NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games
On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season
The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former First Round Pick
The Seattle Seahawks are signing someone off their practice squad on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster. The wide receiver will be on there for the remainder of the season. Treadwell has made three appearances for the...
Patrick Mahomes Says 1 NFL Quarterback Throws 'Perfect Spiral'
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seen as the best quarterback in the league right now. He'll likely go down in history as one of the best to ever play the position. However, even he gets jealous of other quarterbacks from time to time. Earlier this week, Mahomes revealed...
Look: NFL World Wants Fan Banned From All Games
During the end of the Patriots-Raiders game on Sunday afternoon, a fan in a Derek Carr jersey decided to taunt a fan wearing a Tom Brady jersey. A video of this incident surfaced on Twitter. Even though this unhinged fan was chirping at the fan wearing a Patriots jersey for...
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Look: Arch Manning Officially Signs With College Football Program
It's official, Arch Manning will be playing for the Texas Longhorns when the 2023 college football season kicks off. On Wednesday morning, the five-star quarterback recruit officially signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Texas and play for the football team. While this was the expected move, nothing in college football recruiting is set in stone until the ink on the paper is dry.
Former NFL Running Back Reportedly In Hospice At 31
Onetime Denver Broncos offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shared sad news about a former teammate on Tuesday. According to Franklin, former Broncos running back Ronnie Hillman is dealing with a severe health issue and is in hospice. "#BroncosCountry please pray for Ronnie Hillman he’s in hospice and not doing well," Franklin...
Giants Waive Former Starting Linebacker
Tae Crowder's time as a New York Giant has come to an end. On Tuesday, New York announced that it decided to waive the 25-year-old linebacker after 13 games and eight starts this season. The Giants drafted Crowder in the seventh round out of Georgia back in 2020 and he's...
Look: NFL Starting Quarterback Had 'Noticeable Limp' Today
The Patriots may need a contingency plan at quarterback for this Saturday's game against the Bengals. Mac Jones was apparently walking through the Patriots' locker room with a noticeable limp, according to Mike Kadlick. "Mac Jones with a noticeable limp walking through the #Patriots locker room," Kadlick announced on Twitter....
Video: Disturbing Fight Breaks Out At NFL Stadium
A disturbing fight broke out at an NFL stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday. But while the Chargers were beating the Titans on the field, the fans were fighting in the stadium. This is just the latest of many fan...
Look: Deion Sanders On Verge Of Flipping 5-Star Commit
Deion Sanders is reportedly on the verge of flipping a major college football recruit. National recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman of 247Sports predicts that five-star cornerback Cormani McClain will flip his commitment from Miami and join Coach Prime's Colorado program. McClain is the No. 1 cornerback and No. 2 overall player...
NFL World Reacts To What Rex Ryan Said About Cowboys
Rex Ryan had a harsh assessment of the Dallas Cowboys' defense following Sunday's 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. On ESPN's Get Up, the former New York Jets head coach called the defense "overrated" and said the Cowboys "ain't the team you think they are." "They're soft," Ryan said of...
Former No. 1 Recruit Travis Hunter Makes Decision On Future
One of Deion Sanders' most expensive pieces of Louis luggage has officially hit the transfer portal. Per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the former top-ranked player in the 2022 class is on the move after shocking the college football world and choosing Jackson State over FSU. According to the outlet...
'Big-Time' Quarterback Recruit Flipped His Commitment This Morning
Late Tuesday night football fans received news that a "big-time" quarterback would be flipping his commitment today. "Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow. Get some sleep, ladies and gentlemen, it's going to be a wild ride," Ari Wasserman of the Athletic said. Some...
Look: Only 2 NFL Teams Don't Have A Pro Bowl Selection
The NFL revealed its full Pro Bowl rosters Wednesday evening. While most teams are represented, each team has one conference without a single Pro Bowler. As Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus noted, no Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears players garnered a spot in February's flag football game. Meanwhile, the...
NFL World Reacts To What President Biden Said About Franco Harris
Later this week, the football world will celebrate the 50th anniversary of one of the greatest plays in NFL history: "The Immaculate Reception." The author of this historic play, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris, passed away overnight just two days before the Dec. 23 anniversary. He was 72...
Look: Trace McSorley Reacts To Getting His First NFL Start
The Arizona Cardinals will dig down their depth chart to start Trace McSorley this weekend. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Wednesday that Colt McCoy will miss Sunday's night game with a concussion. McSorley will make his first career NFL start against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although it's a first-time...
Broncos Made Notable Quarterback Move On Tuesday
The Denver Broncos have elevated quarterback Jarrett Guarantano from the practice squad, promoting him to their active roster. The team announced this decision with a corresponding IR move for cornerback Darius Phillips on Tuesday. Denver signed Guarantano to its practice squad on December 6. That decision came after the San...
NFL World Reacts To Tuesday's Josh Rosen Signing
Josh Rosen will try to resuscitate his NFL career on a new team. The Minnesota Vikings signed the 25-year-old quarterback to their practice squad Tuesday. He'll replace David Blough, who signed with the Arizona Cardinals organization that made Rosen the No. 10 pick in 2018. Rosen has made his way...
