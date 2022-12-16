Read full article on original website
Springfield rehires Stephen Lonergan as city treasurer
SPRINGFIELD - Stephen Lonergan, who previously served as the city’s treasurer from 2010 to 2020, will return to the job in January. Lonergan’s appointment was announced Wednesday by Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and Timothy J. Plante, the city’s chief administrative and financial officer. The move follows the...
Toy for Joy 2022: Springfield’s Park Edge tree lighting helps inspire Sheriff Nick Cocchi’s generosity
There’s nothing like a Christmas tree lighting to get everyone in the spirit of the holidays. Just ask Hampden County Sheriff Nicholas Cocchi. As if he were Santa personified, the sheriff sprang into action at Friday night’s Park Edge Christmas tree lighting in Springfield. The sheriff donated $1,000...
Single family residence in West Springfield sells for $320,000
Eddie Rodriguez and Jacky Rodriguez acquired the property at 444 Rogers Avenue, West Springfield, from Robyn Smith champion on Nov. 28, 2022, for $320,000 which works out to $148 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 30,436 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Springfield group seeking ways to boost civic engagement issues recommendations
SPRINGFIELD — A working group tasked with finding ways to boost civic engagement among Springfield residents suggested, as part of seven recommendations, that the city develop opportunities for youth participation and hold monthly briefings for residents. First appointed by City Council President Jesse Lederman in October, the Working Group...
Single-family house sells for $520,000 in Easthampton
Carl Bannon and Karen Miscall bannon bought the property at 144 Main Street, Easthampton, from Jennifer A Hamilton on Nov. 28, 2022. The $520,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $174. The property features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 8,470-square-foot lot. Additional...
Three-bedroom home sells for $273,000 in West Springfield
Heather Allen bought the property at 70 Grove Street, West Springfield, from Dwight Northrup on Nov. 28, 2022. The $273,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $230. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 9,565-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Leaky school roof in Amherst could cost more than $3M to replace
AMHERST — Amherst-Pelham Regional Public Schools Superintendent Michael Morris told officials from the four regional towns during a joint meeting Saturday that it would cost more than $3 million to replace a leaking roof at Amherst Regional Middle School. Though officials from the regional towns of Amherst, Leverett, Pelham...
Detached house sells in Holyoke for $440,500
Erika Bonnevie acquired the property at 73 Wellesley Road, Holyoke, from Lori A Hafner and Donald J Hafner on Dec. 1, 2022. The $440,500 purchase price works out to $182 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 10,125 square-foot lot.
Southwick will get $50K grant from state for implementation of Master Plan
SOUTHWICK — The Master Plan Advisory Committee announced last week that Southwick is receiving a $50,000 grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs for Phase 2 of the implementation of the town’s next Master Plan. Advisory Committee Chair Marcus Phelps told the committee Dec....
Single family residence sells for $220,000 in Holyoke
Thomas Feeley acquired the property at 27 Temple Street, Holyoke, from Jessica Ryder Toomey on Nov. 28, 2022, for $220,000 which works out to $207 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. The unit sits on a 5,620-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Single family residence sells in Chicopee for $290,000
Kristy Munro bought the property at 93 Lafayette Street, Chicopee, from Claire V Ringuette and Linda Beaudry on Nov. 28, 2022. The $290,000 purchase price works out to $179 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 7,200-square-foot lot. These nearby...
MassLive.com
Sale closed in Springfield: $216,000 for a four-bedroom home
Wells Fargo Bank Na Tr acquired the property at 33 Athens Street, Springfield, from Adam W Cochran and Fargo Bank Na Tr Wells on Dec. 1, 2022. The $216,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $169. The property features four bedrooms, one bathroom, and a detached garage. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Cannabis retailer eyes new shop at Dunkin’ site on Westfield’s North Side
WESTFIELD — Representatives of the Pioneer Valley Trading Co. came before the Planning Board on Tuesday seeking a special permit to relocate the retail portion of their planned marijuana operation to 475 Southampton Road, the current site of a Dunkin’ Donuts that is moving to a new location. After the discussion, the hearing was continued to Jan. 17.
Single family residence in South Hadley sells for $580,000
Julie Sayre and Brian Giordano bought the property at 12 Pearl Street, South Hadley, from Mary A Coughlin and Keri L Camarigg on Dec. 1, 2022. The $580,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $222. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Wood-n-Tap to open in West Springfield in February; begins hiring
Wood-n-Tap, a Connecticut restaurant with nine locations, is opening its first Massachusetts location in February. The Wood-n-Tap website states the new West Springfield location will be opening in February. However, it doesn’t state a specific day. It will be opening at the former Carrabba’s Italian Grill, which is located...
Condominium in Northampton sells for $464,000
Jordan Wagner bought the property at 42 Pleasant St., Northampton, from Alexander George and Elisa S Mai on Nov. 28, 2022. The $464,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $387. The property features two bedrooms, one bathroom, and an attached garage. These nearby units have also recently...
Four-bedroom home sells in Amherst for $620,000
Ian Novey and Reva Bilton novey acquired the property at 144 Maplewood Circle, Amherst, from Joann Carino on Nov. 30, 2022, for $620,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Sale closed in Agawam: $330,000 for a three-bedroom home
Daniel Stevens and Megan Stevens acquired the property at 28 Merrill Drive, Agawam, from Mark J Chevalier on Dec. 2, 2022. The $330,000 purchase price works out to $240 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot. These nearby houses have...
Holyoke City Council calls on Gov.-elect Healey to end public schools state receivership
HOLYOKE – The City Council called on incoming Gov. Maura Healey to end state receivership of the Holyoke Public Schools in 2023. Several councilors say receivership was a failure and produced few, if any, positive results. On Tuesday, Councilors Kevin Jourdain and Linda Vacon filed an order that calls...
Sale closed in Wilbraham: $750,000 for a four-bedroom home
Joanne Hetherington bought the property at 23 Briar Cliff Drive, Wilbraham, from Nt Briarcliff on Nov. 28, 2022, for $750,000 which works out to $200 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot. Additional houses have recently been...
