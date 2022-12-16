ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Ohio Amber Alert: Search expands for missing infant, suspected kidnapper

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Authorities in Ohio have expanded their search for a missing 5-month-old boy and his suspected kidnapper to five neighboring states. Columbus police believe Nalah Jackson stole a 2010 Honda Accord on Monday with twin infants, Kyair and Kason Thomass, inside. Early Tuesday morning, Kyair was found at an airport parking lot in Dayton, 70 miles away.
Massachusetts man wins $25K for life lottery prize — six times

DORCHESTER, Mass. - A military veteran who's been playing the same lottery numbers for over 20 years finally had his strategy pay off — six times over. Raymond Roberts Sr. won the Massachusetts State Lottery's Lucky for Life game, which awards $25,000 a year for a minimum of 20 years. But he won the prize six times in a single drawing after buying six tickets with the same numbers.
Crumbl Cookies violated child labor laws in 6 states, feds say

Crumbl Cookies, a "fast-growing" Utah-based franchise with nearly 700 locations across the U.S., is accused of violating child labor laws in six states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The labor department said 11 operators have allowed employees as young as 14 and 15 years old to work more...
Vigil held for Arizona man killed during car test drive

27-year-old David Navidad-Parra, who was a U.S. Army Captain, was found shot dead on Dec. 16 in the area of 43rd Avenue and McDowell. His suspect, since identified as 29-year-old Abel Uribe, is now behind bars. On Dec. 21, 5 five days after Navidad-Parra was found dead, loved ones gather to remember the victim. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Kari Lake: Arizona judge dismisses most of election lawsuit

PHOENIX - A Maricopa County judge on Dec. 19 dismissed most, but not all of the counts mentioned in Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's election lawsuit. During a hearing on Monday, Lake's attorney claimed Election Day was filled with chaos and mayhem, from printer errors to claims of fraud with signature verification and chain of custody.
Arizona agrees to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S.-Mexico Border, court documents state

PHOENIX - Federal court documents that we obtained show Arizona officials have agreed to remove shipping containers from parts of the U.S. border with Mexico. According to the document, an agreement made between the U.S. Government and Doug Ducey, in his capacity as Arizona governor, will require the state to stop putting up shipping borders along the border within the Coronado National Forest.
Election 2022: Hearing held on motion to dismiss lawsuit filed by Kari Lake

A judge is set to decide on Monday if a lawsuit filed by former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake can move forward. In her lawsuit, Lake is asking a judge to either appoint her as governor or hold a new statewide election. The judge did not specify when he would issue a ruling, but a two-day trial is expected to be held later this week. A judge on Dec. 17 granted a request from Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election.
Watch: Saint Bernard engulfed by lake-effect snowfall in New York

OSCEOLA, N.Y. - This weekend’s winter storm was a lot even for a big, big dog. ‘Whisky’ the Saint Bernard could be seen on doorbell camera video galumphing through deep snow in Osceola, New York, on Monday, December 19. As of Monday morning, the National Weather Service had...
