WTVC
Man wanted for rape in Chattanooga for over a decade captured in Arizona, TBI says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man wanted for rape for more than a decade by Chattanooga police and the TBI has been captured in Arizona, the TBI says. Mario Escobar was wanted for multiple rape charges involving a juvenile victim. We have reached out to law enforcement for more details.
WTVC
Drunk driver in Chattanooga rammed vehicle with child inside to flee scene, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A drunk driver from Chattanooga who caused a head-on crash on Suck Creek Road then tried to ram the vehicle he hit to get away from the scene, Chattanooga Police say. 64-year-old James Arnold Nichols is now in custody at the Silverdale Detention Center. Police say...
WTVC
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
WTVC
Chattanooga woman's identity "bought," used for 2 years before police make arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman "bought" the identity of another Chattanooga woman and used it for over two years before police arrested her, an arrest report says. Now, the victim of the identity theft is speaking out. Jessica Andino-Banegas has been arrested for the criminal impersonation of Megan White.
WTVC
Free event to curb youth violence at Urban Air gets shut down Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — During a free event to curb youth violence, Urban Air Adventure Park was shut down Wednesday after workers tell us a fight broke out. However, parents and kids at the event tell us they didn't see a fight. One witness says there was just a small...
WTVC
Chattanooga, Rossville coach charged after claims he inappropriately touched players
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE:. We've received the mugshot of a man who coaches in the Chattanooga and Rossville area who is accused of inappropriately touching underage players, according to police. Hughes is a community coach for Baylor School, working part time and only as needed during the sport’s season,...
WTVC
Chattanooga-area coach charged: Police in Rossville expect more victims to come forward
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A coach who works in the Chattanooga area is facing charges under allegations that he inappropriately touched underage players, Rossville police report. And police say they expect reports to continue flooding in. "You have people that just they prey on kids, you know, and those I...
WTVC
Riverview Animal Hospital
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Marisa Shulman from Riverview Animal Hospital shares the stresses that your pet can face during the holidays. These triggers include fireworks, large gatherings and travel.
WTVC
Bald eagle saved at Nickajack Lake Sunday afternoon on road to recovery
JASPER, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 19th):. An injured bald eagle is recovering after 2 men rescued it from Nickajack Lake in Jasper on Sunday. Alix Parks with Happy Nest Wildlife Rehab and rescue took the eagle in. Parks says the rescue and rehabilitation for this eagle was nothing short...
WTVC
Electric vehicle drivers could spend more time at charging stations due to cold temps
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — These extreme temperatures may persuade you to turn up the heat in your car, but if you drive electric, experts say that could mean more trips to the charging station. According to research from a 2019 AAA study, when it comes to electric vehicles, if the...
WTVC
Lesson in devotion: East Ridge Elementary custodian goes above & beyond the call of duty
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Zaida Menendez teaches an important lesson at East Ridge Elementary. Her knowledge can't be found on a chalkboard. It's her textbook definition of dedication and devotion to her school that sets the example. "She goes above and far beyond the call of duty," said Jennifer...
WTVC
Holiday season at Ruby Falls
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Morgan Lee wants to make sure you see Ruby Falls this holiday season. The upcoming Discovery Day event will feature beautiful candles representing every year Ruby Falls has been open since it's discovery. 423-821-2544.
