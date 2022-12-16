ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Trulieve spending big on Florida recreational ballot measure

Marijuana company Trulieve is bankrolling a proposal to legalize the recreational use of its products for nonmedical purposes. The Florida-based company with growing facilities in Gadsden County has contributed all but $124 of the $15 million raised to promote a proposed constitutional amendment for the 2024 ballot to decriminalize the plant for personal use.
Share the beach with shorebirds this winter

This winter season, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds beachgoers how to help protect vulnerable resident and migratory shorebirds and seabirds while enjoying Florida’s coastal habitats. Each winter, Florida’s resident shorebirds and seabirds are joined by both human and avian snowbirds coming to our state’s shorelines...
