In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
LeSean McCoy was not very kind to Dak Prescott. LeSean McCoy had a solid NFL career, and now, he finds himself giving analysis on TV. Like many former NFL stars, McCoy has gone into broadcasting. If you have seen his work with Speak For Yourself on FS1, then you know that he has gone to the Skip Bayless School of Hot Takes.
Willie McGinest was arrested for the altercation. Former NFL star Willie McGinest is considered to be a legend within the New England Patriots organization. He got to play with the team for 11 years between 1994 and 2005. Additionally, he got to see the rise of Tom Brady, which led to three Super Bowl titles for McGinest.
If you are a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, then you know how legendary Franco Harris is. He won four Super Bowls with the Steelers during the 70s and he was a frequent Pro Bowl star. Additionally, he was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame for his efforts. Tragically, Harris passed...
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
The Cowboys had their fans screaming at the TV yesterday. Skip Bayless is one of the biggest Cowboys fans when it comes to analysts on TV. For years, he has tried to convince himself that any given year is the one in which they will go back to the Super Bowl. Overall, Skip has yet to be proven right, even when the team is having a good season.
Los Angeles is finally getting a White Christmas—sort of. When the Rams host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium, the matchup of 4-10 teams will also be a spotlight moment for augmented reality tech, both on TV and in the $5 billion venue. In addition to CBS’ coverage of the game, Nickelodeon will air ‘Nickmas’ coverage, its first regular-season version of the slime-filled AltCast that has impressed playoff viewers for two years running. Shawn Robbins, the game’s coordinating producer for Nick, said the network has increased the amount of AR in the show by more than 10x. Viewers at home...
Fans were quick to guess who it may have been. Deion Sanders has been in the news quite a bit as of late. This is all because of the recent news that he would be leaving Jackson State University. Consequently, Sanders has received criticism as this move goes against his prior commitment to HBCUs.
Robert Sarver is officially selling the Suns. Robert Sarver was recently exposed for a history of racism and sexism. The Phoenix Suns owner had been part of a lengthy investigation, and the results were not good. Consequently, the league hit Sarver with a $10 million fine as well as a one-year suspension from his team’s games.
