FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Texas Bussed Migrants to New York City and Expects a $6 Billion BillTom HandyNew York City, NY
Pint Sized Crook Robs Man with His Crew at GunpointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the roden capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
Related
therealdeal.com
Here are the priciest Brooklyn and Queens condo filings of 2022
Condo projects are still a big part of the development picture in the outer boroughs, but Queens and Brooklyn took a step back in the value of its top condo filings this year. The total projected sellout of the 10 largest projects registered with the state this year in Queens and Brooklyn was $1.06 billion, an 18 percent decline from $1.29 billion last year. It was still nearly triple the $384 million total of the top 10 from pandemic-ravaged 2020, but half of the 2019 sum.
therealdeal.com
Inside Slate’s under-the-radar homeless housing play
Back in the fateful year of 2020, multifamily investor and developer Slate Property Group was looking to pivot. David Schwartz, the firm’s principal and co-founder, told The Real Deal that summer that Slate wanted to focus on affordable housing, including temporary apartments for homeless people, given New York City’s growing need.
therealdeal.com
Slate, RiseBoro land $122M to build Brownsville affordable project
Slate Property Group and nonprofit RiseBoro Community Partnership have nailed down a construction loan for a sizable affordable housing project in Brownsville. The developers secured $121.7 million — a combination of subsidies and financing from Goldman Sachs Asset Management — to build a 185,000-square-foot structure with 215 apartments at 326 Rockaway Avenue in the eastern Brooklyn neighborhood.
therealdeal.com
Gilbane buys Bronx affordable housing portfolio for $107M
Gilbane Development Company is expanding its affordable housing portfolio in the Bronx. A joint venture of Gilbane, Systima Capital Management, ELH Management and TerreAlto acquired four Section 8 projects and a development site in the Bronx for $107.5 million from Joel Gluck’s Spencer Equity. Crain’s was first to report the sale.
therealdeal.com
Hudson Tea Building sets another Hoboken price record
The same waterfront condominium keeps setting sales records in Hoboken. A 10th floor penthouse at Harborside Lofts at the Hudson Tea Building just changed hands for a Hoboken condo record $4.65 million, or $1,788 per square foot, the New York Post reported. The buyer and seller of the duplex at 1500 Garden Street were not disclosed.
therealdeal.com
Irish society’s Fifth Avenue mansion pulled off market in NYAG plan
Irish eyes are smiling on Fifth Avenue once again. The Gilded Age mansion at 991 Fifth Avenue that has housed the American Irish Historical Society for more than 80 years has been pulled off the market, the New York Times reported. The scuttled listing is part of a plan from the New York Attorney General’s office to preserve the nonprofit and save the townhouse.
therealdeal.com
Condos by a castle? Huntington developer airs third Oheka proposal
Oheka Castle seems to be cursed — not by ghosts, but by failed development dreams. The property’s owner is taking another shot at building there, though. Gary Melius, the owner of the West Hill property, applied for an additional use permit that would enable construction of a four-story condominium on the castle’s grounds, Newsday reported. The condo project would include 95 units and have its own sewage treatment plant.
therealdeal.com
Kent House owners refi Williamsburg rental after dodging foreclosure
Williamsburg has chewed up and spit out more than its share of developers when the market got tough. But the owners of the Kent House rental building, which a year ago looked like it was headed to foreclosure, have avoided that fate. Cheskie Weisz and Yaakov Klein refinanced their positions...
therealdeal.com
These were the top residential brokerage stories of 2022
Residential brokerages fall back to Earth in 2022, and made some momentous moves along the way. After a decade of ruthless expansion that saw it become the largest brokerage by volume, Compass shifted its focus to profitability, as questions swirled about its financial health. There were several high-level shakeups across...
therealdeal.com
Would Vienna’s social housing work in NYC? It already does
When four dozen left-wingers visited Vienna this fall to check out the Austrian city’s celebrated “social housing” program, the reactions from both sides of the political spectrum were predictable. First, the comically right-wing New York Post mocked the trip, giving socialism haters their dopamine fix. “It is...
therealdeal.com
Mets owner airs development plans for space around Citi Field
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has big plans for 50 acres around the team’s ballpark in Queens. Cohen is seeking community input for the area around Citi Field in a visioning session aimed at furthering his priorities and prior discussions with community groups and leaders. His stated mission for the development includes eliminating vacant space and removing barriers dividing neighborhoods from each other and the Flushing Bay waterfront.
therealdeal.com
New Jersey city eliminates $20 limit on rent increases
New York landlords who feel handcuffed by rent stabilization probably have no idea what landlords in Elizabeth, New Jersey, have been dealing with. Last week, the city council there voted to eliminate a policy capped annual rent increases at $20, NJ.com reported. Under the policy, landlords could only raise rents...
