Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Related
fox10phoenix.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Search expands for missing infant, suspected kidnapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities in Ohio have expanded their search for a missing 5-month-old boy and his suspected kidnapper to five neighboring states. Columbus police believe Nalah Jackson stole a 2010 Honda Accord on Monday with twin infants, Kyair and Kason Thomass, inside. Early Tuesday morning, Kyair was found at an airport parking lot in Dayton, 70 miles away.
fox10phoenix.com
Missouri brothers' capture of 35-pound raccoon will likely go down in records books
There are big raccoons, and then there are BIG raccoons. Two brothers appear to have snagged the latter in northern Missouri during hunting season, shattering a new state record. The Missouri Department of Conservation said Couper Simmons harvested a 35-pound raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth...
fox10phoenix.com
Massachusetts man wins $25K for life lottery prize — six times
DORCHESTER, Mass. - A military veteran who's been playing the same lottery numbers for over 20 years finally had his strategy pay off — six times over. Raymond Roberts Sr. won the Massachusetts State Lottery's Lucky for Life game, which awards $25,000 a year for a minimum of 20 years. But he won the prize six times in a single drawing after buying six tickets with the same numbers.
fox10phoenix.com
Idaho students murdered: Police looking into car found abandoned in Oregon
As the investigation into the deadly stabbing of four Idaho college students continue, police are looking into whether a car found abandoned in Eugene, Oregon may be connected to the case. Reporter Steven Goin has more.
fox10phoenix.com
Crumbl Cookies violated child labor laws in 6 states, feds say
Crumbl Cookies, a "fast-growing" Utah-based franchise with nearly 700 locations across the U.S., is accused of violating child labor laws in six states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The labor department said 11 operators have allowed employees as young as 14 and 15 years old to work more...
fox10phoenix.com
Vigil held for Arizona man killed during car test drive
27-year-old David Navidad-Parra, who was a U.S. Army Captain, was found shot dead on Dec. 16 in the area of 43rd Avenue and McDowell. His suspect, since identified as 29-year-old Abel Uribe, is now behind bars. On Dec. 21, 5 five days after Navidad-Parra was found dead, loved ones gather to remember the victim. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
fox10phoenix.com
3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say it's affordable and sustainable
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - The housing market has been a tricky one to navigate lately in Arizona, but a new kind of home is coming to Casa Grande that the builders say is affordable, as well as sustainable. "It's a mix between concrete, foam insulation and steel," said Genji Nakata...
fox10phoenix.com
Kari Lake: Arizona judge dismisses most of election lawsuit
PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge on Dec. 19 dismissed most, but not all of the counts mentioned in Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's election lawsuit. During a hearing on Monday, Lake's attorney claimed Election Day was filled with chaos and mayhem, from printer errors to claims of fraud with signature verification and chain of custody.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona agrees to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S.-Mexico Border, court documents state
PHOENIX - Federal court documents that we obtained show Arizona officials have agreed to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S. border with Mexico. According to the document, an agreement made between the U.S. Government and Doug Ducey, in his capacity as Arizona governor, will require the state to stop putting up shipping borders along the border within the Coronado National Forest.
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County judge hears Kari Lake's claim in election lawsuit
Dec. 21 was Day 1 of a two-day trial brought on by Lake, the Republican Party candidate for Arizona Governor. She was defeated by Democrat Katie Hobbs in the November election, but Lake has made various claims over alleged improprieties in the election. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Election 2022: Hearing held on motion to dismiss lawsuit filed by Kari Lake
A judge is set to decide on Monday if a lawsuit filed by former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake can move forward. In her lawsuit, Lake is asking a judge to either appoint her as governor or hold a new statewide election. The judge did not specify when he would issue a ruling, but a two-day trial is expected to be held later this week. A judge on Dec. 17 granted a request from Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election.
fox10phoenix.com
Watch: Saint Bernard engulfed by lake-effect snowfall in New York
OSCEOLA, N.Y. - This weekend’s winter storm was a lot even for a big, big dog. ‘Whisky’ the Saint Bernard could be seen on doorbell camera video galumphing through deep snow in Osceola, New York, on Monday, December 19. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service had...
fox10phoenix.com
Northern California earthquake buckles road, shatters glass, leaves thousands without power
FERNDALE, Calif. - A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rocked the Northern California coast early Tuesday morning, causing gas leaks, shattering glass, leaving thousands without power, one buckled highway and jittery residents feeling a wave of aftershocks. The US Geological Survey reported the strong quake struck at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday, about 7.5...
Comments / 0