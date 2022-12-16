ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Eligible New Mexico students to get free virtual tutoring

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will begin offering some students free virtual tutoring for math, science and other subjects.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the online tutoring program Thursday as part of the state’s efforts to invest in education.

The tutoring will be for students between pre-Kindergarten and eighth grade at Title 1 schools, including tribally controlled schools. It will be available before after or during school hours. Participating students will be able to receive up to 20 hours of tutoring.

It was not immediately clear how much the tutoring program would cost the state.

The state’s Public Education Department requested tutoring services from Paper Education Inc., a company specializing in virtual tutoring. The company has tutors and instructors who are fluent in English and Spanish. It services schools in 34 states.

State lawmakers have been trying to show efforts made to improve public education in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and aggressive health restrictions that shut down classroom teaching for roughly a year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Noem’s health chief retires amid scrutiny of trans advocate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s Cabinet secretary overseeing the state’s health department announced her resignation Monday amid criticism from conservatives over the Republican governor’s administration rewarding a community health care grant to an organization that advocates for transgender people. The governor’s...
The Associated Press

New Jersey lawmakers pass gun carry legislation after ruling

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey lawmakers gave final approval Monday to legislation overhauling rules to get a firearm carry permit after this summer’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanded gun rights. The Democrat-led Senate passed the measure in what is scheduled to be the last voting session of the year, sending the legislation to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. In an emailed statement, Murphy spokesperon Tyler Jones said the governor would “swiftly” sign the bill. “Since day one of his administration, Governor Murphy has been vocal about his support for stronger gun safety laws in the state of New Jersey,” Jones said. Republicans opposed the measure, raising questions about its constitutionality, and gun rights advocates predicted it wouldn’t pass constitutional muster.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven) (one, five, thirteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $2,950,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 510,000,000. Pick 3. 2-2-4 (two, two, four) Pick 4. 6-6-6-0 (six, six, six, zero) Pick 5. 2-9-8-3-9 (two, nine, eight, three,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

Baker Mayfield getting better sense of what Rams are about

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is starting to get a sense of what his new Los Angeles Rams teammates and coaches are like on and off the field. The Rams hope their late-season addition at quarterback can use that understanding to help produce a better outcome against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. “There is such a unique element to it relative to the amount of moving parts around him and then just with how recently he’s gotten here,” coach Sean McVay said. Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards, one touchdown and one interception in a 24-12 loss at Green Bay on Monday night, unable to duplicate the heroics he managed in his Los Angeles debut 12 days earlier.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
599K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy