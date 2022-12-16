ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wxxv25.com

18-year-old arrested for aggravated assault in Harrison County

On December 17th at approximately 7:11 PM, Biloxi Police Officers responded to the 12000 Block of John Lee Road in reference to an alleged assault. A 38-year-old male victim was located with multiple stab wounds. He was transported via ambulance to an area hospital. Through the investigation, 18-year-old Vancleave Resident, Trent Myles Otts, was developed as a suspect. Otts reportedly fled the scene immediately following the alleged assault.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Two suspects wanted for commercial burglary in George County

Two people are wanted by the George County Sheriff’s Department for an alleged commercial burglary. The incident happened on December 13th off Highway 613 in the Agricola community. Charles Mott and Tiffany Steele are wanted for allegedly stealing items from a home that’s being renovated. Mott was identified...
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
NOLA.com

Driver identified in I-12 crash that left vehicle 'fully engulfed in flames'

The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman killed in a car crash near Covington as 21-year-old, Consuela Marie Garcia. Garcia died of multiple blunt force trauma and thermal injuries, according to the Coroner's Office. Her death was ruled as accidental. The crash happened early Sunday morning on Interstate 12 near Louisiana 21 when Garcia's vehicle became disabled while traveling eastbound in the left lane.
COVINGTON, LA
WKRG News 5

Family mourns man found dead after fire in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family members are grieving the loss of a man killed in a fire early Saturday morning. 72-year-old Charles Standberry was found dead in his home after a fire this weekend. Family members want to make sure this tragedy doesn’t happen to anyone else. “A good-hearted person, we all loved him and […]
MOBILE, AL
WLOX

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event

11 kids find forever home at Jackson County mass adoption event
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile murder suspect out on bond rearrested for gun charge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six suspects charged in the Feb. 15, shooting death of a 14-year-old on Cheshire Drive South was rearrested in Mobile on a gun charge on Thursday, according to Mobile Police. Kentrell Freeman, 23, was arrested for having a firearm and no pistol permit. Police said officers stopped Freeman’s […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Former bookkeeper of Mobile real estate business admits to embezzling more than $286,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former employee of a Mobile real estate business pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling more than $286,000. Kelley Ann Kann, of Spanish Fort, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court. She worked for The Weavil Company as an office administrator and bookkeeper. She admitted that in July 2018, she fraudulently obtained credit cards using information about her boss’s spouse.
MOBILE, AL
darkhorsepressnow.com

JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts

According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
JACKSON, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver

Two-Vehicle Collision on US 90 Results in Death of Louisiana Woman and The Arrest of an Impaired Driver. Gretna, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision in Gretna, Louisiana on December 15 resulted in the death of Tricia Cook, 67, and the arrest of Gerald McKnight, 40, on charges of vehicular homicide, DWI, and reckless driving. McKnight allegedly exhibited signs of impairment and provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration above the legal limit. The driver of the other vehicle sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.
GRETNA, LA
fox8live.com

Two shootings early Saturday leave 3 people wounded, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people were injured in two separate shootings early Saturday morning (Dec. 17), New Orleans police said. The NOPD said two men in Central City were shot around 12:53 a.m., when an unknown suspect “came up and began firing at them” in the 2200 block of South Claiborne Avenue.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magnolia State Live

15 new Mississippi road projects were just approved. Is one of them in your part of the state?

From Marshall County in the north to Jackson County in the south, the Mississippi Transportation Commission at its December 12 meeting awarded contracts for maintenance projects throughout Mississippi. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will oversee the 15 projects, which will maintain and enhance transportation infrastructure across the state. “A...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Eight injured in five-vehicle wreck on I-10 Thursday night

Eight people were sent to the hospital on Thursday night after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the Fire Rescue team, AMR and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident, which happened about 10:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes between Menge Avenue and County Farm Road.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

