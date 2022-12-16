Read full article on original website
Christkindlmarkets announce reduced hours and closures ahead of winter storm
Due to dangerous weather conditions, Christkindlmarkets in Chicago and Aurora have announced they will reduce their hours and close locations early across multiple locations Wednesday. The Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza in the Loop and RiverEdge Park in Aurora will both close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, while the Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville will be closed for […]
FULL LIST: Warming centers in Chicago, Cook County
CHICAGO — A major winter snowstorm is headed towards the Chicago area and expected to bring significant snowfall and sub-zero temperatures. The city of Chicago has six designated warming centers for those in need to seek shelter. The shelters are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during work weekdays when temperatures dip below 32 […]
Holiday Drinks at Whiskey Girl Tavern
In the heart of Edgewater, you can find Whiskey Girl Tavern that prides themself in having something for everyone. We’re tasting two boozy holiday drinks today with Beverage Director Meredith Barry. 6318 N Clark St. Chicago, IL. Facebook @whiskeygirltavern.
Cook County, Chicagoland suburbs prepare for incoming winter storm
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Preparations are well underway Wednesday for a Winter Storm Warning going into effect for Cook County Thursday through Saturday. Leaders held a press conference to “provide an update on winter storm preparations across Cook County and share safety tips for residents during the winter storm,” according to a release. County Board […]
Travelers are leaving early to beat the winter storm
CHICAGO — With a winter storm bearing down on the Chicagoland area, many travelers are doing what they can to move up their plans. With a few airlines waiving flight change fees, people are trying to get out of O’Hare and Midway Airports on Wednesday ahead of the arrival of the snow, wind, and frigid […]
Chicago leaders prepare for winter storm, severe cold
CHICAGO — It’s all hands on deck at the City of Chicago as forecasts call for blizzard conditions and dangerous cold in the next few days. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) held a press conference to brief residents on the Winter Storm Warning and severe cold expected to come with the weather […]
Late week system may bring significant snow to Chicago area
CHICAGO — After 9 days under cloud cover, skies cleared across the Mississippi Valley region revealing the extent of snow cover left from last week’s storm. Probability of significant snowfall later this week continues to rise What these numbers mean: At this point (4 days ahead of this possible event), these probabilities for a significant […]
Winter Storm Warning in effect for Chicago area; Blizzard Warning for Porter County
* WHERE…Entire Chicago area including all of northeast Illinois and the northwest corner of Indiana…see pink-shaded countries on headlined map…. * WHAT…As a deepening low pressure system and its associated cold front move west to east through our area, it will hit western sections by mid-morning and reaching easternmost Indiana counties during the afternoon.
Derrick Rose still feels the love from Bulls fans at the United Center
CHICAGO – It’s become a bit of a tradition at the United Center when a native of the city returns to face his former team. Derrick Rose has had a strong following of fans in Chicago from his days as a high school star to one year in college and, of course, his tenure with the Bulls.
Chicago winter storm: Latest outlook, snow projections and forecast
CHICAGO — A major winter storm is headed towards the Chicago area and expected Thursday into Friday, just before the holiday weekend. Including snow, wind, freezing precipitation, low temperatures. TUESDAY:. Trace amounts of snow or freezing drizzle possible. NIGHT: Low temps dip to teens. WEDNESDAY:. No hazards expected. NIGHT:...
9@9: The Aldi Dress
CHICAGO – Many people go to the grocery store to shop for food, but Aldi is offering their customers a lot more these days. That includes a dress that can be purchased for a little over ten dollars. That item was featured on Tuesday morning’s “9@9” on WGN News...
All-clear issued after bomb threat closes portion of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport
CHICAGO — A portion of O’Hare International Airport was briefly closed Tuesday morning after a bomb threat, according to a Transportation Security Administration spokesperson. The incident happened in Terminal One just after 6 a.m. when a passenger told an airline employee behind the counter that they had a bomb in their bag, and then left […]
Citizens flock to grocery stores ahead of snow storm
MATTESON, Ill. — Residents are taking to grocery stores to prepare for an impending snow storm that’s about to hit the Chicagoland area. “Christmas and stuff we needed at home,” said Ken Gersh, a shopper at Pete’s Market in Matteson on why he was at the grocery store. “We’re getting low and we don’t want […]
Lunchbreak: Sourdough Crusted Salmon
Chef Peter Beatty, Executive Chef at Forbidden Root. Forbidden Root was named the #1 brew pub in America by USA TODAY. Sourdough Crusted Salmon, Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Porcini Butter, and Frisee Salad. #1- Sourdough Crusted Salmon. Ingredients. 4 oz Skinless Salmon Filet Portion. 1 piece of Thinly Sliced Sourdough...
Patrick Kane & Jonathan Toews reach another milestone with the Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks All-Stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews reached another milestone at the United Center on Sunday night against the Rangers as they played in their 1,000 NHL game together.
Five Items Every Man Should Have In Their Winter Wardrobe
This week’s temperatures are a reminder that bundling up in Chicago is an absolute must but that doesn’t mean we have to lose our style. Joining us now with five fashionable items every man should have in their winter wardrobe is lifestyle expert and publisher of Fete Lifestyle Magazine D.C. Crenshaw.
Man arrested after woman pushed onto downtown CTA Red Line tracks
CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto CTA Red Line tracks downtown, according to police. An early investigation Tuesday revealed reports of a disturbance on the platform at the Chicago Red Line station around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man, later identified as Ashley Goss, approached a 23-year-old woman and […]
A Chicago Favorite for Authentic Caribbean Cuisine
Jerk 48 is a Chicago favorite for authentic Caribbean food serving up a variety of Jerk dishes from tacos to sandwiches and even pasta. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down an authentic Caribbean dish is owner Kellye Davis and Chef Charles Mason. 548 E. 67th Street. Beverly...
‘He loved Christmas’: Northwest Indiana family spending holiday season without slain 7-year-old
EAST CHICAGO, Ill. — It doesn’t really feel like the holiday season for a Northwest Indiana family whose 7-year-old boy was shot and killed this summer. In the early morning hours of July 12, mother Ollie Holliness was driving a van with her four sons and niece inside. After stopping at a gas station near Columbus Drive, multiple shots erupted while she was driving in the 3500 block of Block Avenue.
Jack Sanborn’s rookie season with the Bears is over
Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn, a native of Lake Zurich, will be out for the rest of the 2022 season after suffering an ankle injury on Sunday against the Eagles, which has placed him on injured reserve
