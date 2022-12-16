ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Daughter Sam Alexis Woods Pops in Pink at PNC Championship 2022 With Mini Skirt & Converse Sneakers to Cheer for Brother Charlie

Sam Woods kept her look casual while in Orlando, Fla., over the weekend. The 15-year-old attended the 2022 PNC Championship to support dad Tiger Woods and younger brother Charlie Woods, who both played in the golf tournament. On Saturday, Sam was spotted on the sidelines along the 15th hole, wearing a white miniskirt and pink t-shirt paired with white Converse sneakers. The tournament, which took place from Thursday to Sunday, sees 20 major champion golfers team up with a member of their family. Players included the Woods family along with Vijay Singh and his son, Qass, and Justin and Mike Thomas. Jordan...
ORLANDO, FL
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Son Charlie’s Snoopy Hat Goes Viral at PNC Championship & It’s Brought Him Luck for Years

Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods brought cool style to the green while competing in the 2022 PNC Championship this week. On Monday, Charlie played golf alongside fellow United States teammates Tiger and Justin Thomas during the occasion at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Fla. The 13-year-old’s golfing ensemble featured a red sweater and slim black trousers, creating a classically sharp statement. Charlie also donned a black cap embroidered with “Peanuts” comics character Joe Cool — one of beagle character Snoopy’s alter egos, who debuted in 1971 — wearing sunglasses and channeling a relaxed, “cool” persona. The cap has been a longtime...
ORLANDO, FL
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Drops Big News About Tournament of Champions

Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings has revealed big news on social media regarding Tournament of Champions. Following the recent impressive winning streak of Cris Pannullo, who amassed $748,000 during his 21 games, Jennings took to Twitter to praise the professional poker player. “Wow. His 21-game streak puts Cris sixth on the all-time list,” Jennings wrote. “Next year’s Tournament of Champions getting interesting already…”
The Spun

Legendary Patriots Star Was Arrested On Monday Morning

One of the pillars of the New England Patriots' early dynasty years was reportedly arrested Monday morning. Per WBZ NewsRadio, former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest was arrested on felony charges in Los Angeles. According to LAPD records, the three-time Super Bowl champ was booked at 7 AM by detectives in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Golf Digest

What's next for Charlie Woods as a pro, Tiger on the senior tour, Norman's ouster, Maltbie's goodbye and more

I’d say 22 or 23, once he has earned a degree from Stanford. When his old man waxes about his two years at Stanford, it is clear those were the happiest times of Tiger’s life: finally away from his omnipresent parents, surrounded by other high-achievers, who didn’t care that much about golf, and part of a diverse team that supported and inspired him. No matter what endorsements are waiting for Charlie he’ll never have to fret about money, so I am quite sure his dad will mandate that he max out his college years instead of cutting them short.
The Spun

Matthew Stafford Announces His Decision On Retirement

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is out for the season. Following his brutal injury, some have wondered if the Super Bowl-winning quarterback is going to retire. Stafford addressed those thoughts this week. The Rams quarterback was asked by his wife on her podcast. He gave a straight up answer.
golfmagic.com

"Ostracized" LIV Golf pro asked what will happen if breakaway tour fails

LIV Golf player Anirban Lahiri conceded some of the criticisms of the breakaway tour are "valid" but believes the format could be as popular as T20 cricket in a few years' time. With all due respect to Lahiri, he is the type of player that only the staunchest of golf...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To ESPN's Price Decision

ESPN is reportedly going to raise its prices for UFC pay-per-views beginning next year. According to a report, the Worldwide Leader will be raising its prices a little bit. "ESPN will raise the UFC pay-per-view price from $74.99 to $79.99 next year," MMA Mania tweeted. Sports fans have taken to...
The Spun

