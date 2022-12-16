ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

101.5 KNUE

Tenille Arts Explains the Serendipitous Way She Found Her New Single, ‘Jealous of Myself’

Over the course of 2020 and 2021, Tenille Arts enjoyed a record-setting first outing at country radio with her song, "Something Like That." Not only was the single her first No. 1 on the charts, but it also marked the first-ever No. 1 country radio single written, performed and produced entirely by women. It was also the first time a Canadian-born country artist has held the No. 1 slot since 2007.
Kane Brown Brings a Couple Onstage For a Romantic Dance to ‘Heaven’ [Watch]

Back when Kane Brown decided to cut his 2017 single "Heaven," he loved the song because it reminded him of his love story with his now-wife Katelyn. But since then, the romantic ballad has become an anthem for couples in love everywhere -- and at a Vancouver tour stop on Thursday (Dec. 15), the song was all about one older couple who took the stage for a dance as Brown performed it.
See an Exclusive Sneak Peek of This Weekend’s ‘George & Tammy’ Episode

Showtime's limited original series George & Tammy gives viewers a revealing look at the relationship between two of country music's biggest talents. Today (Dec. 16), Taste of Country and The Boot readers are getting an exclusive sneak peek at the television drama's next installment before it airs this Sunday, Dec. 18.
Walker Hayes Holds the Top Two Spots for Top-Selling Digital Country Songs of 2022

Walker Hayes is holding down the top two spots on Billboard's year-end Country Digital Songs chart. His working-class anthem-turned-unstoppable-juggernaut, "Fancy Like," is the top-selling song of 2022. Following close behind is "AA," its equally hooky follow-up single, whose No. 2 spot on the chart proves once and for all that "Fancy Like" was no fluke.
19 Years Ago: Keith Urban’s Debut Solo Album Certified Platinum

Nineteen years ago today (Dec. 15, 2003), Keith Urban earned platinum status (signifying sales in excess of one million units) for his self-titled debut album. Keith Urban, which was released in 1999, was Urban's first solo project since performing as part of the band the Ranch. The country star released the eponymous disc on Capitol Nashville, and it spawned his first No. 1 hit, "But for the Grace of God," a song that Urban co-wrote with Charlotte Caffey and Jane Wiedlin of the Go-Go's.
36 Years Ago: Randy Travis Joins the Grand Ole Opry

Today is a monumental anniversary for Randy Travis: It was on this date 36 years ago (Dec. 20, 1986) that he became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Travis' induction into the Opry came only six months after the release of Storms of Life, his first album on Warner Bros. That record spawned four No. 1 hits, including "Diggin' Up Bones," which reached No. 1 only a few weeks before the North Carolina native became a member of the revered organization.
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas.

