She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Meijer Will Open a New Kind of Meijer Store at Two Locations in January 2023Tracy StengelMacomb Township, MI
Two Brothers Sentenced for 2013 Murder of Detroit Mother & DaughterOlive BarkerDetroit, MI
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother and sons try to save teen boy after shooting
When a Detroit woman heard gunshots, she ran outside to find a 14-year-old boy collapsed with a gunshot wound. She worked with her sons to try to save the boy, but he did not make it.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County inmate charged after cellmate found hogtied, strangled, and stabbed to death
MACOMB, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County inmate already serving at least 44 years in prison could spend the rest of life in prison after authorities said he killed his cellmate and attacked another inmate at breakfast. Michael Ketchum, 44, was charged this week with the murder of his...
fox2detroit.com
Targeted shooting at Madison Heights restaurant and karaoke bar leaves Detroit man dead
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich, (FOX 2) - Madison Heights police are investigating a targeted shooting that left a Detroit man dead at a restaurant near John R Road. A 36-year-old man succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital after being shot at the 168 Crab & Karaoke Restaurant just after midnight Monday.
fox2detroit.com
Man's bond set at $5 million after Inkster murder
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 19-year-old man is being held on a $5 million cash bond after a fatal shooting over the weekend in Inkster. Wilson Edward Steger is charged with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with instant to murder, and five counts of felony murder. According to...
fox2detroit.com
Drivers shoot at each other after Detroit fender bender
After a man was rear-ended on Detroit's west side, he got out of his car armed with a gun, police said. This prompted the other driver to shoot at him before he retreated to his car and started shooting.
fox2detroit.com
19-year-old woman choked, shot after stopping for gas in Detroit on way home from work
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman was choked and shot in the neck when she stopped at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday. The 19-year-old victim who is from Trenton was at the Sunoco at Livernois and Davison when she saw a group of men. "I went in my car...
fox2detroit.com
Two men found shot to death in Inkster, MSP investigating
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said it is investigating a double homicide in Inkster on Wednesday. According to MSP, detectives were called to a home on Williams Street just west of Inkster Road around 1:30 Wednesday. Authorities said they've only just started the investigation and no...
fox2detroit.com
Rare ridealong: Feds break up gangs, serve 5 search warrants in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When federal agents smash their way into gang activity, they do it early in the morning, and it comes after months of planning. Elite agents put in hours of work and research out of the ATF's special operations division on loan to Detroit. Roll call started...
fox2detroit.com
'Don't go to sleep': Woman rushes to help 14-year-old after shooting on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A woman rushed to try to save a teen boy after he was shot Monday on Detroit's west side. The woman, who does not want to be identified, hear gunshots near her home in the area of 7 Mile and Southfield around 6 p.m. and went outside, where she saw the 14-year-old running toward her.
fox2detroit.com
Drivers flee after shootout in Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two vehicles fled after a shootout Wednesday in Ypsilanti Township. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, a call came in about a shooting at 12:34 p.m. People in two vehicles were shooting at each other in the 1800 block of E. Michigan Avenue before fleeing.
fox2detroit.com
Gun jams as man points it at Dearborn officers, killed at police department
The man who pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department tried to shoot at least one round but the gun jammed in some way before he was shot and killed Sunday, authorities said. Ali Naji, 33, has been identified as the man who entered the lobby...
fox2detroit.com
Woman wanted for shooting man in Detroit Police precinct parking lot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a woman they said shot a man in the parking lot of the city's east side on Monday. Police said the woman wanted shot a man in the parking lot of the Detroit Police Department's 9th precinct on Gratiot Ave.
fox2detroit.com
Fender bender leads to shootout on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A fender bender on Detroit's west side Tuesday afternoon led to a shootout between drivers. Police were called to Schaefer and the Lodge Service Drive around 3 p.m. "The information that we had initially was that it was an accident but somewhere along the lines that...
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe North High School student charged after reporting false shooting threat
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A student at Grosse Pointe North High School is facing charges after authorities say she falsely reported a shooting. The 14-year-old girl was charged Tuesday with false report or threat of terrorism. According to the school district, the school went into lockdown after...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot to death on I-94, police question if shooting happened in neighborhood
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police are investigating the murder of a man who died on I-94 late Sunday night and are questioning if the shooting happened in a neighborhood nearby. According to Michigan State Police, the victim was driving on I-94 between Moross and Cadieux roads when...
fox2detroit.com
Man fatally shot after pointing gun at officer in Dearborn Police Department; investigation continues
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A man who pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department was shot and killed Sunday, authorities said. According to police, the 33-year-old man, who has been identified as Ali Naji, entered the lobby of the police station around 3:30 p.m. Once inside, he pulled out a concealed handgun and pointed it at an officer behind the desk while standing about 5 feet from the officer. However, the gun malfunctioned.
fox2detroit.com
Federal agents bust gang members during early morning Detroit raids
Several dangerous gang members are off the streets after federal agents served five raids in Detroit. FOX 2 was there when they set off the flashbang and broke down a door to arrest a suspect.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed at police station after pointing gun at officer • Car theft victim chases teens • Gas prices fall
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Michigan State Police are trying to determine a motive after a man pointed a gun at an officer inside the Dearborn Police Department, prompting the officer to shoot and kill him. According to police, the 33-year-old man walked into the station around 3:30 p.m. Sunday and...
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver wanted after pedestrian seriously hurt while crossing Westland road
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a driver who fled after hitting a pedestrian Dec. 8 in Westland. The victim was crossing Merriman at Palmer just after 7 p.m. when a vehicle headed south hit them. The victim was seriously hurt. The suspect vehicle may have minor...
fox2detroit.com
Teen shot to death on Detroit's west side Monday night
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of a teenage boy on the city's west side. Around 5:45 Monday evening, police were called to the shooting near 7 Mile and Southfield Roads after 911 calls and Shotpotter reports multiple gunshots on Ferguson. Police said...
