The SFPD responded to two shooting incidents on Sunday, the second of which was a homicide in broad daylight at the typically bustling 24th & Mission BART plaza. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, a shooting occurred on the 300 block of Hyde Street in which a 40-year-old Oakland man sustained a non-life-threatening injury. SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani reported on the incident on Twitter, and said the department was seeking information from the public.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO