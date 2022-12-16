ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

brooklynvegan.com

Lucy Dacus joined Yo La Tengo for Hanukkah Night 3 ++ David Cross, Lee Ranaldo & more (video, setlist)

In town for the all-star Ally Coalition Talent Show benefit on Monday, Lucy Dacus stuck around NYC to perform with her Matador Records labelmates Yo La Tengo for Night 3 of their 2022 Hanukkah celebration at Bowery Ballroom. She was the surprise guest during the encore, singling The Ronettes' "Walking in the Rain," her own "First Time" and, to close out the night, Carole King's "Home Again."
Free Joe Strummer tribute w/ Eugene Hutz, Jesse Malin & more this week in NYC (20th anniversary of his death)

The world lost Joe Strummer on December 22, 2002, and to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his death, more than a dozen musicians will pay tribute in NYC at the annual "Gates of the West" holiday benefit, which happens Thursday (12/22) outside Niagara in the East Village. Specifically it will happen by the Joe Strummer mural outside Niagara at the corner of E. 7th and Ave A from 6-8 PM.
Lambchop played Le Poisson Rouge with Ryley Walker (pics, setlist))

Kurt Wagner brought Lambchop to NYC and Philly for a couple of special shows played as a trio, featuring Andrew Broder on keyboards and Cole Davis on upright bass (both played on this year's The Bible). At Greenwich Village club Le Poisson Rouge on Friday night, Wagner performed in operatic mode, complete with handkerchief in hand, conducting while singing. In addition to his own songs, Wagner and co hilariously covered Sun June's "Listening (to Lambchop by myself again)."
Fuming Mouth add NYC with High Command to growing comeback schedule

Hardcore/death metal fusionists Fuming Mouth have announced their first NYC show since vocalist Mark Whelan was declared cancer free. It happens January 8 at Saint Vitus with Worcester thrashers High Command, Boston's Danzig-y Final Gasp, and NYC locals Blame God. Tickets are on sale now. Fuming Mouth made their return...
NYC’s first legal, recreational weed dispensary to open this month

New York's first legal, recreational weed dispensary is set to open in Manhattan on December 29. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement that HIV/AIDS non-profit Housing Works will operate the location, called Housing Works Cannabis Co and located at 750 Broadway near Astor Place, in a storefront that once housed a Gap. It'll be open seven days a week from 11 AM to 7 PM, with hours expected to adjust after the initial opening.
