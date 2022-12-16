Read full article on original website
At-Home Elephant Ears Recipe
There are plenty of names for this delightful treat, but at its essence, fried dough is as straightforward as it gets. Of course, we can get on board with elephant ears, as recipe developer Eric Ngo of Frenchie the Toast refers to this warm dessert. Simple pantry staples make up this recipe, and the trickiest step of the process is avoiding any splatter from the frying oil.
Michael Symon's Flavor Trick For A Quick, Oven-Smoked Turkey
When it comes to cooking methods, almost nothing is more ancient than the art of smoking almost any type of meat. According to Morton's Family Farm, the technique has been around for a long time. Though those first culinary adventures in smoking were most likely a happy accident caused by having a smoky wood fire blazing next to meat that was drying, these days smoked meat is a delicacy that is cherished in many cultures. From Montreal smoked meat to a Cajun smoked sausage pasta recipe (and dare we say bacon?), there's something about that savory, smoky flavor many folks just can't get enough of.
Michael Symon Warns To Not Cook Acidic Foods In Cast Iron
It would be easy to say that cast iron is having a moment. Celebrity chefs like Ree Drummond and Ina Garten extol its virtues on their cooking shows (The Pioneer Woman has 25 cast iron skillets), and the brand behind the trendy Always Pan even came out with an enameled cast iron option (via Our Place). But the truth is, cast iron has been around for a long time (since about 200 AD in China, according to Webstaurant Store), and since its origination has been used to make all kinds of cookware, from woks to cornbread molds and more.
Sweet And Sour Margarita Mix Recipe
This sweet and sour margarita mix will take your drinks from drab to fab with just the right amount of sugar, and 2 kinds of citrus. People will tell you that the secret to a good margarita is good tequila, avoiding iodized salt, and serving it in the right glassware. However, we would argue that a classic margarita recipe is best with this not-so secret ingredient: homemade sweet and sour margarita mix.
Chicken Paprikash with Homemade Dumplings brings hot and sweet flavors
I’m the first to admit I was a pretty terrible cook as a newlywed. Some of those first few meals I served my new husband were god-awful.
A Single Egg Can Save Your Pie From Suffering A Soggy Bottom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ahh, the dreaded soggy bottom –- any baker's nemesis. Blind baking is the most foolproof way of preventing a soggy bottom, using pie weights and a stint in the oven to firm up the crust. But, according to Ree Drummond, if you don't have pie weights you can use dried beans, rice, or even sugar (and then you're left with toasted sugar which is simply divine).
Ree Drummond Has A 'Typewriter' Technique For Rolling Pastry
There are few delicacies more comforting and decadent than classic cinnamon rolls. They're warm and gooey and pack all the rich flavors of the winter season (even though you can enjoy them any time of the year). This pastry dates back to the 17th century, according to Serious Eats, and has existed in different variations since ancient times.
The Reality Behind Emily In Paris' Chez Lavaux Restaurant
The hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris," starring Lily Collins, just released Season 3 on December 21 (per Insider), depicting an American who deals with the culture shock when she goes to work at her firm's French locale. The show has proved popular with a worldwide audience, especially with flight attendants, according to Cheatsheet. While the show has been critiqued for showcasing too many bad stereotypes, many can't deny that other elements of the show are appealing, such as Emily's romantic predicaments, her struggles to fit in with her French contemporaries, and the various dreamy Parisian filming locations.
TikTok Is Having A Party Over Oreo Top Ramen
Nowadays, tons of food hacks and food trends are born and popularized on the popular social media video platform TikTok. Various TikTok food trends include cloud bread, pasta chips, corn ribs, butter boards, and so much more. To put it into perspective, the hashtag #foodtiktok had about 106.6 billion views in 2022, with cloud bread garnering 3.4 billion views, pasta chips had 1.1 billion views, and butter boards received around 358.4 million views according to CNBC. Now, there's supposedly a new TikTok food trend in the form of Oreo Top Ramen.
Gordon Ramsay's Top Tip For Cooking For A Crowd
So there's a big event coming around the bend, such as an anniversary, birthday, or baby shower. Or maybe there's a festive holiday in a few days, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Easter. And you're the host this year, making sure that friends and family have a blast. If there's one thing that's bothering you, it's probably that you're wondering how to feed a crowd. Depending on the occasion, you can make festive favorites, so if it's a Christmas dinner in the U.S., different states make different Christmas dishes.
Whole Foods' Lux Orange-Scented Chocolate Is A Wink To Trader Joe's
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. People have been enjoying the chocolate-orange combination for centuries — yes, centuries. According to Carambar & Co, Joseph Terry created a yummy chocolate and candied orange peel treat all the way back in 1823. Does that name sound familiar? The Terry's Chocolate Orange we know and love today came into being in 1932, with more than 44 million sold each year (via Confectionary News).
Reddit Is Comparing Aldi's Chocolate Bars To Kinder
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. While Americans might first think of Hershey's or Godiva when they think of chocolate, one of the most popular candy bar brands in Europe is Kinder. In fact, according to Confectionery News, Kinder was the most searched chocolate bar in all of 2022. The chocolate company, which began in 1968 in Italy, has steadily gained popularity in the United States as well. One of its best-known products is the Kinder Bueno bar, which consists of a crispy wafer layered with hazelnut filling that's covered in milk chocolate and drizzled with dark chocolate.
Sonic Added A Specialty Grilled Cheese To Its Menu
Grilled cheese sandwiches are a kid's menu staple at many restaurants, but there's no need to cut them out of your diet once you're considered a teen. The nostalgic sammie is a favorite for adults, too. Actually, scratch that. It's the favorite, at least according to a 2019 YouGov survey in which the comfort food received a 79% likability rating, making it the most popular sandwich in America. Its delectable combination of buttery toasted bread and gooey, melted cheese is so simple, yet oh so satisfying – even more so if there's an Instagram-worthy cheese pull involved. And when paired with a bowl of warm tomato soup for dipping? Chef's kiss.
When To Use A Double Boiler
If you cook and bake long enough, sooner or later you'll run across a recipe that requires melting ingredients in a double boiler. In French cooking, this useful tool is called a bain marie, which literally translates to "water bath." Melting chocolate, making custards, and some doughs and sauces require gentler heating, and a double boiler does the trick.
The Type Of Apple Behind Cracker Barrel's Fan-Favorite Fried Apples
To the most casual of observers, there are just a handful of different kinds of apples — red, green, yellow, white, and striped — in the world, based on the various colorations adorning the skins of the sometimes sweet, sometimes tart, always crunchy fruit. The reality, of course, is that there is a sweeping variety of apples, with 7,500 varieties grown across the globe, including 2,500 different apples grown in the United States, according to the Washington Apple Commission. A major reason that there are so many different types of apples in the United States and around the world is that there are many different tastes, and many different cooking needs, that apples can be specifically developed to meet in order to satisfy consumers.
Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Divided On Its Peppermint Brownies
With the holidays approaching and so much focus on the holiday meal, it can be easy to overlook one little thing. Actually, not such a little thing: the holiday dessert. Just like Trader Joe's is full of great, affordable pre-made options to make your holiday appetizer platter a piece of cake, like pastry bites with feta cheese and caramelized onions and mini french baguettes to help you build the perfect charcuterie full of Trader Joe's cheeses, they've got great options to make your dessert spread easy as pie, too.
Bubble Tea Isn't As Old As You Think
Cristiano Ronaldo is older than bubble tea, Eddie Huang is older than bubble tea, and, depending on whose side of the story you buy, even Lady Gaga might be older than bubble tea. But first things first, what do we even mean by bubble tea? This part-drink, part-dessert has exploded...
Salt Bae Is In Hot Water Yet Again—this Time For Carrying The World Cup Trophy
On Sunday, December 18, Lionel Messi and Argentina defeated France at the FIFA World Cup 2022, leading to a celebration so grand that an estimated five million took to the streets in Buenos Aires during the team's victory parade, per Yahoo. The 50-mile parade route, which was set to continue through the city's obelisk on an open-air bus, had to be ended due to safety concerns as the team was picked up by helicopters, according to The Washington Post.
The Sad 2022 Death Of British Chef Joyce Molyneux
Joyce Molyneux was a culinary force to be reckoned with. She was the owner of the Carved Angel restaurant in Dartmouth, England, where she served farm-to-table food in an open kitchen setting for about 25 years. Molyneux co-authored "The Carved Angel Cookery Book" and was one of the first women in England to receive a coveted Michelin star when the restaurant was awarded one in 1978, just four years after opening (via The New York Times). This past fall, The Dartmouth Food Festival, where Molyneux was an Honorary Festival Patron, announced on its Facebook page on October 28 that she had "peacefully passed away" at age 91.
Why You Should Be Poaching Chicken In Wine
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When it comes to excellent sources of protein, chicken is one of the most versatile meats on the planet. Nearly every part of the domesticated bird is edible: the breasts, the thighs, the wings, the legs, even the feet, all of which are go-to ingredients in a wide array of recipes. Chicken can also be prepared in a number of different ways — baked, deep-fried, grilled, boiled, or poached. If you've never tried poaching your chicken, you could be missing out on a mouth-wateringly delicious meal.
