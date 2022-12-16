Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Vivica Fox Goes Off On Joe Budden After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion
Budden says he just doens’t like Meg, and Vivica now tells him to “sit yo b*tch ass down.”. Ever since she was catapulted into stardom, Megan Thee Stallion has been a polarizing figure, and Joe Budden apparently isn’t a fan. Megan is currently in the throws of a court case involving Tory Lanez and the infamous shooting in July 2020. Megan contests Lanez shot her in her feet, but he says it was Megan’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris.
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden Issues Apology To Megan Thee Stallion Amid Tory Lanez Trial
“I’m apologizing for the careless manner in which I joked about her mental health,” Joe Budden said on the latest episode of his podcast. Joe Budden offered an apology to Megan Thee Stallion following disparaging remarks about the “Savage” rapper on a recent podcast. On a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Calls SZA’s ‘SOS’ “Incredible,” Says “Her Loss” Took 4 Months To Create
Drizzy can’t get enough of SZA’s record & also explains how long it took him to complete some of his fans’ favorite albums. SZA’s sophomore effort continues to be the talk of the town and even Drake can’t help but praise the record. After years of fans pleading in her comment sections, SZA dropped off SOS. It was a labor of love that took some time for the world to receive, and now that it’s here, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist’s growth is audible. Her fusion of several genres is done in a way only SZA can deliver. As SOS sits comfortably at No. 1 on the charts, a clip from Drake’s recent interview commanded attention.
hotnewhiphop.com
Deb Antney Says OJ Da Juiceman Is A “Real Street Guy,” Gucci Mane Isn’t
The music manager is also denying claims made by OJ last year. Deb Antney is speaking out against one of her former clients. In a recent press run, the music manager responds to some past claims from OJ Da Juiceman. Last year, the “Make the Trap Say Aye” rapper made...
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface Punches Chrisean Rock’s Dad Back In New “Crazy In Love” Episode
Elsewhere in last night’s show, the 25-year-old was confronted by his girlfriend’s older brother over their bouts of domestic violence. For some, Sunday is a holy day. For others, it’s the time that they catch up on the latest antics from Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Last night (December 18), the couple’s second episode of their Crazy In Love series aired on Zeus. Much like in the premiere earlier this month, plenty of confrontation ensued. Additionally, we see another physical blowout between the 22-year-old’s boyfriend and her father.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Fuel Dating Gossip In West Hollywood: Watch
The model and the “Power” actor had the internet going crazy as the rumour mill began turning earlier this month. No more than a year ago, if you asked pretty much anyone online, they’d tell you that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey were an “end game” couple. Practically since the start of their union, it seemed as though the model and actor were preparing for an eventual walk down the aisle. However, all of that suddenly and unexpectedly ended earlier this year when they announced their split to the world.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy’s Twin Daughters Gifted Range Rovers On Their Sweet 16: Video
Sean Combs has been on serious daddy duty lately. Being the child of one of the world’s biggest celebrities comes with no shortage of downfalls – a lack of privacy and pressure to follow in your parent’s footsteps among them. However, it also comes with plenty of perks, such as luxurious new vehicles at just 16 years old. Such is the case for Diddy’s daughters, anyway.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Says She’s Had Three Abortions With Blueface
Following the news revealed by the media personality in a recent interview, the complicated relationship gets crazier. It seems as though Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship keeps getting more and more toxic with the more reports that come out. Whether you’re a fan of them or not, they have been all over the headlines throughout the year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Da Brat Goes Off On Bow Wow For Countering Jermaine Dupri’s “106 & Park” Claim
Dupri says he created the show, something Brat cosigned, but Bow & BET’s former president Stephen Hill claim that’s not the case. Jermaine Dupri recently lit up Hip Hop with a revelation, but it has caused a firestorm involving Bow Wow and Da Brat. While recently on The Goats And Underdogs podcast, the So So Def icon said that the classic, iconic BET show 106 & Park was created by him for Bow Wow. The rapper thrived under Dupri’s umbrella in his youth, and according to the megaproducer, this was another stepping stone for the star.
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden On Megan Thee Stallion: “I Don’t Like That Girl”
Joe Budden says that he doesn’t like Megan Thee Stallion. Joe Budden admitted he doesn’t like Megan Thee Stallion while discussing Tory Lanez’s ongoing trial on The Joe Budden Podcast. Lanez is facing three felony assault charges for allegedly shooting Megan in 2020. For the episode, Budden...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chika Comes For 50 Cent After He Disses Megan Thee Stallion
The “BALENCIES” artist is making it known whose side she’s on as Thee Stallion’s trial with Tory Lanez wages on. When something big is happening in the hip-hop world, you can almost bet that 50 Cent will have something to say about it on social media. Of course, the ongoing Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion trial is no exception.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Kelsey’s Diss Track Entered Into Evidence
In 2020, Kelsey dropped “Bussin Back,” a track where she claims Megan lied to the DA about her and says she didn’t shoot the rapper. It’s Day 6 of the Tory Lanez trial, and the week has kicked off with a bang. Megan Thee Stallion’s former stylist was said to have testified today. Additionally, reporter Meghann Cuniff stated, “There is an issue wth a juror that is being discussed in private.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Kim Kardashian Looks Back At It In New Thirst Traps As Pete Davidson Spends Time With Female Friend
The reality starlet has been living the single life lately, while her comedian ex has been making rounds through the celebrity ranks. It’s been a year full of breakups and, subsequently, makeups, for several of our favourite celebrities. From Chrisean Rock and Blueface’s neverending turbulent chaos earning them a reality show to the marriage of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez decades after their original engagement, there’s been no shortage of news to take in. Arguably one of the strangest unions we saw in 2022, though, was Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Is “Surrounded By Healers” As She Prepares To Deliver Twins
Erykah Badu and her daughter are assisting the “Still Over It” singer through her labour. Summer Walker has a lot of things to be thankful for this holiday season. Among them are two new babies that she’s expected to deliver very soon. Previously we knew that the Atlanta-born singer was pregnant with her second child, but this past weekend, Erykah Badu let it slip that she’s got two bundles of joy in her womb.
hotnewhiphop.com
Romeo Miller Reignites Feud With Master P
Romeo continued to call out Master P on social media, Monday. Romeo Miller continued to call out his father, Master P, on social media, Monday following the legendary rapper’s attempt to apologize to him. Romeo took his dispute with his father public after complaining about Master P neglecting the late, Tytyana Miller.
hotnewhiphop.com
Wack 100 Checks DJ Akademiks Over Gunna Snitching Allegations
Disregarding reports from Akademiks, the artist manager joins 6ix9ine in accusing Gunna of snitching. It’s been less than a week since Gunna’s release from jail after taking a plea deal. As the story and YSL’s RICO case as a whole continue to develop, many big names are weighing...
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden Trashes Claudia Jordan & Vivica A. Fox
The “Cocktails With Queens” co-hosts called out Joe Budden after his recent comments about Megan Thee Stallion. Just after apologizing to Megan Thee Stallion, Joe Budden had a lot to say about the hosts of Cocktails With Queens. Joe’s commentary on Megan Thee Stallion this week ruffled plenty...
hotnewhiphop.com
Offset Opens Up About “Fake Smiling” After Takeoff’s Death
The “Clout” rapper previously opened up about being “in a dark place” following the news of Takeoff’s passing. It’s been nearly two months since the world lost Takeoff in a fatal shooting, and his death is understandably still affecting his cousin and fellow Migos member Offset.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones & Juelz Santana Talk Bringing Master P & BMF To Harlem, 21 Savage & Nas Collab & Curbing Gun Violence In Hip-Hop
Jim Jones & Juelz Santana share a hilarious story about bringing Master P to Harlem, discuss ending violence in hip-hop, and bond over KRS-One on HNHH’s 12 Days Of Christmas. It’s an annual holiday tradition at this point for Jim Jones to join HNHH for 12 Days Of Christmas....
hotnewhiphop.com
G Herbo Presses Yung Miami About Diddy’s Newborn Child
Yung Miami taps G Herbo as the next guest on “Caresha Please.”. Another episode of Caresha Please is on the way with Chicago’s own G Herbo. This afternoon, Diddy’s Revolt TV shared the trailer for the next episode of the Yung Miami-hosted show and it looks like it’s going to get spicy. Within the short teaser, Miami gets straight to work, pressing the Chicago rapper about whether the mother of his children get along, if he cheated on Ari Fletcher, and even asks if he’s ever had to “smoke an opp.”
Comments / 0