Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
A critic revisits his list of the TV and movies he wished he covered in 2022
Every year, John Powers looks back on the great features he never got around to talking about. This year's list includes White Lotus, The Menu, Nanny and Dark Winds — plus one vodka commercial. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. Our critic at large, John Powers, spends the...
NPR
Anderson Cooper explores his grief and loss in his podcast, 'All There Is'
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with broadcaster Anderson Cooper about his podcast, "All There Is," which explores grief and loss. Most of us are used to hearing CNN's Anderson Cooper sound like this. (SOUNDBITE OF TV SHOW, "ANDERSON COOPER 360") ANDERSON COOPER: We begin tonight with breaking news. Moments ago,...
NPR
South Korea sets up a Truth and Reconciliation commission to investigate adoptions
Audio will be available later today. South Korea says it will investigate hundreds of adoptions out of the country that may have involved fake records. NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Kaomi Lee, one adoptee whose case is under review.
NPR
My Unsung Hero: Strangers on the plane
In this week's "My Unsung Hero" installment, a woman recounts how a group of strangers comforted her in a time of need. Time now for "My Unsung Hero," our series from the team at Hidden Brain. "My Unsung Hero" tells the stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.
NPR
Life Kit: How to navigate holidays with the in-laws
For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays. Life Kit's Andee Tagle has tips for working through some common in-law conundrums this season. SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:. For a lot of people, dealing with in-laws is the most stressful part of the holidays....
NPR
Rep. Gallagher's committee will push back against increased Chinese aggression
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, chairman of the China select committee, about the economic and security challenges posed by Beijing.
NPR
Icy weather in Cambridge, England, interferes with delivery robot's path
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Computer scientists have made a lot of progress with artificial intelligence, but a scene from Cambridge, England, shows challenges that remain. Graham Smith was out for a walk in the snow when he found a delivery robot stuck on an icy curb. He wrote in a Facebook post that the wheels of the poor little mite were spinning like crazy. Mr. Smith says he helped it on its way, and it thanked him. It looks like we don't have to fear our robot overlords just yet. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Morning news brief
Today, a House committee votes on whether to send the Justice Department evidence of crimes linked with the January 6 attack on the Capitol. A source familiar with the deliberations says they'll take up a criminal referral against former President Trump on at least three charges. That's one more than previously known. Representative Adam Schiff told NPR early this month he thought the evidence is there.
NPR
Tracing America's plunge into an opioid crisis
No matter where you live in the U.S., no matter what you do, by now, you've probably heard about or been touched by the fentanyl crisis. Two-thirds of the 100,000 fatal overdoses in the U.S. last year were caused by fentanyl. And a Washington Post analysis says it's now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 49. What is particularly tragic, according to that same report by The Post, is that it didn't have to be this way. In a new series, The Post says that failures across four presidential administrations, both Republicans and Democrats, brought us to where we are today. Our colleague Michel Martin spoke to one of the reporters on the series, Nick Miroff. He covers the Department of Homeland Security for The Washington Post. And Miroff began by saying what drew him and his team to the conclusion that failure by a succession of administrations let this crisis get out of control.
NPR
Artificial Intelligence helped connect a Holocaust survivor with photos of her past
NPR's Juana Summers talks with software engineer Daniel Patt about his website "From Numbers to Names," which uses artificial intelligence to find photos of victims and survivors of the Holocaust. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Blanche Fixler picked up a call from an unknown number a few months ago. A man named...
NPR
Millions of student loan borrowers' debt unnecessarily spent years in forbearance
The fate of President Biden's sweeping plan to erase federal student loan debt is now in the hands of the Supreme Court. But what if we told you, completely unrelated to that plan, the Biden administration recently began what it's calling an account adjustment that could still help millions of borrowers with their student debts, a move that was triggered in part by an NPR investigation? Reporter Cory Turner led that investigation. Cory, so what can you tell us about this account adjustment that's now getting started?
NPR
Try these easy Hanukkah recipes
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to dessert lover and cookbook author Claire Saffitz about her favorite beginner-friendly recipes that you can prepare for Hanukkah. And finally today, we know that Hanukkah is a time to celebrate with family and loved ones, but it can also be a stressful time for whoever is in charge of the food. And if you're new to hosting or baking, it can be downright intimidating. Luckily, Claire Saffitz has your back. She is a self-described dessert person and cookbook author. And for Hanukkah this year, she has a beginner-friendly challah bread recipe that requires no fancy tools - just your hands. Claire Saffitz spoke to my colleague Michel Martin about that recipe.
NPR
Spyware's threat to democracies
We've been reporting on the wave of mass protests in places like China, Iran and Russia in recent months, places where citizens have taken to the streets in defiance of their government's deep hostility to that kind of dissent. But a recent piece in Foreign Affairs outlines a terrifying new trend that could thwart movements like this - the use of spyware to track individuals. And it's not just autocratic regimes. According to political scientist Ronald Deibert, democratic countries are beginning to rely on this software, too. And because this technology is largely unregulated, he argues that's likely to get worse.
NPR
Interview: Vice President Kamala Harris
Her life is about to change: with Democrats expanding their control in the Senate, Vice President Harris tells NPR's Asma Khalid that she won't need to stay as close to Washington as she has in the administration's first two years — when she was her party's tie-breaking vote in the chamber. Harris says she will expand her travel in support of activists and organizers working to advance abortion access and voting rights.
NPR
New York GOP leader calls accusation of faked bio for new GOP House member 'serious'
A freshman Republican congressman elect from New York appears to have faked much of his life story. George Santos won a House race on Long Island. He made claims about his education and business career that sources tell NPR are untrue. A top Republican leader in New York now says the accusations against Santos are, quote, "serious," as NPR's Brian Mann reports.
NPR
'It is the obvious thing.' The White House tries a new tack to combat homelessness
On a single winter's night in January, officials across this country conducted a survey. They tried to count people who are homeless - on the streets, in tents, in shelters, in cars or on couches. They found the numbers stable but still high. And data from other nights find that many people are churning in and out of being unhoused. NPR's Jennifer Ludden reports on what the U.S. plans to do about it.
Comments / 0