sign with college programs across the country. Michigan's class has seen some momentum as of late, with the likes of four-stars Cameron Calhoun and Roderick Pierce, and three-stars DJ Waller and Hayden Moore having all made recent pledges to the Wolverines staff.
Amir Herring signs NLI, discusses decision to attend Michigan

On the afternoon of Early Signing Day, Michigan offensive line commit Amir Herring sat in front of his friends and family at West Bloomfield High School for his signing ceremony. After an emotional message from the soon-to-be early enrollee, Herring sat down to sign his National Letter of Intent to the University of Michigan.
Former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announces transfer to Michigan

On Tuesday afternoon, former Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle announced on Twitter his intentions to transfer to Michigan after four seasons with the Hoosiers. The 23-year-old quarterback was never featured in a prominent role during his time with the Hoosiers, as he sat behind Michael Penix Jr. for multiple seasons. This season, he played the third string role behind Connor Bazelak and Dexter Williams II.
Former Liberty QB commit chooses Auburn

Hank Brown is reuniting with Hugh Freeze. The former Liberty quarterback commit announced his commitment to Auburn on Tuesday, a day after picking up an official offer. Brown had committed to Freeze while at Liberty. "I am very excited to announce my commitment to play football at Auburn University," Brown...
Former Texas offensive lineman Andrej Karic commits to Tennessee

Has landed a commitment from the NCAA Transfer Portal. Andrej Karic — a former offensive lineman at Texas — has announced his commitment to the Vols. He joins kicker Charles Campbell and tight end McCallan Castles as incoming transfers and is set to compete for a starting job for the 2023 season.
