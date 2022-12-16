Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
George Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 2 alleged burglary suspects
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for two people who allegedly broke into a home under construction and stole tools, according to a release from the GCSO. Deputies said they identified 39-year-old Charles Edward “Bo” Mott and 38-year-old Tiffany Lynn Steele, both of Lucedale, in the burglary. […]
wxxv25.com
18-year-old arrested for aggravated assault in Harrison County
On December 17th at approximately 7:11 PM, Biloxi Police Officers responded to the 12000 Block of John Lee Road in reference to an alleged assault. A 38-year-old male victim was located with multiple stab wounds. He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital. Through the investigation, 18-year-old Vancleave Resident, Trent Myles Otts, was developed as a suspect. Otts reportedly fled the scene immediately following the alleged assault.
wxxv25.com
Two suspects wanted for commercial burglary in George County
WLOX
Bay St. Louis man pleads guilty to possessing enough painkiller to kill thousands
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - A Bay St. Louis man pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute enough fentanyl to kill the entire population of Bay St. Louis and Waveland combined. Joseph Henry, 45, was arrested on Dec. 5, 2021 at his home in Bay St. Louis. During...
NOLA.com
Fatally wounded himself, Bay St. Louis police officer shot woman who opened fire at motel
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. -- In a final act before his death, Bay St. Louis police officer Branden Estorffe killed a Gulf Coast veterinarian who had already shot and killed another officer outside a Motel 6. In the exchange of gunfire early Wednesday, Estorffe, 23, shot and killed Amy Brogdan...
NOLA.com
Mom waited at home for the school bus. Police found her son shot dead in a car.
Kyvondra Daniels waited Wednesday afternoon for her son, Travis Campbell, 15, to get off the school bus. He should have left Eleanor McMain High School after classes and come straight home. Instead, he was fatally shot on Interstate 10 in New Orleans' 7th Ward, devastating Daniels and her family. "It’s...
NOLA.com
Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
Family mourns man found dead after fire in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members are grieving the loss of a man killed in a fire early Saturday morning. 72-year-old Charles Standberry was found dead in his home after a fire this weekend. Family members want to make sure this tragedy doesn’t happen to anyone else. “A good-hearted person, we all loved him and […]
WLOX
11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
The Veterans Employee Resource Group spent weeks collecting socks at Ingalls shipyard. The police department is asking all monetary donations be mailed to the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District in Gulfport. Mississippi Highway Patrol starts 'Home for the Holidays' Campaign. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Trooper Cal Robertson says...
Man found shot dead behind wheel of car in Gentilly
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting near the intersection of Old Gentilly Road and Providence Place.
wcbi.com
Officials reveal new details in the deaths of Bay St. Louis officers
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WCBI) – We are learning more information about the deaths of two police officers in Bay St. Louis. Officials are now saying that the woman who shot Officer Brandon Estorffe and Sergeant Steven Robin was killed by one of the officers, even as she was shooting them.
Mobile murder suspect out on bond rearrested for gun charge
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six suspects charged in the Feb. 15, shooting death of a 14-year-old on Cheshire Drive South was rearrested in Mobile on a gun charge on Thursday, according to Mobile Police. Kentrell Freeman, 23, was arrested for having a firearm and no pistol permit. Police said officers stopped Freeman’s […]
Driver shot on I-10 identified as 15-year-old
Unidentified driver killed on I-12 in Covington
Louisiana State Police are working to identify a driver killed in a Covington crash on interstate 12.
WALA-TV FOX10
Former bookkeeper of Mobile real estate business admits to embezzling more than $286,000
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former employee of a Mobile real estate business pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling more than $286,000. Kelley Ann Kann, of Spanish Fort, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court. She worked for The Weavil Company as an office administrator and bookkeeper. She admitted that in July 2018, she fraudulently obtained credit cards using information about her boss’s spouse.
darkhorsepressnow.com
JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts
According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver
Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver. Gretna, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision in Gretna, Louisiana on December 15 resulted in the death of Tricia Cook, 67, and the arrest of Gerald McKnight, 40, on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless driving. McKnight allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
fox8live.com
Two shootings early Saturday leave 3 people wounded, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were injured in two separate shootings early Saturday morning (Dec. 17), New Orleans police said. The NOPD said two men in Central City were shot around 12:53 a.m., when an unknown suspect “came up and began firing at them” in the 2200 block of South Claiborne Avenue.
15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?
From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
wxxv25.com
Eight injured in five-vehicle wreck on I-10 Thursday night
Eight people were sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the Fire Rescue team, AMR and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident, which happened about 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes between Menge Avenue and County Farm Road.
