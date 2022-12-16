ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Man's bond set at $5 million after Inkster murder

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old man is being held on a $5 million cash bond after a fatal shooting over the weekend in Inkster. Wilson Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with instant to murder, and five counts of felony murder. According to...
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Two men found shot to death in Inkster, MSP investigating

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said it is investigating a double homicide in Inkster on Wednesday. According to MSP, detectives were called to a home on Williams Street just west of Inkster Road around 1:30 Wednesday. Authorities said they've only just started the investigation and no...
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
fox2detroit.com

Fender bender leads to shootout on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fender bender on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon led to a shootout between drivers. Police were called to Schaefer and the Lodge Service Drive around 3 p.m. "The information that we had initially was that it was an accident but somewhere along the lines that...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man fatally shot after pointing gun at officer in Dearborn Police Department; investigation continues

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man who pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department was shot and killed Sunday, authorities said. According to police, the 33-year-old man, who has been identified as Ali Naji, entered the lobby of the police station around 3:30 p.m. Once inside, he pulled out a concealed handgun and pointed it at an officer behind the desk while standing about 5 feet from the officer. However, the gun malfunctioned.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen shot to death on Detroit's west side Monday night

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy on the city's west side. Around 5:45 Monday evening, police were called to the shooting near 7 Mile and Southfield Roads after 911 calls and Shotpotter reports multiple gunshots on Ferguson. Police said...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy