Santa Clara County, CA

SFist

Monday Morning Headlines: Dense Fog Covers Inland Bay Area

A dense fog advisory is in effect for the North Bay and East Bay valleys through late morning, with some roadways becoming very hard to navigate. There was also a lot of fog Sunday night. [NWS Bay Area/Twitter]. SF's Union Square was packed Sunday just like in olden times with...
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFist

Residential Fire In Noe Valley Displaces Five Adults, Two Kids

A two-alarm fire burned through a three-story residential building in Noe Valley early Wednesday, causing significant damage and displacing five adults, two children, and two family pets — though no one was injured in the blaze. The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at 1150 Castro Street, a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Former KTVU Anchor Frank Somerville Speaks Publicly About Addiction Issues

Nearly a year after a dramatic DUI incident in downtown Oakland that was caught on camera, and 18 months after he first disappeared from the anchor desk at KTVU, former station anchor Frank Somerville is now talking publicly about the addiction issues and psychological state that in part brought an end to his days at KTVU.
OAKLAND, CA
SFist

Two Shootings In SF Sunday, One of Them Fatal at 24th & Mission BART Plaza

The SFPD responded to two shooting incidents on Sunday, the second of which was a homicide in broad daylight at the typically bustling 24th & Mission BART plaza. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, a shooting occurred on the 300 block of Hyde Street in which a 40-year-old Oakland man sustained a non-life-threatening injury. SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani reported on the incident on Twitter, and said the department was seeking information from the public.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

