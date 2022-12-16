Read full article on original website
Related
SFist
Tuesday Morning Topline: Western Addition Residents Complain of Growing Drug Use, Homelessness
At a Monday evening community meeting presided over by Reverend Amos Brown, residents of the Western Addition and Fillmore expressed concern over growing homelessness and open-air drug use. One are resident who spoke about the sketchy Safeway parking lot at Webster/Fillmore and O'Farrell, saying that the store is a magnet for crime. [KPIX / Chronicle]
SFist
New Owner of Transamerica Pyramid Says It Is Around 80% Leased, Promises New City Park at Its Base
At some point in 2023, the iconic Transamerica Pyramid is set to emerge from a $250 million renovation, with new public amenities at its base, including restaurants and a revamped redwood park. New York-based developer Michael Shvo, who purchased the building and several adjacent properties for $700 million in 2020,...
SFist
Monday Morning Headlines: Dense Fog Covers Inland Bay Area
A dense fog advisory is in effect for the North Bay and East Bay valleys through late morning, with some roadways becoming very hard to navigate. There was also a lot of fog Sunday night. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]. SF's Union Square was packed Sunday just like in olden times with...
SFist
Residential Fire In Noe Valley Displaces Five Adults, Two Kids
A two-alarm fire burned through a three-story residential building in Noe Valley early Wednesday, causing significant damage and displacing five adults, two children, and two family pets — though no one was injured in the blaze. The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at 1150 Castro Street, a...
SFist
Drama In Alameda County DA's Office, As Outgoing DA Tries To Direct $20 Million To Her Own Projects
Retiring Alameda County DA Nancy O’Malley tried to direct $20 million out incoming DA Pamela Price’s budget and into a set of her own pet nonprofits and projects, but she’s withdrawn that request after blowback. It was a pretty feel-good story in Alameda County in November, when...
SFist
Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Speaks Publicly About Addiction Issues
Nearly a year after a dramatic DUI incident in downtown Oakland that was caught on camera, and 18 months after he first disappeared from the anchor desk at KTVU, former station anchor Frank Somerville is now talking publicly about the addiction issues and psychological state that in part brought an end to his days at KTVU.
SFist
Two Shootings In SF Sunday, One of Them Fatal at 24th & Mission BART Plaza
The SFPD responded to two shooting incidents on Sunday, the second of which was a homicide in broad daylight at the typically bustling 24th & Mission BART plaza. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, a shooting occurred on the 300 block of Hyde Street in which a 40-year-old Oakland man sustained a non-life-threatening injury. SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani reported on the incident on Twitter, and said the department was seeking information from the public.
SFist
Orphaned Mountain Lion Cub Hobbled By Hypothermia, Taken In By Oakland Zoo
There’s another mountain lion rescue and hopeful recovery underway at the Oakland Zoo, as a young mountain lion cub found abandoned in freezing temperatures is recovering at the zoo from hypothermia. When a mountain lion ends up at the Oakland Zoo, it usually means that mountain lion just experienced...
SFist
Narcan Everywhere: Haney Introduces Bill To Require Narcan In Bars, Gas Stations, Libraries, SROs
Assemblymember Matt Haney is proposing a bill that would require bars, gas stations, libraries and SROs to stock the opioid overdose reversal medication Narcan, though that state would pay for the supply. The “opioid antagonist medication” Naloxone is better known by its brand name Narcan, and in this era of...
SFist
Photos: Five Most Festive SF Fire Stations In the Holiday Decorating Contest
The block parties and judging contests in the SF Fire Department holiday decoration contest are scheduled for Wednesday, and these five SF Fire stations are decked out with gushers of yuletide razzle-dazzle that you won’t want to miss. The last two holiday seasons have harked and heralded back to...
Comments / 0