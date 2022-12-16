'It's been incredible': Wausau's Grace Stanke is excited to begin her reign as Miss America 2023

Read full article on original website
12-19-22 wisconsin woman wins miss america
A Wisconsin woman is the next Miss America. Grace Stanke, a native of Wausau, was crowned Miss America during a ceremony in Connecticut on Thursday. The 20-year-old is a senior at University of Wisconsin-Madison studying nuclear engineering. “Being crowned Miss America 2023 is impossible to put into words – it is a dream come true and has literally changed my life in an instant,” Stanke said. “I hope to live up to the impeccable legacy of Miss America, serving as a positive role model for women of all ages and my community.” Stanke was awarded a $50,000 cash scholarship and will earn a six-figure salary, benefits, and will travel roughly 20,000 a month during her reign as a representative of the Miss America Organization. She said she will use her national platform to advocate for clean energy. She won the talent portion of the competition for her classical violin performance.
Wausau West grad crowned Miss America
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
Wausau area births, Dec. 20
Keith and Bethey Seubert announce the birth of their son Coley Keith, born at 8:12 a.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Coley weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces. Spencer and Michelle Mohring announce the birth of their son Grayson Scott, born at 9:29 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022. Grayson weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces.
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition
Grace Stanke of Wausau, the current Miss Wisconsin, is making Wisconsin proud in the Miss America competition.
Wausau area obituaries December 19, 2022
Duane L. Hafeman, 81, Tomahawk, former Wausau area resident passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17 at the Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital, Tomahawk, WI. Duane was born September 28, 1941, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Gladys (Nelson) Hafeman. He married Sandra L. (Clairmore) in 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau and she preceded him in death on August 14, 2010. Duane worked as a general laborer at MBX Packaging Specialists, Wausau for 46 years until his retirement in 2010.
UPDATE: Man who fled into the woods in northern Wisconsin taken into custody
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who was believed to be armed and dangerous in Oneida County has reportedly been taken into custody. Authorities say that 32-year-old Cody Huebner is in custody. There was no information on if he will face any charges. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office wanted people to know there are still deputies in the area looking for evidence.
Portage Co. DA secures stalking conviction against repeat offender
A Stevens Point man this week was convicted on charges of stalking and bail-jumping following a one-day jury trial.
Restaurant Closes Without Warning
SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Garden Pancake House on Grand Avenue in Schofield closed Monday, leaving employees without a job and zero answers. The restaurant was open Sunday, and while some employees could see they felt something was off recently, they wouldn’t have imagined the establishment would close without warning. “There was no warning to any of us,” said Daisy Moldenhauer, a former waitress of Garden Pancake House, told WAOW TV.
Injuries reported in Hwy. 29 semi crash
UPDATED: At least one person is injured in a crash Tuesday involving a semi tractor trailer and another vehicle west of Wausau on Hwy. 29. The crash was reported at about 10:50 a.m. in the eastbound lane of the highway near Rib River Ballroom, 135737 Hwy. 29, in the town of Cassel. Multiple rescue units responded to the scene.
‘I’m not going back to jail’: Shawano man arrested after crime spree, high-speed chase in northern Wisconsin
MINOCQUA, Wis. (WFRV) – A Shawano man, who had a Probation Warrant for his arrest was taken into custody after a crime spree that included a high-speed chase in northern Wisconsin. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began on Wednesday afternoon when officers received information about...
