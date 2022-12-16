The world lost Joe Strummer on December 22, 2002, and to commemorate the 20th anniversary of his death, more than a dozen musicians will pay tribute in NYC at the annual "Gates of the West" holiday benefit, which happens Thursday (12/22) outside Niagara in the East Village. Specifically it will happen by the Joe Strummer mural outside Niagara at the corner of E. 7th and Ave A from 6-8 PM.

