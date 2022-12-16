Condo projects are still a big part of the development picture in the outer boroughs, but Queens and Brooklyn took a step back in the value of its top condo filings this year. The total projected sellout of the 10 largest projects registered with the state this year in Queens and Brooklyn was $1.06 billion, an 18 percent decline from $1.29 billion last year. It was still nearly triple the $384 million total of the top 10 from pandemic-ravaged 2020, but half of the 2019 sum.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO