Knitting Pattern – Snowman Hat
Sizes: 3-6 Months, 6-12 Months, 1-3 Years, 4-12 Years, Women. Yarn: Lion Brand – Wool Ease Thick & Quick. Stitches – Knit, Purl, Knit 2 together, Duplicate Stitch. The hat is knit in solid Fisherman color and then the snowman eyes, nose and mouth are added afterwards using the duplicate stitch technique. These make sweet matching hats for siblings or best friends.
Brioche Earflap Hat Knitting Pattern
I’m not much of a hat person, but I will admit when it’s really cold and you have to be outside, a hat makes it a little less terrible. An earflap hat is all the better because it provides extra protection from the cold. Make that hat in brioche, which makes it extra warm and fluffy, and you might have the perfect thing to combat the cold.
Super Sweet Christmas Ornaments to Knit
I know it might feel like it’s too late to add any more knits to your holiday decor or gift-giving, but this ornament pattern from Amy Gaines is here to convince you otherwise. These sweet ornaments — including a snowman, snow globe, mouse, owl and Christmas pudding — are...
Christmas crochet pattern gnome coffee mug
You can crochet a cute toy Christmas Gnome mug using this pattern. It is a good idea for Christmas gifts and holiday decorations. This crochet cocoa mug will perfectly complement sweet sets of crocheted Christmas desserts. The size of the crocheted toy is approximately 3.4″ (8.5 cm).
Christmas Word Games
If you’re traveling for the holidays, these printable word game puzzles are great to have on hand for those boring moments in the car. This one from Jinxy Kids asks kids to come up with as many words as they can using the letters in the word Christmas (adults can try this one, too!).
Christmas Bingo Printable Cards
If you need a last-minute idea for a holiday party or are looking for an easy way to entertain kids at home, these printable Christmas bingo cards from The Best Ideas for Kids are really cute. You can use tiny bells, holiday erasers, buttons or small candies for the markers,...
Clothes pin Christmas trees and lots of garland ideas
This is so simple yet bold and festive. Simple felt shapes in a variety of green shades make perfect Christmas trees on clothes pin bases. I bet you could clip your Christmas cards to this garland if you made them in the opposite direction. Pop on over to the blog The Crazy Craft Lady for lots more garland ideas.
Use Paper Crafting Supplies to Decorate Christmas Gifts
Lauren used chipboard letters and shapes, washi tape and stamps from Wendy Vecchi to decorate a plain white bag and box into beautiful packaging for the Holidays. It’s a wonderful way to use some of your paper crafting supplies to customize your gift giving. Visit Ranger Ink for all...
Santa Belt Pillow – Crochet Pattern
Must be familiar with the basic Intarsia crochet techniques for changing colors. If you have not tried this before there are many wonderful tutorials on YouTube. It is quite easy to learn!. Pillow measures 18″x18″. Pillow insert is required and is available online, at most craft and big box stores....
Block Style Christmas Layout with FREE Sketch
Patricia followed a fun sketch to create her Christmas Layout, I love the wintery blue color scheme she used! She followed the sketch pretty faithfully which has lots of blocks and squares as well as a rectangle sections for the title and journaling. This grid style makes for a quick and easy design to create.
Quick last minute gifts
My favorite scrap buster project is patchwork mug rug making. I made this super easy one using strips of fabrics from my scrap bin. It’s fun and quick to make, and it’s the ideal project to make if you’re in a hurry.
Strawberry Cheesecake Embroidery Pattern
This strawberry cheesecake embroidery pattern will liven up linens, tote bags, and pillow covers. To bring the pattern to life, use a variety of DMC Mouliné Spécial colors. Eva Lechner of Fanfare Paper Goods is a Cologne-based illustrator and designer. She specializes in creating custom invitations and stationery....
How to Turn and Envelope into a Gift Bag
If you’re wrapping Holiday gifts and run out of small gift bags did you know you can use an envelope to create a Bag-a-lope? It’s a gift bag made from envelope! Lori is sharing a step by step tutorial for creating these fun little bags perfect for holding sweets and candy or small gifts. Decorate them with stamps, dies, stickers, ribbon and more.
How to Make Gift Card Holders from Wrapping Paper
You know when you wrap a gift and have that small section of wrapping paper left over? Instead of tossing it you can make it into a gift card holder. Kristina has a fun folding tutorial showing how to make the holder and some fun ideas for decorating them with like with cute stamps.
How to Frame Cross Stitch and Embroidery Using Sticky Board
Here’s a different method for framing your gorgeous embroidery and cross stitch designs. It’s using sticky board and the method comes to you from Stitched Modern. What a great technique! The tutorial takes you through the supplies you are going to need as well as all of the steps.
Fun way to make your own pompoms and tassels
I have several tools to make pom poms and tassels. I often times even just use my hand. But today I spotted this cute way to make a tool with clothes pegs and a recycled tape base. It seems so pretty just as a tool. Pop on over to the blog Reading My Tea Leaves for the tutorial on how to make your own pom poms and tassels perfect to decorate and make gift toppers this holiday season.
