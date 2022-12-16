A judge is set to decide on Monday if a lawsuit filed by former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake can move forward. In her lawsuit, Lake is asking a judge to either appoint her as governor or hold a new statewide election. The judge did not specify when he would issue a ruling, but a two-day trial is expected to be held later this week. A judge on Dec. 17 granted a request from Lake to inspect randomly selected ballots from the 2022 election.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO