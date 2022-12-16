Read full article on original website
WXII 12
North Carolina DOT awarded $10.4 million grant, senator says
RALEIGH, N.C. — More than $10 million are coming to improve travel in North Carolina. Republican Sen. Thom Tillis announced a grant Monday. The funds come from The Rural Surface Transportation Grant, part of the bipartisan infrastructure law that Senator Tillis helped negotiate and pass into law. The U.S....
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Trump posts response to January 6 criminal referrals
Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham reacts to former President Donald Trump's post in the wake of the criminal referrals made by the January 6 committee to the Department of Justice.
GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert are publicly fighting over Kevin McCarthy
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's (R-Calif.) bid to be the next speaker of the narrowly divided House is imperiled by a handful of Republicans who say they won't vote for him. Allies have started wearing "O.K." buttons — signifying "Only Kevin," not tepid support for his speakership bid — but the Never Kevin caucus has stood firm so far. McCarthy is holding up committee assignments until after a speaker is elected, presumably as leverage over GOP holdouts, but that has caused its own problematic paralysis for the incoming Republican majority, Politico reports. It has also driven a wedge between two sophomore...
Froma Harrop: DeSantis passes the Kool-Aid to GOP
Ron DeSantis has earned some recent notoriety for casting doubt on the COVID-19 vaccines and attacking the experts who happen to know about them. “It seems like our medical establishment never wanted to be honest with people about the potential drawbacks,” the Florida governor said in his nasal whine. “So why can’t our medical establishment acknowledge that? Why the deception? Why have they continued to do this for two years?” ...
Jan. 6 panel releases transcripts for first 34 witness testimonies
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol released transcripts of testimony from 34 witnesses, the majority of whom pleaded the Fifth for at least some — if not most — of the panel’s questions. Among those in the first transcript dump were former acting Assistant Attorney General for the Civil…
Zelenskyy's surprise visit to DC was months in the making
The idea of a daring wartime trip by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington had percolated for some time before the surprise visit was revealed just hours ahead of the Ukrainian president's arrival
Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers
PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove. Lawyers for the former television anchor, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes, are focusing on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, home to more than 60% of voters. The defective...
