ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

QAnon follower who chased officer on Jan. 6 gets 5 years

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29S1Bh_0jlB2pde00
1 of 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iowa construction worker and QAnon follower was sentenced Friday to five years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, when he led a crowd chasing a police officer who diverted rioters away from lawmakers.

Wearing a T-shirt celebrating the conspiracy theory with his arms spread, Douglas Jensen became part of one of the most memorable images from the riot.

As he handed down the sentence, Judge Timothy Kelly said he wasn’t sure Jensen understood the seriousness of a violent attack in which he played a “big role.”

“It snapped our previously unbroken tradition of peaceful transfer of power. We can’t get that back,” Kelly said. “I wish I could say I had evidence you understood this cannot be repeated.”

Jensen was convicted at trial of seven counts, including felony charges that he obstructed Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote and that he assaulted or interfered with police officers during the siege. His sentence also includes three years of supervised release and a $2,000 fine.

He gave a brief statement to the judge, saying that he wanted to return to “being a family man and my normal life before I got involved with politics.”

Jensen scaled a retaining wall and entered through a broken window so he could be one of the first people to storm the Capitol that day, Kelly said. He led a group that chased Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up a staircase. He would later re-enter the building and scuffle with police.

“Doug Jensen wanted to be the poster boy of the insurrection,” prosecutor Emily Allen said.

Jensen wore a T-shirt with a large “Q” on it because he wanted the conspiracy theory to get credit for what happened that day, his defense attorney Christopher Davis said.

Davis said Jensen’s own “childhood of horrors” influenced his later faith in the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump was secretly fighting against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

It also includes the apocalyptic prophesy that “The Storm” was coming and would usher in mass arrests and executions of Trump’s foes, including then-Vice President Mike Pence, who Trump would deride that day as lacking courage.

Davis has argued Jensen was dressed as a “walking advertisement for QAnon” and not intending to attack the Capitol. He did not physically hurt people or damage anything inside the Capitol, Davis said, and many friends and family members wrote letters to the judge on his behalf.

Goodman’s quick thinking that day — to divert the rioters away from the Senate and then find backup — avoided “tremendous bloodshed,” Capitol Police Inspector Thomas Lloyd said Friday.

Pence was presiding over the Senate on Jan. 6 as a joint session of Congress was convened to certify President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Before the riot, Trump and his allies spread the falsehood that Pence somehow could have overturned the election results.

Approximately 900 people have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6. More than 400 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor offenses. Sentences for the rioters have ranged from probation for low-level misdemeanor offenses to 10 years in prison for a man who used a metal flagpole to assault an officer.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers

PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Alaska Digest, 1pm update

Here’s a look at how AP’s general news coverage is shaping up for select Alaska stories. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s complete coverage of Alaska and the rest of the world, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org. Questions about coverage plans are welcome and should be directed...
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia senator quits for state job, prison chief steps down

ATLANTA (AP) — A south Georgia state senator is leaving his elected office for a state job while Georgia’s prison chief is stepping down. State Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican will step down from his Senate seat effective Dec. 31 to become the chief medical officer of Georgia’s Department of Community Health, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday. Kemp said a special Republican primary to fill Burke’s Senate District 11 seat will take place Jan. 31. Burke, a medical doctor, won a special election to the Senate in 2013. The south Georgia district includes Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Colquitt and Cook counties. Corrections Commissioner Tim Ward, who leads a state prison system that’s under federal investigation for violent conditions, will leave his post and join the state Board of Pardon and Paroles. He will replace Brian Owens, who is retiring, on Jan. 1. Owens himself was corrections commissioner before Gov. Nathan Deal appointed him to the parole board in 2015.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Noem appoints new health secretary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Thursday appointed the owner of a South Dakota health clinic company to lead the state’s Department of Health following the retirement of the previous secretary of health earlier this week. The Republican governor named Melissa Magstadt, who...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Outgoing Indiana secretary of state taking job with PR firm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s current secretary of state will be joining a public relations firm that works for state agencies and numerous private companies after she leaves office at the end of December. Republican Holli Sullivan will start working next month for Louisville, Kentucky-based C2 Strategic Communications as leader of its Indiana business operations, the company announced Thursday. Sullivan, a former state lawmaker from Evansville, was appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March 2021 to lead the secretary of state’s office, which oversees statewide election policies along with registering businesses and regulating the securities industry. Sullivan lost her election bid to remain in office when Diego Morales defeated her for the Republican nomination. Morales will take office Jan. 1 after winning the November election despite several controversies, including twice being ousted from low-level jobs in the secretary of state’s office.
INDIANA STATE
The Associated Press

NY legislators pass bill making them nation's best-paid

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Just in time for Christmas, New York legislators returned to the state capital Thursday to give themselves a nice holiday gift: a pay raise that would make them the nation’s best-paid state lawmakers. Members of the state Assembly and Senate would make a base salary of $142,000 under a bill they passed during a special session, a 29% raise over their salary of $110,000. That would send them racing ahead of state lawmakers in California, who are now the nation’s best-paid legislators with a yearly base pay of about $119,000, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. New York’s lawmakers, however, would also face restrictions for the first time on how much they can make from other jobs.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Dallas teachers not banned from saying ‘slavery’ in class

CLAIM: Teachers in the Dallas public school system can no longer say the word “slavery” in class. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Dallas Independent School District says it hasn’t banned use of the word. The Texas Board of Education said it is not considering curriculum changes that would downplay the role of slavery in American history, either. The statewide teachers’ union says it’s not aware of any other Texas school districts restricting use of the word “slavery.”
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Report: No widespread issue with public building foundations

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A review of concrete foundations of public buildings in northeastern Connecticut, including schools and fire stations, has found no widespread deterioration problems like what’s plagued hundreds of residential homeowners. Out of 100 structures surveyed, only a handful showed signs of damage caused by an iron sulfide known as pyrrhotite, which causes concrete to crack and break gradually as it becomes exposed to water and oxygen. Material containing pyrrhotite has been traced to a Willington quarry used between 1983 and 2015. “Nothing was revealed through our research that would point to a widespread, pervasive, and visibly verifiable pyrrhotite infection problem in non-residential public use buildings in the northeast corner of Connecticut,” wrote Michael Maglaras, superintendent of the Connecticut Foundation Solutions Indemnity Co. Inc, an insurance company which was created by the General Assembly to oversee a state homeowners assistance program. The organization was tasked by lawmakers last year to determine the extent of the problem in non-residential buildings. The report, posted Monday by the company, notes how the placement of non-residential concrete differs from residential projects and is often subject to higher quality control standards.
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Associated Press

Safety Landon Collins gets another chance with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Safety Landon Collins has had two stints with the New York Giants. The first was in 2015 when the Giants jumped up in the second round of the draft and made a trade with the Tennessee Titans for the first pick in the round and grabbed Collins. The Alabama product came in with a chip on his shoulder and had four outstanding seasons with New York. The Giants let Collins test free agency in 2019 and he signed a six-year, $84 million contract with Washington.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy