Niles, MI

22 WSBT

Hogs die in LaPorte barn fire

LaPorte County, Ind. — About a dozen hogs died in a fully engulfed barn fire Tuesday night in LaPorte County. Firefighters after 11 p.m. responded to a small farm belonging to Kenneth Hunt in the 6800 block of E. 300 North. “It was a total loss,” said Kankakee Township...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Staying warm in winter conditions

With blizzard and winter storm warnings issued, plans were being made for emergencies and warming centers. South Bend updated its list of warming shelters. A warming center will now be open on Christmas Day in South Bend and other areas have made plans for the same, even though there are fewer volunteers available on the holiday.
SOUTH BEND, IN
UPDATE: Two people found dead in vehicle near North Liberty

UPDATE: Two people were found dead early Monday morning in southern St. Joseph County in Indiana, likely due to a drug overdose. Police received a call about a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Stanton and Oak Roads just before 3 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a vehicle running...
NORTH LIBERTY, IN
Storm Alert: Blizzard and Winter Storm Warnings in Place Ahead of Winter Storm

We are roughly 24 hours away from a major Winter Storm to start impacting the area. It will start as a light wintry mix Thursday morning. The morning and lunchtime commutes will be ok to travel but it’s during the evening commute we see conditions deteriorate from west to east. Expect temperatures to drop more than 20 in an hour, allowing for flash freezing (or ice) on the roads.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
Biggest year ever for 'Santa's Elficers,' as South Bend Police deliver gifts and meals

South Bend. Ind. — The South Bend Police Department is wrapping up its biggest "Santa’s Elficers program" ever!. The program is run by Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 36. Families with children younger than 17 could apply to get donations of wrapped gifts and holiday meals – and ‘Elficers’ drop it off at their doorsteps. The program has helped about 5-hundred children throughout South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
11,000 pounds of chicken donated to Food Bank of Northern Indiana

11-thousand pounds of chicken was donated to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana on Monday. The chicken was donated through a partnership between Martin's Supermarket and Miller Poultry from Goshen. Food pantry officials say the chicken will not only help feed people but also spread joy to those who need...
GOSHEN, IN
Charities bring presents, holiday cheer to hospitalized kids

South Bend. Ind. — Beacon Children's Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Michiana are teaming up and bringing the North Pole to South Bend. Children at Beacon Hospital received the holiday experience they deserve. They got presents and even a visit from Santa. For parents with children...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Mental Health Crisis Center taken off commissioners' agenda

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A decision to not vote on a mental health facility created plenty of tension at today's St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting. Public comment lasted more than an hour, with supporters making their frustration known. While the county's mental health crisis response center has...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
Notre Dame athletes give pep-talks to children battling cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS) — Student athletes at Notre Dame are working to make an impact on the lives of children with serious illnesses. The athletes are typically the ones being cheered on, but a handful of athletes have formed an initiative to do some cheering of their own by providing pep-talks to children battling cancer.
SOUTH BEND, IN
South Bend celebrates the start of Hanukkah

Sunday was the start of Hanukkah. People practicing Judaism around the world are celebrating, including right here in South Bend. The city kicked-off the holiday by lighting a menorah in downtown. "I think this is really an expression of the diversity of America an a celebration of the freedom of...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Notre Dame signs 24 players to national letters of intent

NOTRE DAME — The Notre Dame football recruiting class was signed on Wednesday, but not without a hiccup. Peyton Bowen, the highly sought after safety from Texas, flipped his commitment from Notre Dame at the last minute, and decided instead, to sign with Oregon. Nevertheless, it's still a class...
NOTRE DAME, IN

