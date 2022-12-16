Read full article on original website
Related
Destin Log
Trulieve spending big on Florida recreational ballot measure
Marijuana company Trulieve is bankrolling a proposal to legalize the recreational use of its products for nonmedical purposes. The Florida-based company with growing facilities in Gadsden County has contributed all but $124 of the $15 million raised to promote a proposed constitutional amendment for the 2024 ballot to decriminalize the plant for personal use.
Destin Log
Long before DeSantis, abolitionists had a similar 'Free Florida' vision, fueled by 'wokeism'
A group of Republican activists intent on battling the idea of "systemic racism" and creating a "Free Florida" plotted to control state government and steer policies to benefit development and business while aggressively marketing the state of Florida to the rest of the country. The year was 1866. And how...
Destin Log
Share the beach with shorebirds this winter
This winter season, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) reminds beachgoers how to help protect vulnerable resident and migratory shorebirds and seabirds while enjoying Florida’s coastal habitats. Each winter, Florida’s resident shorebirds and seabirds are joined by both human and avian snowbirds coming to our state’s shorelines...
Destin Log
Freezing temperatures forecast across much of Florida for holiday weekend
A blast of frigid air across the U.S. is expected to disrupt holiday travel this week, and even Florida residents will be pulling out sweaters and jackets for the arrival of freezing temperatures. “The coldest air of the season” is possible as a strong arctic front moves into the eastern...
Destin Log
Florida recruiting: 10 top uncommitted players to watch during the early signing period
Every year, a handful of highly recruited seniors waits right until the final minute to announce (and in some cases determine) where they'll play college football. This year is no exception. There won't be as many as last year, which primarily was a byproduct of a chaotic coaching carousel. But...
Comments / 0