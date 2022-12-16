ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WGN News

Christkindlmarkets announce reduced hours and closures ahead of winter storm

Due to dangerous weather conditions, Christkindlmarkets in Chicago and Aurora have announced they will reduce their hours and close locations early across multiple locations Wednesday. The Christkindlmarket in Daley Plaza in the Loop and RiverEdge Park in Aurora will both close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, while the Christkindlmarket in Wrigleyville will be closed for […]
WGN News

FULL LIST: Warming centers in Chicago, Cook County

CHICAGO — A major winter snowstorm is headed towards the Chicago area and expected to bring significant snowfall and sub-zero temperatures. The city of Chicago has six designated warming centers for those in need to seek shelter. The shelters are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. during work weekdays when temperatures dip below 32 […]
WGN TV

Holiday Drinks at Whiskey Girl Tavern

In the heart of Edgewater, you can find Whiskey Girl Tavern that prides themself in having something for everyone. We’re tasting two boozy holiday drinks today with Beverage Director Meredith Barry. 6318 N Clark St. Chicago, IL. Facebook @whiskeygirltavern.
WGN News

Cook County, Chicagoland suburbs prepare for incoming winter storm

COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Preparations are well underway Wednesday for a Winter Storm Warning going into effect for Cook County Thursday through Saturday. Leaders held a press conference to “provide an update on winter storm preparations across Cook County and share safety tips for residents during the winter storm,” according to a release. County Board […]
WGN News

Travelers are leaving early to beat the winter storm

CHICAGO — With a winter storm bearing down on the Chicagoland area, many travelers are doing what they can to move up their plans. With a few airlines waiving flight change fees, people are trying to get out of O’Hare and Midway Airports on Wednesday ahead of the arrival of the snow, wind, and frigid […]
WGN News

Chicago leaders prepare for winter storm, severe cold

CHICAGO — It’s all hands on deck at the City of Chicago as forecasts call for blizzard conditions and dangerous cold in the next few days. Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) held a press conference to brief residents on the Winter Storm Warning and severe cold expected to come with the weather […]
WGN News

Late week system may bring significant snow to Chicago area

CHICAGO — After 9 days under cloud cover, skies cleared across the Mississippi Valley region revealing the extent of snow cover left from last week’s storm.  Probability of significant snowfall later this week continues to rise What these numbers mean:  At this point (4 days ahead of this possible event), these probabilities for a significant […]
WGN TV

Winter Storm Warning in effect for Chicago area; Blizzard Warning for Porter County

* WHERE…Entire Chicago area including all of northeast Illinois and the northwest corner of Indiana…see pink-shaded countries on headlined map…. * WHAT…As a deepening low pressure system and its associated cold front move west to east through our area, it will hit western sections by mid-morning and reaching easternmost Indiana counties during the afternoon.
WGN TV

Chicago winter storm: Latest outlook, snow projections and forecast

CHICAGO — A major winter storm is headed towards the Chicago area and expected Thursday into Friday, just before the holiday weekend. Including snow, wind, freezing precipitation, low temperatures. TUESDAY:. Trace amounts of snow or freezing drizzle possible. NIGHT: Low temps dip to teens. WEDNESDAY:. No hazards expected. NIGHT:...
WGN TV

9@9: The Aldi Dress

CHICAGO – Many people go to the grocery store to shop for food, but Aldi is offering their customers a lot more these days. That includes a dress that can be purchased for a little over ten dollars. That item was featured on Tuesday morning’s “9@9” on WGN News...
WGN News

Citizens flock to grocery stores ahead of snow storm

MATTESON, Ill. — Residents are taking to grocery stores to prepare for an impending snow storm that’s about to hit the Chicagoland area. “Christmas and stuff we needed at home,” said Ken Gersh, a shopper at Pete’s Market in Matteson on why he was at the grocery store. “We’re getting low and we don’t want […]
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Sourdough Crusted Salmon

Chef Peter Beatty, Executive Chef at Forbidden Root. Forbidden Root was named the #1 brew pub in America by USA TODAY. Sourdough Crusted Salmon, Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Porcini Butter, and Frisee Salad. #1- Sourdough Crusted Salmon. Ingredients. 4 oz Skinless Salmon Filet Portion. 1 piece of Thinly Sliced Sourdough...
WGN TV

Five Items Every Man Should Have In Their Winter Wardrobe

This week’s temperatures are a reminder that bundling up in Chicago is an absolute must but that doesn’t mean we have to lose our style. Joining us now with five fashionable items every man should have in their winter wardrobe is lifestyle expert and publisher of Fete Lifestyle Magazine D.C. Crenshaw.
WGN News

Man arrested after woman pushed onto downtown CTA Red Line tracks

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old woman is recovering after being shoved onto CTA Red Line tracks downtown, according to police. An early investigation Tuesday revealed reports of a disturbance on the platform at the Chicago Red Line station around 9:30 a.m. According to police, a man, later identified as Ashley Goss, approached a 23-year-old woman and […]
WGN TV

A Chicago Favorite for Authentic Caribbean Cuisine

Jerk 48 is a Chicago favorite for authentic Caribbean food serving up a variety of Jerk dishes from tacos to sandwiches and even pasta. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down an authentic Caribbean dish is owner Kellye Davis and Chef Charles Mason. 548 E. 67th Street. Beverly...
WGN TV

‘He loved Christmas’: Northwest Indiana family spending holiday season without slain 7-year-old

EAST CHICAGO, Ill. — It doesn’t really feel like the holiday season for a Northwest Indiana family whose 7-year-old boy was shot and killed this summer. In the early morning hours of July 12, mother Ollie Holliness was driving a van with her four sons and niece inside. After stopping at a gas station near Columbus Drive, multiple shots erupted while she was driving in the 3500 block of Block Avenue.
