Springfield, MA

Springfield rehires Stephen Lonergan as city treasurer

SPRINGFIELD - Stephen Lonergan, who previously served as the city’s treasurer from 2010 to 2020, will return to the job in January. Lonergan’s appointment was announced Wednesday by Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Timothy J. Plante, the city’s chief administrative and financial officer. The move follows the...
Single-family house sells for $520,000 in Easthampton

Carl Bannon and Karen Miscall bannon bought the property at 144 Main Street, Easthampton, from Jennifer A Hamilton on Nov. 28, 2022. The $520,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $174. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 8,470-square-foot lot. Additional...
Leaky school roof in Amherst could cost more than $3M to replace

AMHERST — Amherst-Pelham Regional Public Schools Superintendent Michael Morris told officials from the four regional towns during a joint meeting Saturday that it would cost more than $3 million to replace a leaking roof at Amherst Regional Middle School. Though officials from the regional towns of Amherst, Leverett, Pelham...
Detached house sells in Holyoke for $440,500

Erika Bonnevie acquired the property at 73 Wellesley Road, Holyoke, from Lori A Hafner and Donald J Hafner on Dec. 1, 2022. The $440,500 purchase price works out to $182 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 10,125 square-foot lot.
Single family residence sells for $220,000 in Holyoke

Thomas Feeley acquired the property at 27 Temple Street, Holyoke, from Jessica Ryder Toomey on Nov. 28, 2022, for $220,000 which works out to $207 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. The unit sits on a 5,620-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Single family residence sells in Chicopee for $290,000

Kristy Munro bought the property at 93 Lafayette Street, Chicopee, from Claire V Ringuette and Linda Beaudry on Nov. 28, 2022. The $290,000 purchase price works out to $179 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot. These nearby...
Sale closed in Springfield: $216,000 for a four-bedroom home

Wells Fargo Bank Na Tr acquired the property at 33 Athens Street, Springfield, from Adam W Cochran and Fargo Bank Na Tr Wells on Dec. 1, 2022. The $216,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $169. The property features four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Condominium in Northampton sells for $464,000

Jordan Wagner bought the property at 42 Pleasant St., Northampton, from Alexander George and Elisa S Mai on Nov. 28, 2022. The $464,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $387. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. These nearby units have also recently...
Four-bedroom home sells in Amherst for $620,000

Ian Novey and Reva Bilton novey acquired the property at 144 Maplewood Circle, Amherst, from Joann Carino on Nov. 30, 2022, for $620,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Sale closed in Agawam: $330,000 for a three-bedroom home

Daniel Stevens and Megan Stevens acquired the property at 28 Merrill Drive, Agawam, from Mark J Chevalier on Dec. 2, 2022. The $330,000 purchase price works out to $240 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Sale closed in Wilbraham: $750,000 for a four-bedroom home

Joanne Hetherington bought the property at 23 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Nt Briarcliff on Nov. 28, 2022, for $750,000 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
